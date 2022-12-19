In a battle of two of the top teams in the state, Riverheads totaled 204.5 points to edge Strasburg (198) at the 20th Annual Turner Ashby Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Broadway finished seventh with 140 points while Turner Ashby (116.5) was eighth.
The Rams actually led the way in gold medals with Peyton Dean (113), Jadon Shanholtz (120), Lucas Martinez (132) and Davis Burks (150) earning victories at the meet.
Strasburg’s Zach Bracken (150) and Donovan Burks (157) also earned runner-up finishes.
For the Gobblers, Timmy Phillips (106) and Drake Garrison (215) brought home gold medals while Jesse Miller (132) and Feodor Dronov (138) each finished as runner-up in their class.
Other top performers for Broadway included Cody Wimer, who finished third at 106.
Riverheads had a pair of second-place finishers in Ethan Eppard (144) and Kobe Ayers (285). Ayers was actually defeated by an Augusta County rival in Buffalo Gap’s Jacob Carter.
Jake Yowell, a defending state champion, won the 126-pound bout for the Gladiators.
The host Knights got runner-up finishes from Hunter Blosser (113) and Jay Bowman (126) while senior Kevin Knight finished fourth in a highly-competitive heavyweight division.
Fort Defiance, which finished 10th as a team, was led by Landon Yoder (third, 132).
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Groves Headlines Locals At Liberty
Waynesboro’s Adam Groves won the boys 3200-meter run to headline a strong outing for local indoor track and field athletes at the Liberty Christmas Invitational on Saturday.
Amari Carter (fourth, 55-meter dash), Qua’ran Patterson (10th, 55-meter hurdles) and Gerard Groves (12th, pole vault) also had strong performances for the Little Giants in the boys events while Kelly Griffith finished ninth overall in the long jump for the girls.
Luray’s Davey Johnson was 11th in the boys 1000 and 12th in the 1600 while teammate Anna Whitmer (sixth, 500) and Lucy Currle (10th, high jump) impressed for the girls.
For Riverheads, Summer Wallace continued to impress with a fifth-place effort in the girls high jump and a seventh-place finish in the long jump while Dillon Schaeffer finished eighth in the boys shot put. Wilson Memorial’s Brayden Tyree finished eighth in the long jump.
Area Athletes Shine In Roanoke
At the Holiday Track Classic at Roanoke College on Saturday, there were a number of area standouts that were able to bring home gold in what was an impressive overall day.
Broadway had a big day in the boys events with Walker Knicely winning the pole vault and finishing seventh in the 300 while Joseph Kerr (second, 500), Andrew Kauffman (eighth, 500), Jayden Kerr (ninth, 1600), Jordan Ennis (eighth, 55-meter hurdles) and Herschel Hoffefitz (sixth, shot put) also put up strong performances in their respective events.
For Harrisonburg, Ella Somers won the girls high jump while Annie Poirot was fourth in the 100, Mia Beauzieux was fourth in 55 hurdles and Lena Blagg placed seventh in the 3200.
For the HHS boys, Kaedon Howley was seventh in the 1600 and ninth in the 1000, Kalaib Gebrehaimanot earned top-six finishes in the 55 hurdles (fourth) and triple jump (sixth) and Josiah Wickline (fourth, 500), CJ Hulleman (seventh, 1000), Matthew Rush (eighth, 3200), JJ Engle (ninth, 55-meter hurdles), Moses Iradukunda (seventh, high jump), Eljeron Bonda (fifth, pole vault) and Jayden Walker (12th, shot put) also had strong overall outings.
East Rockingham was led by Jacob Dean (seventh, 500) and Christopher Wylie (second, shot put) in the boys events while Spotswood’s Russell Kramer won the 3200-meter run.
Also stepping up for the SHS boys was Kenneth Salmeron (fourth, 1000), Gray Urglavitch (seventh, high jump), Kris Kim (sixth, long jump) and Jack Parlee (seventh, triple jump).
The Spotswood girls, meanwhile, were led by Taylor Myers’ win in the 3200 while Kate Ruebke (sixth, 1000), Ashland Dickel (sixth, 1600), Marika Dickel (seventh, 1600) and Anna Dabaghyan (fifth, high jump) also earned top-10 finishes to round out an impressive day.
Staunton’s Maaliah Cabell won the boys high jump, was second in the long jump and third in the triple jump while Stuarts Draft standout Abby Mikolay won the girls shot put.
