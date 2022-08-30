From start to finish, it was one of Broadway’s best outings yet.
The Gobblers put together a strong effort all around in a 25-15, 25-13, 21-25, 25-12 non-district win over Eastern Mennonite in high school girls volleyball action at home on Tuesday.
Sophomore Ashlyn Spitzer came up huge for Broadway (4-4) with 13 aces while Taylor Suters impressed with six blocks up front.
Clara Denman, a freshman, added two blocks for the Gobblers.
For the Flames (0-2), Rhiannia Solomon led the way with 16 digs while Rachelle Martin finished with 10 digs and a trio of kills.
Augusta Seibert added three assists and an ace for EMS.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Volleyball
Spotswood 3, East Rockingham 0: Veteran head coach Jim Roth earned the 300th win of his career as Spotswood swept past rival East Rockingham 25-12, 25-16, 27-25 in Elkton.
Raygan Wade dished out 17 assists in the impressive win for the Trailblazers (6-2) while Avery Chandler finished with 12 digs.
Filling up the stat sheet, once again, for Spotswood was junior Dani Kunkle with nine kills, 11 digs and a trio of blocks while senior Addi White also impressed with 11 digs and five kills.
For the Eagles (3-4), Bria Berriochoa finished with 12 digs while Madelyn Williams dished out 13 assists and also had five digs.
Sophomore Alliyah McNair added seven kills and two blocks.
Turner Ashby 3, Staunton 0: Carly Fincham slapped down 10 kills as Turner Ashby won its second straight match in as many nights with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of Staunton in Bridgewater.
Lizzy Smith served up six aces in the non-district win for TA (5-3).
On Monday, the Knights earned a 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 25-11 victory over non-district opponent Wilson Memorial at home.
Harleigh Propst had a big night in that one with 10 kills and 34 assists while sophomore Reaghan Warner finished with 31 digs.
Fincham also impressed with 13 kills and seven blocks for Turner Ashby while Kelsey Knight had 12 kills, eight digs and three aces.
Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0: Macy Waid dished out 11 assists, but Harrisonburg suffered a 25-10, 25-14, 25-10 non-district sweep at the hands of Millbrook at home.
Thaneisha Cedeno finished with six kills for the Blue Streaks (1-2) while Teagan Miller finished with eight digs and two aces.
Freshman Stella Jones had a pair of blocks for Harrisonburg.
Wilson Memorial 3, Monticello 1: Wilson Memorial earned its first win of the season with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory over non-district opponent Monticello in Fishersville.
Allison Sykes had another big night for the Green Hornets (1-2) with 19 kills and 18 digs while Cierra Cannon added 12 kills.
Hope Maddox and Hailey Flint had nine digs each for Wilson.
James River 3, Stuarts Draft 0: In Buchanan, Zoe Payne had eight digs and a trio of kills but Stuarts Draft suffered a 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 non-district sweep at the hands of James River.
McKenzie Tillman added seven assists, three digs and two kills for the Cougars (1-2) while Amelia Bartley had four kills and four assists and Gracie Rosvall finished with a trio of kills herself.
Rockbridge County 3, Parry McCluer 0: Nala Shearer had 27 digs and seven aces as Rockbridge County cruised to a 25-5, 25-21, 25-6 sweep of rival Parry McCluer in Buena Vista.
Maddie Dahl added 12 kills and five blocks for the Wildcats (7-0).
East Rock Cruises To Win
Freshman Camden Clem shot a one-over-par 33 and his senior brother, Chase, shot a 35 as East Rockingham (153) earned a Bull Run District three-team nine-hole golf victory over Central (171) and Rappahannock County (191) at Woodstone Meadows.
Isaac Kriel, a senior, shot a career-best 39 for the Eagles in the victory while junior Cannon Good also impressed with a 46.
The Falcons were led by standout Will Gochenour with a 38 while senior Ethan Hoover shot a 42, sophomore Luke Williams carded a 45 and Quinn Neff, another sophomore, finished with a 46.
On Monday, East Rock shot 182 as a team and came up short against Madison County (178) while defeating Strasburg (231).
In that match, Camden Clem shot a 39 and Chase Clem finished with a 43 while Kriel also impressed with a 47 for the evening.
Madison’s Cai Clark was medalist with a 36 while Strasburg’s Tinleigh Rusher was a strong performer with a 40 on the day.
Hutchinson Impresses For TA
Sophomore Ryan Hutchinson continued to impress as he shot an even-par 36 for Turner Ashby (184) in a nine-hole non-district golf match against William Monroe (160) at Lakeview.
Senior Grayson Smith shot a 43 for the Knights in the setback.
Spotswood Gets Big Victory
On Monday, Spotswood shot 170 as a team to top Monticello (171) and Wilson Memorial (175) in a nine-hole match at Ironwood.
Trailblazers senior Ben Edwards tied for medalist honors with a three-over-par 39 while Jackson Baugher shot a 41, Ryan Asfa shot a 42 and Kalin Glover finished with a 48 in the victory.
Wilson’s Chase Snyder also shot a 39 for medalist honors while Conner Miller shot a 42 and Hunter Lamm impressed with a 46.
