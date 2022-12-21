Sophomore guard Wren Wheeler poured in 21 points and Broadway extended its impressive early-season winning streak to five games with a big-time 52-50 non-district girls basketball victory over Region 3C opponent Charlottesville on Tuesday at home.
Maya Bacon and Lexi Dingus had solid nights for the Gobblers (6-2) with eight points each.
Also contributing for Broadway was Lily Gatesman with six points while a pair of freshmen stepped up as well in April Gingerich, who had five points, and Hannah Tinnell with four.
Charlottesville 12 9 9 20 — 50
Broadway 9 14 13 16 — 52
CHARLOTTESVILLE (50) — Allen 6 2-2 14, Brown 0 0-0 0, Stavitski 3 1-4 8, Brown 3 1-1 8, Jones 1 1-2 4, Floyd 2 0-0 6, Drumheller 0 3-4 3, Cabell 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 11-17 50.
BROADWAY (52) — Runion 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 7 2-2 21, Gatesman 2 2-2 6, Gingerich 1 2-2 5, Bacon 2 4-6 8, Tinnell 2 0-0 4, Dingus 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 10-12 52.
3-Point Goals — Charlottesville 5 (Floyd 2, Stavitski, Brown, Jones), Broadway 6 (Wheeler 5, Gingerich).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 66, Waynesboro 9: Behind 24 points from Virginia Commonwealth signee Zoli Khalil, Spotswood coasted to a non-district blowout of Waynesboro on the road.
Brooke Morris had one of her best outings of the young season with 11 points, including a trio of 3s, for the Trailblazers (7-1) while Riley Joyner hit two treys and had eight points.
Also contributing for Spotswood was Sadie Mayhew with seven points, Molly Grefe with six points and 10 rebounds and point guard Madison Doss with a team-high five assists.
Spotswood 23 14 20 9 — 66
Waynesboro 6 2 1 0 — 9
SPOTSWOOD (66) — A. Jones 0 0-0 0, Doss 1 0-0 2, Joyner 3 0-0 8, Khalil 11 2-4 24, Jones 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 0-0 4, Mayhew 3 1-2 7, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Morris 4 0-0 11, Grefe 2 2-2 6, B. Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 5-8 66.
WAYNESBORO (9) — Gett 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0 2-2 2, Sites 0 0-0 0, Diggs 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-1 2, Graham 1 0-0 2, Hull 0-0 0, Eubanks 0 3-4 3. Totals 2 5-7 9.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 5 (Morris 3, Joyner 2).
Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 37: Kelsey Payne scored 17 points and added four rebounds as Wilson Memorial cruised to a Shenandoah District home rout of Staunton.
Laci Norman added 12 points for the Green Hornets (5-3, 1-0 Shenandoah) while CC Robinson had nine points and 11 rebounds and Kayleigh Coffey had four points and six boards.
Elise Bradley was also solid with five points of her own for Wilson in the win.
Riverheads 44, Stuarts Draft 28: In Greenville, Abby Ralston scored 15 points to guide Riverheads to a win over rival Stuarts Draft to open up Shenandoah District play.
Kallie Poole had 13 for the Gladiators (2-3, 1-0 Shenandoah) and Anna Shirley totaled eight.
Eastern Mennonite 49, Mountain View Christian 18: Eighth-grade standout Gus Seibert poured in 22 points to guide Eastern Mennonite to a road win over Mountain View Christian.
Makayla Darcus added 16 points for the Flames (3-3) in the non-conference blowout victory while Izzy VanArnswaldt had seven and Rhiannia Solomon finished with four.
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 82, Waynesboro 20: In Penn Laird, Camryn Pacheco scored 17 points and Rayne Dean had 15 for unbeaten Spotswood in a non-district blowout of Waynesboro.
David Gipson added 11 points for the Trailblazers (8-0) while Jackson Li had 10.
It was an all-around effort for Spotswood, however, as Jackson Graves, Tyler Sprague, Nate Leslie, Ja’Corey Shelton and Ben Edwards all finished with five points apiece in the win.
Jybraun Brown led the Little Giants (2-6) with four points in the lopsided defeat.
Waynesboro 4 7 0 9 — 20
Spotswood 26 31 15 10 — 82
WAYNESBORO (20) — Nash 1 0-0 3, Darden 0 0-1 0, Robinson 0 2-2 2, Hite 1 0-0 3, Morris 1 0-0 3, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 0-0 4, Wells 1 1-2 3. Totals 6 3-5 20.
