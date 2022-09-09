The offensive woes continued for Broadway on Friday.
The Gobblers couldn’t get clicking at all and found themselves in a deep hole early en route to a 27-14 non-district loss at William Monroe in high school football action in Stanardsville.
It was the second consecutive loss for Broadway (1-2), who returned several key players to the field from injury this week.
After scoring 28 points in a season-opening win over Fluvanna County, the Gobblers have scored a combined 20 in two weeks.
In other prep sports:
Volleyball
Wilson Memorial 3, Turner Ashby 0: In late-night action in Fishersville on Thursday, Olivia Messin dished out 25 assists for Wilson Memorial in a sweep of non-district foe Turner Ashby.
Hope Maddox led the Green Hornets (3-2) with 17 digs while Allison Sykes finished with 16 and Cierra Cannon had nine kills.
