BROADWAY — It was just the type of bounce-back performance any coach would want to see.
Fresh off its first loss of the season, Broadway answered accordingly on Tuesday with a 25-10, 27-25, 25-20 sweep of non-district city/county opponent Eastern Mennonite at home.
“We are learning that those that are great aren’t any different from us,” Gobblers third-year coach Emily Thomas said. “The great ones just think differently. We have the power within us already to think like the great ones. We now just need to learn how to use that power consistently.”
Lindsey Wimer led Broadway (6-1) with 14 digs and a trio of aces while Alyssa Mongold added 11 digs, two aces and two kills and Allison Bryan had seven assists, six aces and six digs.
Also chipping in for the Gobblers was Taylor Suters with seven digs, two kills, two aces and a block, Sydney Collins with five digs, three aces and a pair of kills and Joy Bergan with a pair of kills.
The Flames (0-2), who are in their first season under coach Meredith Hall, were led by Malia Bauman’s 10 kills and four digs and Sidney Roach’s 15 assists and two aces on the evening.
Also chipping in for EMS was Joelle Blosser with seven digs, a pair of kills and an ace, Lili Lehman with six kills, Rhiannia Solomon with eight assists and three kills and Bri Showalter with four digs.
“Tonight could have went either way, but we stopped and challenged ourselves,” Thomas said. “We made the choice tonight to think like the great ones.”
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Volleyball
Staunton 3, Turner Ashby 1: In Bridgewater, Emma Witt slapped down 14 kills and had four blocks as Staunton earned a 26-24, 8-25, 26-25, 25-20 non-district victory over Turner Ashby.
Kellsye Miller had 13 digs for the Storm (2-6), who have won two straight over opponents from the Valley District, while Sibbie Jetton had 23 assists and Bella Dimero had nine digs and three aces.
The Knights (5-4) were led by Carly Fincham’s 12 kills and Sydney Lyons’ nine kills.
Also chipping in for Turner Ashby was Carson Griffin, who finished with nine kills and six aces.
East Rockingham 3, Rappahannock County 1: Margo Fox had 19 kills, 18 digs and three aces as East Rockingham defeated Rappahannock County 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13 in Bull Run District action on the road.
Madelyn Williams had another strong performance for the Eagles (4-4, 2-0 Bull Run) with 36 assists while Kate Simpkins finished with 13 kills and Bre Dofflemyer added eight kills and two blocks.
Spotswood 3, Charlottesville 0: Raygan Wade dished out 13 assists and served up four aces as Spotswood got back on track with a 25-3, 25-7, 25-20 non-district road sweep of Charlottesville.
Sophomore standout Dani Kunkle finished with 10 digs and a trio of kills for the Trailblazers (4-4) in the victory while senior Sydney Litwiller also chipped in with seven kills and six aces.
Wilson Memorial 3, Monticello 0: In Fishersville, Molly Ballew dished out 24 assists as Wilson Memorial won its second straight with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-13 non-district sweep of Monticello.
Allison Sykes scooped up 17 digs and had five aces in the win for the Green Hornets (2-2) while Annie Dunford finished with nine kills and four aces and Brooke Cason also finished with nine kills.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 5, Randolph-Macon Academy 0: In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite earned its fourth consecutive victory with a big 5-0 non-conference shutout of Randolph-Macon Academy.
Clint Miller had two goals to lead the Flames (4-1) while Joshua Early, Logan Weaver ad Tyler Shank all finished with one apiece. Weaver and Ezra Miller also finished with two assists apiece for EMS.
Schuyler Harmison, meanwhile, continued to impress in goal with a team-best five saves.
Asfa, Atkins Shine In Win For Trailblazers
Ryan Asfa and Carter Atkins each shot an impressive one-under-par 35 as Spotswood (149) remained unbeaten in Valley District play this season with a victory over rival Turner Ashby (170) in a nine-hole golf match at Massanutten Resort’s Mountain Greens Golf Course in McGaheysville.
Andrew Baugher (39) and Hunter Blosser (40) rounded out the scorecard for the Trailblazers.
The Knights were led by Ryan Hutcheson (37), Ryan Simpsin (42) and Shane Redifer (42).
