The turnaround season for Broadway continued on Saturday.
The eighth-seeded Gobblers made quick work of ninth-seeded Heritage-Lynchburg in the opening round of the Region 3C boys tennis tournament on Saturday at BHS with an efficient 5-0 victory.
Devon Crider won the No. 3 singles spot 6-2, 6-2 for the Gobblers (13-4) while Quang Choii Ung-Liambounheuang earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 4 and Tanner Fulk won the No. 5 singles spot with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Cason Surratt earned a forfeit at the No. 6 singles spot and also earned a forfeit at No. 3 doubles with Ung-Liambounheuang to seal the regional win for Broadway.
With the victory, the Gobblers to the regional quarterfinals.
Broadway will travel to top-seeded Wilson Memorial on Wednesday in a win-or-go-home scenario. The match is set for 4:30 p.m. in Fishersville.
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Baseball
Harrisonburg 8, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 0: Virginia Commonwealth signee Evan Bert tossed a complete-game no-hitter as Harrisonburg clinched a regional berth with a shutout of Patrick Henry-Roanoke in a Region 5D sub-regional on Friday at HHS.
Bert struck out 12 in the no-hit shutout, walking just one for the Blue Streaks (6-13) while Dylan Burnette was 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead the way at the plate.
Also chipping in for Harrisonburg was James Vance with a pair of hits and an RBI and Drew Bowman with an RBI single in the win.
Bert also had an RBI single while Miguel Fajardo-Luis had an RBI.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Harrisonburg 230 012 x — 8 11 1
Bert and Engle. Beasley and Fowler. W — Bert. L — Beasley.
Riverheads 11, Fort Defiance 1: In Greenville on Friday, Aidan Miller and Colton Kwiecinski combined to give up one run on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in Riverheads’ five-inning rout of Fort Defiance.
Miller also went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Gladiators (14-5, 6-5 Shenandoah) while Brendon Fortune was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.
Also chipping in for Riverheads was Landon Lightner with two hits and an RBI while Logan Austin added a three-run single in the big victory.
For the Indians (7-12, 5-6 Shenandoah), Jordan Biggs had two hits and an RBI while Sam Tindall, Sam Garber and Dillon Lavaway had a hit each.
Fort Defiance 100 00 — 1 5 1
Riverheads 271 01 — 11 8 0
Johnson, Garber, Shifflett and Mayhew. Miller, Kwiecinski and Farris. W — Miller. L — Johnson.
Clarke County 11, Luray 7: Cordell Broy, Matthew Sipe and Wilson Taylor had two RBIs apiece as Clarke County used a seven-run seventh innings to rally for a Bull Run District victory over Luray on Friday on the road.
Quenton Slusher got the start on the mound for the Eagles (11-9, 10-6 Bull Run), giving up six runs on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
For the Bulldogs (4-16, 4-12 Bull Run), James Cash got the start and allowed just one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out four while Landon Vile went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs at the plate.
Also for Luray, Isaiah Mongold was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs.
Clarke County 000 022 7 — 11 7 1
Luray 100 024 0 — 7 10 7
Slusher, Norton and Taylor. Cash, Mongold, Shenk and Deeds. W — Norton. L — Mongold. HR — L: Mongold, fifth inning, one on.
Strasburg 10, Central 6: Tanner Jenkins pitched 6.2 innings, giving up one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out 10 as Strasburg earned a Bull Run District home win over Central on Friday.
Jenkins also led the Rams (16-4, 12-4 Bull Run) with three hits at the plate.
For the Falcons (10-11, 7-9 Bull Run), Allen Brill and Caleb Daugherty each homered while Ryan Barr and Jacob Walters had two hits apiece.
Central 000 060 0 — 6 9 4
Strasburg 501 004 x — 10 10 3
Rice, Walters and Brill. Jenkins, Godfrey and Sibert. W — Jenkins. L — Walters.
Softball
Harrisonburg 9, William Fleming 1: Ashlyn Smiley pitched a complete game, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while racking up 11 strikeouts as Harrionburg cruised to a victory over William Fleming in the opening game of the Region 5D sub-regional on Friday at HHS.
Idaly Alvarez had a double and a triple to lead the Blue Streaks (5-14) at the plate while Mia Beauzieux, Mia Rodamer and McKenna Dayton had two hits apiece and Smiley, Maribel Tirado and Rylee Stroop each singled.
Harrisonburg has now clinched its berth in the upcoming Region 5D tournament and will now play at Albemarle today for seeding purposes.
Fort Defiance 9, Riverheads 0: Fort Defiance stayed unbeaten and clinched the Shenandoah District regular-season title once again with a shutout of Augusta County rival Riverheads in Greenville on Friday.
Lilian Berry tossed a complete game, giving up zero runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 for the Indians (19-0, 11-0 Shenandoah).
Also for Fort, McKenna Mace was 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Berry had two hits and an RBI and Kiersten Ransome had a three-run triple.
Brooke Atkins also had a double and two RBIs at the plate for the Indians.
Fort Defiance 102 600 0 — 9 8 2
Riverheads 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Berry and B. Atkins. Good and C. Deming. W — Berry. L — Good.
Central 14, Strasburg 1: Trynda Mantz pitched a complete game, giving up one run on six hits and three walks while striking out nine as Central coasted to a six-inning rout of district foe Strasburg on the road Friday.
At the plate for the Falcons (13-7, 9-5 Bull Run), Aamori Williams was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Bailey Spiggle and Serenity Burnshire had two hits and two RBIs apiece and Kristen Hockman had two hits and an RBI.
For the Rams (5-14, 3-11 Bull Run), Rylie Arnold had a pair of hits.
Central 163 13 — 14 15 2
Strasburg 100 00 — 1 6 2
Mantz and Cook. Wiseley, Arnold and Reynolds. W — Mantz. L — Wiseley.
Boys Soccer
Central 2, Strasburg 1: Luc Retrosi scored both goals in Central’s victory over Bull Run District foe Strasburg on Friday in Woodstock.
Aiden Mercer had 17 saves in goal for the Falcons (12-3-2, 12-2 Bull Run).
EMS 4x800 Wins State Gold
The Eastern Mennonite boys 4x800 relay team of Jakob Gerlach, Eli Stoll, Ricky Castaneda and Jedrek Sneary won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state title on Saturday at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond with an impressive time of 8:36.18.
Sneary also finished third in the boys 800 for the Flames with a time of 2:07.22 while Gerlach was seventh in the 3200 (11:03.51) and Christian Meixner placed third in the boys shot put (39-05.00) for Eastern Mennonite.
For the EMS girls, Emelia Ritchie was sixth in the 100 hurdles (20.69) and Erin Loker placed seventh in the 3200 (13:16.24).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.