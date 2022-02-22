Senior guard Caleb Barnes was the lone Broadway player to finish in double-digit scoring as the sixth-seeded Gobblers put up a good fight, but saw their season come to a close with a 62-50 loss to third-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C boys basketball quarterfinals in Lynchburg on Tuesday.
Conner Barnes, Dakota Dove and Ben Hutcheson all added nine points apiece for the Gobblers (13-9) while Noah Hertzler also chipped in with five in the loss.
Broadway 13 14 12 11 — 50
Liberty Christian Academy 15 14 12 21 — 62
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Central 60, Clarke County 58: Ashton Baker exploded for 25 points as second-seeded Central earned a thrilling, back-and-forth 60-58 victory over seventh-seeded Clarke County in the Region 2B quarterfinals in Woodstock.
Ryan Barr had 10 points for the Falcons (19-7), who have won six of seven, while Caleb Daugherty had nine, Parker Sheetz had seven and Jacob Walters had six.
Central will host the winner of Buckingham County and Stuarts Draft, who play tonight at BCHS, in the regional semifinals on Thursday in Woodstock.
Clarke County 10 23 11 14 — 58
Central 20 17 11 12
CLARKE COUNTY (58) — Broy 3 1-2 7, W. Booker 6 2-2 17, C. Booker 5 1-1 11, Sipe 5 2-5 14, Herrington 0 0-0 0, Lyman 3 3-4 9. Totals 22 9-14 58.
CENTRAL (60) — Baker 10 0-0 25, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Daugherty 4 1-1 9, Sheetz 3 1-2 7, J. Walters 2 0-0 6, Barr 4 1-1 10, Dyer 1 0-0 3, Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-4 60.
3-Point Goals — Clarke County 5 (W. Booker 3, Sipe 2), Central 9 (Baker 5, J. Walters 2, Barr, Dyer).
William Campbell 51, Riverheads 38: In Naruna, Ryan Farris had 18 points but fifth-seeded Riverheads saw its season come to an end with a 51-38 setback at the hands of fourth-seeded William Campbell in the Region 1B quarterfinals.
Bennett Dunlap added nine points for the Gladiators (9-11), who had a three-game winning streak snapped with the loss, while Tye Morris chipped in with five.
Riverheads 9 14 11 4 — 38
William Campbell 7 6 19 19 — 51
Girls Basketball
Page County 52, Buckingham County 39: Caris Lucas had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds as seventh-seeded Page County went on the road and upset second-seeded Buckingham County 52-39 in the Region 2B quarterfinals.
Adryn Martin added 13 points and 11 boards for the Panthers (10-13) while Alexis Frymyer and Gracie Mason had eight points apiece and Montana Foltz had six.
Page will travel to No. 3 Clarke County for the regional semifinals on Thursday.
Liberty Christian Academy 52, Wilson Memorial 33: In Lynchburg, Brooke Cason scored 13 points but No. 7 Wilson Memorial’s season ended with a 52-33 loss to No. 2 Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Freshman CC Robinson had six points and 16 rebounds for the Green Hornets (14-9) while Laci Norman had seven points and Reagan Frazier had eight boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.