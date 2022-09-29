Allison Bryan had a huge night with 27 assists and 11 digs as Broadway earned a thrilling 13-25, 25-10, 25-16, 22-25, 15-8 non-district win over local rival Eastern Mennonite in prep volleyball action in Harrisonburg on Thursday.
Vivian Fear led the Gobblers (7-9) with 16 kills while Taylor Suters had a big night with 13 kills of her own.
Ashlyn Spitzer added 10 digs and six aces for Broadway in the victory.
For the Flames (4-6), Augusta Seibert seven digs, five kills and four assists while Annika Harmison added nine kills and seven digs and Rhiannia Solomon finished with 13 digs.
In other prep sports:
Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Rappahannock County 1: Madelyn Williams had 29 assists, seven digs and four aces as East Rockingham remained atop the Bull Run District with an impressive four-set victory over Rappahannock County on the road Thursday.
Alliyah McNair had another big night for the Eagles (12-5, 9-1 Bull Run) with 14 kills, four blocks and a pair of aces while Bria Berriochoa finished with 17 digs.
Also chipping in for ERHS was Kate Simpkins with 11 kills and Nora Fox with seven.
Fort Defiance 3, Staunton 0: In Don Landes Gymnasium on Thursday, Baylee Blalock had 26 assists, nine digs and five aces as Fort Defiance remained perfect in Shenandoah District play with a 26-12, 25-12, 25-16 sweep of rival Staunton.
Ellie Cook had seven kills and six digs for the Indians (15-1, 5-0 Shenandoah).
Also coming up big for Fort was freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle with 11 kills and four digs while Addison Hammond had 14 digs and Trinity Hedrick had six kills of her own.
Spotswood 3, Harrisonburg 0: In Penn Laird on Wednesday, junior outside hitter Dani Kunkle’s double-double of 14 kills and 18 digs helped lead Spotswood to a dominating 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of Valley District opponent Harrisonburg.
Raygan Wade dished out 14 assists for the Trailblazers (14-2, 3-0 Valley) in the win.
Addi White added six kills and five aces for Spotswood while Avery Chandler had another strong outing herself with nine digs and an impressive eight aces.
For the Blue Streaks (2-9, 0-2 Valley), Teagan Miller led the way with 11 digs.
Veronica Gutierrez had two aces for HHS while Thaneisha Cedeno added three kills.
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 1: Alliyah McNair slapped down 22 kills and added two blocks as East Rockingham avenged its only Bull Run District loss with a 16-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16 win over Clarke County in Elkton on Wednesday.
Madelyn Williams dished out 34 assists for East Rock (11-5, 8-1 Bull Run).
Also chipping in for ERHS was Bria Berriochoa with a team-high 22 digs while Kate Simpkins added nine kills and freshman Nora Fox finished with seven kills of her own.
For Clarke (7-5, 6-3 Bull Run), Marlee Backover led the way with 13 digs while Allie Lynch dished out 19 assists and Anna Spencer slapped down a team-high six kills.
Stuarts Draft 3, Buffalo Gap 1: In Swoope on Wednesday, Stuarts Draft defeated Buffalo Gap 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24 in Shenandoah District action.
Zoe Payne had eight kills and 13 digs for the Cougars (6-4, 3-2 Shenandoah) while McKenzie Tillman had 21 digs, 14 assists and seven kills in the impressive win.
Amelia Bartley added 14 assists, six kills and a trio of aces for Draft while Tasia Wells finished with seven digs and three aces and Alandra Nice added six digs and five kills.
For the Bison (5-7, 1-4 Shenandoah), Teagan Via had another big night with 14 kills, six blocks and 23 digs while Anabel Andrews finished with 11 digs, two kills and an ace.
Taylor Via added 12 digs and five blocks for Gap while Patience Mays had three kills.
O’Neil, Cooper Capture Wins For East Rock
East Rockingham’s Conan O’Neil (19:47.) won the boys race and fellow ERHS teammate Jesela Cooper (24:06) won the girls race fairly convincingly to highlight a three-team Bull Run District cross country meet at New Market Battlefield on Wednesday.
O’Neil was followed by teammates Eiler Yancey (19:57) and Hayden Fox (19:57) to round out the top three spots for the Eagles, who also won as a team, while Jude Randall (sixth, 20:13) and Alex Dean (seventh, 20:15) also earned top-10 finishes.
Page County’s Trenton Eppard (fourth, 20:05), Aaron Hensley (fifth. 20:08), Sean Cave (eighth, 20:36) and Logan Heiston (1oth, 21:04) also impressed while Mountain View’s Charlie Hoover (20:56) placed ninth as the only top-10 runner for his squad.
In the girls race, the Generals actually earned the team win with Jordyn Foster (second, 24:15) and Jadyn Foster (fifth, 25:43) both earning top-five finishes in the smaller race.
Page’s Summer Kite (24:23) finished third in the girls race while East Rockingham’s Katelyn Martin also impressed with a time of 24:56 to earn fourth place on the day.
Keefe Captures Win For Strasburg Girls
Strasburg’s Claire Keefe (20:01.04) captured gold and teammates Paige Hiserman (third, 22:00.69) and Neila Coughenour (fifth, 23:18.20) also earned top-10 finishes as the SHS girls tied with Chelsea Academy in a four-team meet at Luray on Wednesday.
Carolina Wood (second, 21:13.60) and Briana Plum (fourth, 23:11.87) impressed for the Bulldogs in the girls race while Chelsea Academy earned five of the top 10 spots.
In the boys race, Luray’s Davey Johnson (17:09.30), Conner Janney (18:33.69) and Eli Jones (18;44.69) placed second, third and fourth for the hosts in a runner-up effort.
Riverheads-Westmoreland Game Canceled
The Riverheads-Westmoreland game scheduled for Friday has officially been cancelled.
The RHS athletic department announced on Thursday that Westmoreland County Public Schools had canceled the game due to the severe weather forecast this weekend.
The Gladiators will be back in action next week at home against rival Buffalo Gap.
