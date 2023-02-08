5-foot-11 senior center Lily Gatesman scored 19 points, and fellow senior Lindsey Wimer added nine, helping Broadway earn a 63-30 blowout win over Valley District opponent Rockbridge County in both players’ last regular-season girls basketball game at BHS on Tuesday.
Sophomore guard Wren Wheeler had another productive outing, scoring 13 points for the Gobblers, who built a double-digit lead in the first quarter en route to a third straight victory and fourth in their last six contests.
Maya Bacon, a junior guard, added seven points for Broadway, while junior Lexi Dingus and freshman Jerin Billmeyer also chipped in with four apiece in the rout.
The Wildcats have now lost nine straight and finished winless in district play, but they did have some bright spots.
Sophomore Emma Clark hit a trio of 3-pointers to finish with nine points for Rockbridge, while 5-foot-10 freshman forward Lola Mulitalo also impressed with nine points.
Abigail Bouchard, another freshman, added five for the Wildcats, while junior Jaci Moore finished with four.
The Gobblers (13-9, 4-4 Valley) now await their fate to see if they qualify for next week’s Region 3C tournament, while Rockbridge (2-20, 0-8) saw its season come to a close.
Rockbridge County 8 6 8 8 — 30
Broadway 21 16 10 16 — 63
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (30) — Moore 2 0-0 4, Erskine 0 0-0 0, M. Hines 0 0-0 0, Mulitalo 4 0-1 9, Homiak 0 0-0 0, Bouchard 1 2-2 5, Clark 3 0-0 9, Dameron 1 0-0 3, Dahl 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 2-3 20.
BROADWAY (63) — Runion 0 1-3 1, Wheeler 3 4-5 13, Wimer 2 4-4 9, Gatesman 9 1-2 19, Gingerich 1 0-1 3, Deavers 0 0-0 0, Bacon 3 1-2 7, Tinnell 1 0-1 2, Billmeyer 2 0-0 4, Janzen 0 1-2 1, Dingus 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 12-20 63.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 6 (Clark 3, Mulitalo, Bouchard, Dameron), Broadway 5 (Wheeler 3, Wimer, Gingerich).
In other prep sports on Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 77, Waynesboro 64: Junior guard Mia Alexander totaled 23 points, and fellow junior Trinity Hedrick added 20, as Fort Defiance won its fifth straight with a Shenandoah District win at Waynesboro.
Taliyah Hostetter, a senior guard, had 12 points for the Indians, and junior forward Carleyanne Ryder added 10.
Other key contributors for Fort, which has won nine of its last 10, included sophomore Riley Davis with five points, while freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle finished with four.
The Little Giants were led by freshman guard Aaliyah Diggs with 17 points, junior guard Kaitlyn Hull added 16, and senior forward Le’ondra Eubanks added 12.
The Indians (13-7, 8-2 Shenandoah) will travel to Staunton Friday for a Shenandoah District tilt, while Waynesboro will play host to Riverheads in another district game that night.
Fort Defiance 24 21 21 11 — 77
Waynesboro 13 12 13 26 — 64
FORT DEFIANCE (77) — Ryder 3 3-5 10, Blalock 1 0-0 2, Hedrick 9 2-4 20, Hostetter 4 1-2 12, Newman 0 1-2 1, Alexander 8 3-5 23, Frizzelle 1 2-2 4, Davis 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 12-20 77.
WAYNESBORO (64) — Johnson 2 0-0 6, Goodwin 2 0-0 4, Sites 1 0-0 2, Diggs 7 3-7 17, Staton 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 1-4 1, Graham 0 0-0 0, Hull 6 4-5 16, Eubanks 6 0-0 12. Totals 26 8-16 64.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 9 (Alexander 4, Hostetter 3, Ryder, Davis), Waynesboro 2 (Johnson).
Luray 54, Strasburg 43: Behind a monster double-double from senior Lindsay Bly, Luray picked up another massive Bull Run District victory over Strasburg at home.
Bly, a 6-foot post for the Bulldogs, finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for the best game of her career.
Also coming up big for Luray was senior forward Jaidyn McClung, who also had a double-double with 17 points and 13 boards and dished out four assists.
Emily Donovan, a junior guard, added 13 points and four assists for Luray, while junior Maggie Foltz scored six.
The Rams were led by junior guard Macy Smith with a game-high 23 points, but no one else hit double digits.
SHS freshmen Jayden Stinnette, Emily Gorrell, and senior Emma Hooser finished with five points each.
The Bulldogs (13-7, 10-5 Bull Run) have now won back-to-back games and seven of their last nine.
Luray returns to the court Friday for another big district contest at first-place Clarke County, while Strasburg (15-6, 11-4 Bull Run) hosts rival Central on Thursday.
Central 44, East Rockingham 34: Senior wing Chloe Helsey had 22 points, nine steals, and six rebounds as Central earned its eighth win in nine games with a Bull Run District win over East Rockingham in Woodstock.
