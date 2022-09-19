Allison Bryan filled up the stat sheet with 19 assists, seven aces, seven digs and six kills as Broadway defeated Strasburg 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 in a non-district high school volleyball match on the road Monday.
Vivian Fear had eight kills for the Gobblers (6-7) while Clara Denman had three blocks.
In other prep volleyball Monday:
Turner Ashby 3, Staunton 0: Katie Miller had 14 assists, six aces and five digs as Turner Ashby earned a 25-9, 25-23, 25-19 non-district sweep of Staunton.
Carly Fincham added eight kills for the Knights (7-6) while Reaghan Warner added 17 digs.
Stuarts Draft 3, Harrisonburg 0: Amelia Bartley dished out 11 assists and added four kills and a pair of aces as Stuarts Draft cruised to a big 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 non-district sweep of Harrisonburg at SDHS.
McKenzie Tillman added seven kills and seven digs for the Cougars (3-3).
Also chipping in for Draft was Zoe Payne with five kills and four aces.
Teagan Miller had a big night for the Blue Streaks (2-5) with 17 digs and six aces while teammate Veronica Gutierrez added 25 digs and seven kills.
Wilson Memorial 3, Alleghany County 0: Allison Sykes had eight kills and eight digs as Wilson Memorial swept Alleghany County 25-9, 25-15, 25-8 in Fishersville.
Hope Maddox had seven digs for the Green Hornets (6-2) while Cierra Cannon also slapped down seven kills and Olivia Messin had 24 assists.
