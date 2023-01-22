Sophomore guard Tristan Yoder, a state-qualifying distance runner, continued to emerge as one of the area’s top hoops players, dropping 14 points to help guide Broadway to a 55-49 boys basketball victory over red-hot Valley District opponent Rockbridge County on Friday at BHS.
Braden Burkhalter, a sophomore forward, added 12 points in one of his best outings of the season for the Gobblers, while 6-foot-2 senior forward Caleb Barnes chipped in with eight.
Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, a senior guard, added seven points for Broadway in its fourth straight victory, while senior forward Breylon Miller was a big contributor with six points.
The Wildcats (7-9, 2-2 Valley) entered as winners in seven of their last eight after an 0-7 start.
Rockbridge was led by 6-foot-6 junior center Milo Mulitalo with 16 points, while Brandon Mays, a senior forward, added 11, and junior Keaton Owsley finished with eight in the road loss.
The Gobblers (9-7, 3-0 Valley) host Spotswood on Tuesday in a big-time Valley District clash, while the Wildcats are on the road again at one-win Harrisonburg that same evening.
Rockbridge County 9 12 11 17 — 49
Broadway 16 9 11 19 — 55
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (49) — Mays 4 2-2 11, Hundley 1 0-0 2, Poindezter 1 1-2 3, Burkhart 2 2-2 6, Lambert 1 0-0 3, Owsley 3 2-2 8, Jay 0 0-0 0, Mulitalo 7 2-2 16. Totals 19 9-10 49.
BROADWAY (55) — Santiago 2 2-4 7, Barnes 3 2-2 8, Post 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 2 0-0 4, Miller 3 0-0 6, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Michael 1 0-0 2, Yoder 4 4-4 14, Burkhalter 5 1-1 12. Totals 21 9-11 55.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 2 (Mays, Lambert), Broadway 4 (Yoder 2, Santiago, Burkhalter).
In other prep sports:
Boys Basketball
Wilson Memorial 64, Waynesboro 51: In Fishersville, senior guard Finn Irving filled it up with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals as Wilson Memorial earned its third straight win with a victory over longtime Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro on Friday.
6-foot-7 senior Lucas Schatz was solid with 10 points, six boards, three assists and a trio of steals for the Green Hornets, while Eli Irving, a sophomore, had 10 points and five steals.
Max Vess, a junior guard, added nine points and two steals for Wilson, while Colton Lavender, another senior, finished with five points and a pair of rebounds himself in the victory.
Wilson (10-4, 5-1 Shenandoah) is back in action Tuesday for a huge game against Staunton, which will go a long way in deciding who wins the district’s regular-season championship.
The Little Giants (3-12, 1-5 Shenandoah), meanwhile, will travel to the Storm on Thursday.
Buffalo Gap 59, Grace Christian 46: Bennett Bowers, a senior guard, poured in 22 points as Buffalo Gap earned a hard-fought non-district road win over Grace Christian on Thursday.
Seniors Jackson LaPorte and Micah Canterbury finished with 11 points each for the Bison.
Gap (9-7) has now won three straight and travels to Fort Defiance on Thursday for a district tilt.
Girls Basketball
Broadway 50, Rockbridge County 24: In Lexington, sophomore guard Wren Wheeler scored 18 points, and Broadway rolled to a blowout of Valley District foe Rockbridge County on Friday.
Senior center Lily Gatesman and junior wing Maya Bacon added eight points each for the Gobblers, while Lindsey Wimer, another senior, finished with seven points of her own.
Freshman guard April Gingerich also contributed with five points for Broadway in the win.
Lola Mulitalo, another freshman, led the Wildcats with 11 points in the setback.
Broadway 12 6 22 10 — 50
Rockbridge County 4 7 8 5 — 24
BROADWAY (50) — Runion 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 6 4-6 18, Wimer 3 1-1 7, Gatesman 4 0-0 8, Gingerich 1 3-4 5, Deavers 0 0-0 0, Bacon 2 4-5 8, Tinnell 1 0-0 2, Billmeyer 0 0-0 0, Janzen 0 0-0 0, Dingus 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-16 50.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (24) — Erskine 0 0-0 0, Hines 0 0-0 0, Mulitalo 4 2-5 11, Hines 3 1-2 8, Bouchard 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 3, Dameron 0 0-0 0, Dahl 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 3-9 24.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 2 (Wheeler), Rockbridge County 3 (Mulitalo, Hines, Clark).
Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 22: Fort Defiance put nine players in the scoring column in a Shenandoah District blowout win over Augusta County foe Stuarts Draft on the road Friday.
Junior guard Trinity Hedrick had another big night, scoring 15 points to lead the Indians.
Also chipping in for the balanced Fort attack was junior guard Trinity Hostetter with eight points, while Jayden Hostetter, Maecy Ann Frizzelle, and Riley Davis all added six points apiece.
The Indians (8-6, 5-1 Shenandoah) have now won four in a row and will travel to Buffalo Gap on Tuesday, while Draft (2-13, 1-5) has lost eight of nine and hosts Riverheads that evening.
Taylor Chappell, a junior, led the Cougars with 10 points, while MaKenna Swanson had eight.
Fort Defiance 20 26 6 3 — 55
Stuarts Draft 6 8 2 6 — 22
FORT DEFIANCE (55) — Ryder 2 0-0 4, Blalock 0 0-0 0, Hedrick 5 1-4 15, T. Hostetter 2 3-3 8, Newman 1 0-0 3, Alexander 1 0-0 3, J. Hostetter 2 1-2 6, Frizzelle 1 3-4 6, Dunbrack 2 0-0 4, Davis 2 0-0 6, Knott 0 0-0 0, Wilkerson 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 8-15 55.
STUARTS DRAFT (22) — Bryan 1 0-0 2, Walter 0 0-2 0, Lunsford 0 0-0 0, Wells 1 0-0 2, Mason 0 0-2 0, Chappell 3 4-4 10, Gates 0 0-0 0, Swanson 3 2-2 8. Totals 8 6-10 22.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 8 (Davis 2, Hedrick, T. Hostetter, Newman, Alexander, J. Hostetter, Frizzelle).
Wilson Memorial 53, Waynesboro 44: Sophomore CC Robinson exploded for 22 points, and 12 rebounds as Wilson Memorial defeated Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro on Friday.
Sabrina Reeves, a sophomore guard, added 13 points for the Green Hornets, who won their sixth straight, while senior guard Laci Norman had seven points and a pair of rebounds.
Sophomore wing Asia Knight had five points but also racked up 12 rebounds for Wilson.
Freshmen Kelsey Payne (six points) and Kayleigh Coffey (four rebounds) were also solid.
The Green Hornets (11-4, 6-0 Shenandoah) are back in action Tuesday for a road game at Staunton, while the Little Giants (4-12, 2-4 Shenandoah) host the Storm on Thursday.
