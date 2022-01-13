It’s become almost an annual occurrence – a slugfest between Broadway and Fort Defiance.
And on Thursday, inside Don Landes Gymnasium, it was the Gobblers getting just enough offensive production to hold off the Indians in a gritty 33-24 victory on the road.
The two teams have become known for playing in a low-scoring, defensive battle at least once per season over the years and that trend continued Thursday.
Broadway limited Fort to a single-digit first-half scoring performance. The Gobblers led 15-8 at intermission.
Conner Barnes led Broadway (9-4) with 11 points while Breylon Miller finished with seven.
The Gobblers, who have won back-to-back games after a three-game losing streak, also got six points from Caleb Barnes in the non-district win.
Henry Gutshall led Fort (4-5), which has now lost two in a row, with eight points while Tyreek Veney had six.
Broadway 6 9 5 12 — 33
Fort Defiance 5 3 5 11 — 24
BROADWAY (33) — Ca. Barnes 2 2-4 6, Dove 1 0-0 2, Hutcheson 0 0-2 0, Michael 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez Santiago 1 0-0 3, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Co. Barnes 5 1-2 11, Santiago 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 0-2 7. Totals 14 3-10 33.
FORT DEFIANCE (24) — Simmons 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 3, Johnson 0 3-4 3, Jones 0 0-0 0, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Garber 0 0-0 0, Veney 2 2-7 6, Hebb 1 0-0 2, Liskey 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 3 0-0 8. Totals 8 5-11 24.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 2 (Gonzalez Santiago, Miller), Fort Defiance 3 (Gutshall 2, Smith).
In other prep sports:
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 69, Rockbridge County 51: Carmelo Pacheco scored 26 points as Spotswood opened Valley District play with a 69-51 rout of Rockbridge County in Lexington on Thursday.
Camryn Pacheco had 12 points and Rayne Dean added 11 for the Trailblazers (8-5, 1-0 Valley), who have now won five of their last seven, while Jackson Li had five points and Ben Craig added four.
For the Wildcats (3-10, 0-1 Valley), who have now lost eight in a row, Faris Sikira had 17 points.
Spotswood 17 17 17 18 — 69
Rockbridge County 4 16 10 21
SPOTSWOOD (69) — Car. Pacheco 10 4-4 26, Bellamy 1 0-0 2, Cam. Pacheco 5 1-1 12, Li 2 1-3 5, Sprague 1 0-0 2, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Graves 0 0-0 0, Harding 1 0-0 2, Craig 1 2-2 4, Webb 1 0-0 2, Dean 4 3-5 11, Cahlusant 0 0-0 0, Edwards 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 9-15 69.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (51) — Mays 2 0-0 5, Higgins 1 0-0 2, A. Poindexter 1 0-2 3, Owens 0 0-0 0, I. Poindexter 2 0-0 4, Lambert 1 0-0 3, Owsley 2 1-1 5, Entsminger 0 0-0 0, Sikira 6 0-0 17, Jay 0 0-0 0, Stores 2 0-0 6, Mulitalo 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 1-3 51.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Car. Pacheco 2, Cam. Pacheco, Edwards), Rockbridge County 10 (Sikira 5, Stores, Mays, A. Poindexter, Lambert),
Eastern Mennonite 66, Fishburne Military 58: In Virginia Independent Conference action in Waynesboro, Adam Hatter scored 23 points and Trey Gillenwater added 16 to lead Eastern Mennonite to a much-needed 66-58 victory over Fishburne Military on Thursday.
Drew Hatter added 11 points for the Flames (5-2, 1-1 VIC) while Davarion Johnson had nine.
The Caissons (3-4, 0-2 VIC) were led by Nathan Alexander’s game-high 24 points.
Eastern Mennonite 9 21 18 18 — 66
Fishburne Military 9 15 12 22 — 58
EASTERN MENNONITE (66) — Slonaker 2 0-0 5, A. Hatter 6 9-11 23, D. Hatter 5 2-2 13, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 6 4-5 16, Johnson 4 1-2 9, Harmison 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-20 66.
FISHBURNE MILITARY (58) — Hildebrand 5 0-0 15, Tosam 1 1-3 3, Carter 5 0-0 12, Gardner 0 2-2 2, Koger 0 0-0 0, Yombe 0 0-0 0, Altis 1 0-0 2, Alexander 11 2-3 24. Totals 23 5-8 58.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 4 (A. Hatter 2, Slonaker, D. Hatter), Fishburne Military (Hildebrand 5, Gardner 2).
Staunton 66, Stuarts Draft 43: Manny Chapman scored 13 points as Staunton got back on track with a 66-43 Shenandoah District win over Stuarts Draft in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Thursday.
Peyton Dunn added 11 points for the well-balanced Storm (5-4, 1-1 Shenandoah) while Maaliah Cabell finished with eight, Kayden Jackson had seven and Tucker Terry chipped in with six.
The Cougars (3-7, 2-1 Shenandoah), who had a two-game winning streak snapped, were led by Blake Stinespring and Colton Harris with eight points apiece.
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 71, Rockbridge County 19: In Penn Laird, Zoli Khalil erupted for 30 points as Spotswood continued to impress in Valley District play with a 71-19 thrashing of Rockbridge County on Thursday.
The Trailblazers (7-5, 2-0 Valley), who have won two in a row, also got 19 points from Brooke Morris while Madison Doss and Hailey Jones had six apiece and Hannah Good finished with four.
Morris, a junior, hit five 3-pointers on the evening, which ties the Spotswood program record.
The Wildcats (3-10, 0-1 Valley), who have now lost seven of their last eight, were led by Madilyn Winterton and Emily Mahood with six points apiece while Emma Clark chipped in with four.
Rockbridge County 6 7 4 2 — 19
Spotswood 18 24 15 14 — 71
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (19) — Winterton 3 0-0 6, Williams 0 0-0 0, Warlitner 1 0-0 3, Mahood 1 4-5 6, Clark 2 0-0 4, Marcum 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-5 19.
SPOTSWOOD (71) — Doss 3 0-0 6, Joyner 0 0-0 0, Jones 3 0-0 6, Mayhew 1 0-0 2, Brady 0 1-2 1, H. Good 1 2-2 4, Morris 7 0-0 19, Khalil 11 8-9 30, K. Good 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 12-15 71.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 1 (Warlitner), Spotswood 4 (Morris).
Blue Streaks Impress At EMU Meet
It was a strong day for Harrisonburg indoor track and field athletes, along with several other area schools, at a six-team meet held at Eastern Mennonite University on Tuesday.
Mia Beauzieux won the 55 (7.84) for the HHS girls while Kasey Thompson took first in the 1000 (4:20.84), Olivia King had top honors in the 300 (48.84) while Lena Blagg won the 1600 (6:11.54).
For the boys, Javante Chacon won the 55 (6.84), Kalaib Gebrehaimanot won the 500 (1:16.74) and Liam Wightman continued his strong season with a first-place finish in the 1600 (5:18.84).
Broadway got wins on the girls side from Ella Somers in the high jump (5-00.00) and Taylor Driver in the 500 (1:28.74) while the Gobblers were led in the boys events by Luke Garber in the high jump (5-10.00), Caper Rao in the shot put (40-02.00) and Cole Knicely in the 300-meter dash (41.94).
Wilson Memorial’s Rachel Baucom finished in first place in the shot put (28-01.00) while Eastern Mennonite standout Jacob Gerlach won the 1000-meter run with a time of 3:03.14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.