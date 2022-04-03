Broadway rallied from a 10-run first-inning deficit to pull off a stunning 15-13 win over non-district foe East Rockingham in prep baseball action at BHS on Saturday.
The Gobblers fell behind 10-0 in the top of the opening frame, but slowly chipped away throughout the course of the game. When Broadway scored on a wild pitch and an error in the bottom of the sixth to take its first lead of the game, they proved to be the game-winning runs as the home team pulled off a shocking comeback.
Hunter Deavers had a big day for Broadway (6-1), who won its third straight, as he went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead a 12-hit attack in the victory.
Ryan Anderson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, too, for the Gobblers while Ryan Martin was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Christian Rivera was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Landen Stuhlmiller also added a single and a pair of RBIs in the win for Broadway.
In the circle, William & Mary signee Noah Hertzler came in to pitch the final two frames, allowing no runs on just one hit and zero walks while striking out five.
For the Eagles (2-5), Noah Campbell was 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Josh Hensley and Will Brown both finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs themselves.
Also chipping in for East Rock was Wyatt Baker with a single and two RBIs while Ben Dinkel finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ryan Williams added a single.
East Rockingham (10)02 100 0 — 13 11 5
Broadway 230 352 x — 15 12 2
Campbell, Baker, D. Hensley, Brown and J. Hensley. Spiggle, Deavers, Crider, Hertzler and Crider, Stuhlmiller. W — Crider. L — D. Hensley. SV — Hertzler.
In other prep sports Saturday:
Softball
East Rockingham 11, Broadway 1: Madison Arbaugh went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as East Rockingham avenged a season-opening loss with a five-inning rout of non-district rival Broadway on Saturday on the road.
Arbaugh also tossed four innings for the Eagles (2-3), giving up a run on three hits and zero walks with a strikeout. Kendall Morris struck out one in the final frame.
Ashlyn Herring was 2-for-4 for East Rock while Bria Berriochoa had a homer and two RBIs, Sarah Smith had an RBI single and Alexis Kisling had a triple.
Emma Cude added a single and two RBIs for ERHS and Jayla Whetzel had a hit.
For the Gobblers (1-4), Savanah Fox finished with a single and an RBI while Jasmine Gett and Aliza Lokey finished with the only other hits in the loss.
East Rockingham 203 33 — 11 11 1
Broadway 100 00 — 1 3 2
Arbaugh, Morris and Cude. Williams, Janzen and Sauder. W — Arbaugh. L — Williams. HR — ER: Berriochoa, fourth inning, none on.
Turner Ashby 14, William Byrd 0: Sophomore Lily Moyers pitched a perfect game, striking out seven as Turner Ashby earned a five-inning rout of William Byrd to cap a perfect day at The Battle of the Bases Tournament in Franklin County.
Moyers also went 2-for-3 with four runs scored for the Knights (7-1) while freshman Elyanna Rogers finished 2-for-3 with a grand slam and a total of seven RBIs.
Katelyn Nazelrod was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for TA while Reaghan Warner was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Makenzie Cyzick and Molly Griffin added two hits apiece.
Earlier in the day, the Knights earned a hard-fought 7-3 win over host Franklin.
In that victory, Cyzick was 2-for-4 with a solo homer while Eva Ochoa was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Kendall Simmers was 2-for-4 with a triple and a pair of RBIs.
Turner Ashby 402 44 — 14 15 0
William Byrd 000 00 — 0 0 2
Moyers and Rogers. Lyles, Varney and Draper. W — Moyers. L — Lyles. HR — TA: Rogers, fifth inning, bases loaded.
Gobblers, Knights Compete At Handley Invitational
Broadway and Turner Ashby both competed at the Handley Invtiational in Winchester on Saturday with several athletes putting on strong performances.
For the BHS boys, Jowell Gonzalez Santiago was fourth in the 400 (51.42) and joined Walker Knicely, Ryley Tinnell and Joseph Kerr to place second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:34.09. Knicely also finished third in the pole vault (11-06.00).
On the girls side, the Gobblers were led by Taylor Driver, who finished sixth in the 400 (1:03.33), and Ella Somers, who was third in the high jump (5-02.00).
Sam Briggs finished third in the triple jump (41-09.00) and fifth in the long jump (20-03.50) for the TA boys while Avrie Shifflett was fourth in the long jump (16-01.75) while Adara Fox finished third in the triple jump (33-10.00) for the girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.