Ryan Martin tossed 6.2 innings, giving up four runs — none of which were earned — on five hits and two walks while striking out 11 as Broadway won its fourth straight with a 9-4 non-district baseball victory over Skyline on Saturday at BHS.
Freshman Josiah Crider was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Gobblers (7-1) while Landen Stuhlmiller added a triple, a run scored and two RBIs in the win.
Also chipping in for Broadway at the plate was Martin, Ryan Anderson, Hunter Deavers and Brade Smith, who all finished with a hit and an RBI apiece.
Skyline 000 310 0 — 4 5 1
Broadway 200 304 x — 9 9 3
Talbott, Morris and Rosati. Martin, Deavers and Crider. W — Martin. L — Talbott.
In other prep sports:
Baseball
Sherando 11, Turner Ashby 1: Freshman Micah Matthews had two hits, but Turner Ashby fell to Sherando in non-conference action at home Saturday.
Caden Swartley and Addison Simmons had one hit each for the Knights (1-7).
Turner Ashby 001 00 — 1 4 6
Sherando 013 34 — 11 6 1
Fornadel, Hedrick, Carter and Swartey. Orr, Keats, Strosnider and Helmick. W — Orr. L — Fornadel.
Mountain View 10, East Rockingham 2: In Elkton, Mountain View moved to .500 in Bull Run District play with an impressive rout of East Rockingham on Friday.
Dawson Moomaw had a huge game for the Generals (5-3, 3-3 Bull Run), tossing six innings and giving up two runs on six hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts.
He also was 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs at the plate in the win.
Jaden Click added two hits and an RBI in the 13-hit attack for Mountain View.
For the Eagles (2-8, 2-4 Bull Run), Bentley Hensley and Quinton Hensley had a hit and an RBI each while Will Brown, Josh Hensley, Cannon Good and Ben Dinkel each finished with a hit as well. Bentley Hensley also tossed 2.2 relief innings.
Mountain View 100 270 0 — 10 13 1
East Rockingham 001 001 0 — 2 6 4
Moomaw, Rinker and McNamara. Campbell, Clem, B. Hensley and J. Hensley. W — Moomaw. L — Campbell.
Softball
Brookville 15, Broadway 9: Jasmine Gett was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Taylor Suters was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, but Broadway suffered a loss to Brookville in the consolation game of the Brookville Invitational on Saturday in Lynchburg.
Savannah Fox added a solo homer for the Gobblers (1-6) while Serenity King had a double and two RBIs and freshman Savannah Janzen tossed a complete game.
Earlier in the day, Broadway suffered a 17-3 loss at the hands of Halifax County.
In that setback, Aliza Lokey finished 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Gobblers.
