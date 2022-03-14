Sophomore Jasmine Gett went 3-for-4 with a trio of runs scored and an RBI as Broadway pounded out 15 hits as a team in a season-opening 12-11 non-district victory over East Rockingham in prep softball action in Elkton on Monday.
Jacklyn Williams finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Gobblers (1-0) while Taylor Suters had a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Ashlyn Spitzer added two more hits and two RBIs. Aliza Lokey also finished with a hit and a pair of runs scored.
Also chipping in for Broadway was Emma Morris with two hits and an RBI.
For the Eagles (0-1), Bria Berriochoa had a big game with a 2-for-3 effort that included a pair of home runs and four RBIs while Sarah Smith finished 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs of her own in the early-season setback.
Jayla Whetzel was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for East Rockingham while Megan Holland was 2-for-5 with two doubles of her own and a pair of RBIs.
Broadway 061 130 1 — 12 15 3
East Rockingham 100 450 1 — 11 14 7
Morris and Spitzer. Arbaugh, Kyger, Morris and Cude. W — Morris (1-0). L — Arbaugh (0-1). HR — ER: Berriochoa, fourth inning, two on. Smith, seventh inning, none on.
In other prep sports on Monday:
Baseball
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 0: In Penn Laird, Andrew Baugher pitched four innings and gave up zero earned runs on just three hits while striking out five as Spotswood opened its season with a non-district shutout of Waynesboro.
Benjamin Moyer tossed the final three frames for the Trailblazers (1-0), giving up just one hit and zero walks while racking up five strikeouts in the process.
At the plate for Spotswood, Trevor Shifflett and Elijah Grogg had a single and an RBI each while Noah Burtner, Jimmy Russell and Hezekiah Cross had a hit each.
The Little Giants (0-1), despite the loss, got six strong innings from Jackson Sherman, who allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts.
At the plate for Waynesboro, Carl Carson had two hits and Sherman had a double.
Waynesboro 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Spotswood 000 120 x — 3 5 1
Sherman and Aleshire. Baugher, Moyer and Russell. W — Baugher (1-0). L — Sherman (0-1).
Boys Tennis
Staunton 5, Turner Ashby 4: In Bridgewater, a trio singles victories from Tucker Terry, Mitchell Carr and Maurice Johson propelled Staunton past longtime rival Turner Ashby in a thrilling non-district season-opener for both squads.
The Storm (1-0) also won doubles with Terry/Carr and Johnson/Laurel Shelton.
Richard Kello, Caleb Landes and Mason Nesselrodt won their singles matches for the Knights (0-1) while Lances/Nesselrodt also won the No. 3 doubles match.
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 9, Waynesboro 0: Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Raygan Wade, Rennie Shaffer, Madison Knight and Allie Justice all dominated their singles matches as Spotswood opened the season with a non-district rout of Waynesboro.
The Trailblazers (1-0), who hit the road for their first match of the season after finishing as the Region 3C runner-up a year ago, also got doubles victories from Dunaway/Cooley, Wade/Shaffer and Knight/Justice in the impressive win.
Broadway 9, Strasburg 0: Julia Trumbo, Laurel Roberts and Maya Bacon picked up a trio of shutout singles victories as Broadway opened its season with a convincing non-district victory over shorthanded Strasburg at home.
The Gobblers (1-0) got a doubles win from Felicity Copenhaver and Chloe Hasler.
The Rams (0-1) were forced to forfeit three singles and a pair of doubles matches.
Turner Ashby 7, Staunton 1: At Gypsy Hill Park, Turner Ashby opened its season with an impressive start-to-finish, non-district victory over Staunton.
Kate Jones, Harper Dodd, Kenda Gillette, Jolexie Whetzel and Devon Wichael earned wins at the top five singles spots for the Knights (1-0) in the win.
TA also got doubles victories from Jones/Dodd and Gillette/Whetzel.
The Storm (0-1) got their lone win at No. 6 singles from Supansa Buatum.