SPOTSWOOD (82) — Li 4 1-2 10, Pacheco 6 4-4 17, Graves 2 1-3 5, Sprague 2 1-2 5, Leslie 2 1-1 5, Dean 5 5-7 15, Harding 2 0-0 4, Shelton 1 3-8 5, Gipson 4 3-7 11, Edwards 1 2-2 5. Totals 29 21-36 82.
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro 3 (Nash, Darden, Morris), Spotswood 3 (Li, Pacheco, Edwards).
Clarke County 52, East Rockingham 46: In Elkton, Clarke County’s well-balanced offensive attack helped it earn a big Bull Run District victory over East Rockingham.
Michael Kerr-Hobert led Clarke (4-3, 2-0 Bull Run) with 12 points while Will Booker added 10, Louis Marino had nine and Tyler Sansom, Tanner Sipe and Nate Thompson had six each.
For East Rock (4-4, 2-1), guard Kain Shifflett continued to fill it up with 23 points on the evening while Ryan Williams added nine and Xavier Butler and Landon Lawson had six each.
Clarke County 16 14 5 17 — 52
East Rockingham 14 5 20 7 — 46
CLARKE COUNTY (52) — Kerr-Hobert 4 4-6 12, Sansom 3 0-0 6, Crawford 4 1-1 10, Witt 1 0-0 3, Sipe 2 2-2 6, Marino 3 2-2 9, Thompson 3 0-2 6. Totals 20 4-13 52.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (46) — Williams 2 3-4 9, Jones 0 0-0 0, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Yancey 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-4 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Butler 2 2-4 6, Shifflett 7 3-3 23, Lawson 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 10-17 46.
3-Point Goals — Clarke County 3 (Booker, Crawford, Marino), East Rockingham 8 (Shifflett 6, Williams 2).
Stuarts Draft 56, Riverheads 46: Behind 13 points from sophomore Landon Graber, Stuarts Draft opened Shenandoah District play with a home win over rival Riverheads.
Harley Frame added 11 points for the Cougars (5-1, 1-0 Shenandoah), who are off to a strong start despite a relatively young roster, while Ryan Ramsey and Izaiyah Ale Bell finished with eight apiece, Colin Graham had five and Donovan Jenkins added four.
Sophomore William Gardner led the Gladiators (1-2, 0-1 Shenandoah) as the only double-digit scorer with 12 points while Bennett Dunlap finished with eight, Gabe Milo totaled seven and Jackson Brammer chipped in with six in the district setback.
Riverheads 7 8 9 22 — 46
Stuarts Draft 10 14 20 12 — 56
RIVERHEADS (46) — Milo 3 1-3 7, Crawford 1 2-2 4, Gardner 5 0-0 12, Mooneyham 0 2-6 2, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Slack 2 0-2 4, Dunlap 2 4-6 8, Brammer 2 2-2 6. Totals 16 11-21 46.
STUARTS DRAFT (56) — Clements 0 0-0 0, Graham 2 0-0 5, Moore 1 1-2 3, Wang 0 0-0 0, Frame 3 3-5 11, Ramsey 3 1-1 8, Cote 0 2-2 2, Graber 4 2-2 13, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Conner 1 0-1 2, Bell 4 0-2 8. Totals 20 9-15 56.
3-Point Goals — Riverheads 3 (Gardner 2, Brooks), Stuarts Draft 7 (Graber 3, Frame 2, Graham, Ramsey).
Eastern Mennonite 61, Covenant 34: Drew Hatter had 21 points and Davarion Johnson added 19 in Eastern Mennonite’s win over Blue Ridge Conference foe Covenant at home.
Also chipping in for the Flames (6-2, 1-0 BRC) was Shawn Valentine with 14 points.
Covenant 10 7 6 11 — 34
Eastern Mennonite 18 14 11 18 — 61
COVENANT (34) — Wickersty 1 0-0 3, Burton 5 0-2 12, Olazagasti 0 0-0 0, M. Bachman 2 0-0 5, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Royal 2 1-2 5, McWilliams 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Breslin 3 2-2 9, W. Bachman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-6 34.
EASTERN MENNONITE (61) — Hamilton 2 1-2 5, Belyea 0 0-0 0, Hatter 7 5-6 21, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Johnson 7 5-6 19, Early 0 0-0 0, Mast 0 0-0 0, Jacquez 0 0-0 0, Valentine 7 0-1 14, Berry 1 0-0 2, Landes 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-15 61.
3-Point Goals — Covenant 5 (Burton 2, Wickersty, M. Bachman, Breslin), Eastern Mennonite 2 (Hatter).