Junior forward Makenna Painter had a game-high 18 rebounds, three assists, and two steals for the Falcons, while freshman Vanessa Gordon had five points, three assists, and four steals in the gritty home victory.
Central (14-7, 10-5 Bull Run) closes the regular season Thursday on the road at Strasburg, while the Eagles (8-13, 4-11), who have lost seven of eight, will host nearby rival Page County in a district matchup on Friday in Elkton.
Wilson Memorial 42, Riverheads 37: In Greenville, senior guard Laci Norman had 19 points, four rebounds, and a shorthanded Wilson Memorial squad got on track with a Shenandoah District win over Riverheads.
Sophomore forward CC Robinson had another double-double of 17 points and 11 boards for the Green Hornets, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Elise Bradley, a junior guard, added four points for Wilson, down two starters, while Sabrina Reeves, a sophomore guard, chipped in with four rebounds.
The first-place Hornets (14-6, 9-2 Shenandoah) will travel to Harrisonburg on Thursday for a non-district battle.
The Gladiators (5-12, 3-7 Shenandoah), who have lost eight of nine, will head to Waynesboro on Friday.
Buffalo Gap 63, Staunton 43: Buffalo Gap remained the area’s hottest team, winning its 10th straight with a rout of Shenandoah District opponent Staunton in Swoope.
Junior guard Avery Bradley poured in 22 points for the Bison, while fellow junior Chloe Emurian added 16.
Also chipping in for Gap was junior guard Bailey Talley with 11 points, while sophomores Karah Richie and Hannah Coffman were also solid with six apiece.
The Bison (14-6, 8-3 Shenandoah) are back in action Friday at Stuarts Draft, while the Storm (4-17, 1-9 Shenandoah) will host Fort Defiance that evening.
Mountain View 48, Madison County 43: In Quicksburg, senior guard Bre Franklin had 22 points, seven rebounds, and two assists as Mountain View snapped an eight-game skid with a Bull Run District win over Madison County.
Mya Councill, another senior, finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, and six assists for the Generals in the victory, while junior forward Ava Pittington had nine points and five rebounds, and sophomore McKenzie Stanley scored four.
Mountain View (5-17, 2-14) now awaits the start of the Bull Run District tournament next week, where it’ll serve as the No. 7 seed and need a remarkable run to earn a regional bid.
Madison County 7 11 19 6 — 43
Mountain View 11 15 7 15 — 48
MADISON COUNTY (43) — Lewis 0 0-0 0, Herman 1 0-0 3, Thompson 3 1-2 8, Hottinger 2 0-0 4, Cook 2 0-0 5, Smith 2 2-4 7, Gordon 0 0-1 0, Jenkins 3 2-2 8, Swing 2 2-3 8, Foster 0 0-0 0, Peterson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-12 43.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (48) — Mc. Stanley 2 0-2 4, Councill 3 3-7 9, Ma. Stanley 1 0-0 2, Franklin 6 9-9 22, Disdier 1 0-2 2, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Pittington 4 1-1 9. Totals 17 13-21 48.
3-Point Goals — Madison County 6 (Swink 2, Herrman, Thompson, Cook, Smith), Mountain View (Franklin).
Roanoke Catholic 67, Eastern Mennonite 17: Eastern Mennonite suffered its sixth straight setback with a difficult Blue Ridge Conference road loss to Roanoke Catholic.
Sophomore Makayla Darcus did impress, though, leading the Flames (8-11, 1-5 BRC) with 15 points in the loss.
EMS returns Friday at home against New Covenant.
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 69, Central 36: Junior guard Kain Shifflett poured in 19 points, and standout senior forward Xavier Butler finished with 15 as East Rockingham crushed Central in Bull Run District action in Elkton.
Junior Landon Lawson added 10 for the Eagles, while Ryan Williams, another junior, tallied nine, and sophomores Dean Robinson and Xavia Brown had six.
The Falcons were led by senior Elijah Barahona with 10 points, while Jake Boyce, another senior, added nine.
As winners in 10 of its last 13, East Rock (14-7, 12-3 Bull Run)will have a chance to earn at least a share of the Bull Run District title on Friday when it travels to Shenandoah to take on local rival Page County at 7:30 p.m.
Central (8-13, 7-8) has now lost four of its last six and hosts Strasburg to close the regular season that night.
Central 6 14 5 11 — 36
East Rockingham 20 16 22 11 — 69
CENTRAL (36) — Walters 1 0-0 2, Barahona 2 6-7 10, Neff 0 0-0 0, Pence 1 1-2 3, Hartman 0 2-2 2, Boyce 4 0-2 9, M. Williams 1 0-0 2, Eberly 0 0-0 0, Menendez 0 0-2 0, Dodson 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 1 0-0 2, Cooper 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 9-15 36.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (69) — Williams 3 0-0 9, Jones 1 0-0 2, Robinson 2 2-2 6, Yancey 1 0-0 2, Brown 3 0-0 6, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Butler 7 1-1 15, Shifflett 6 6-6 19, Lawson 5 0-0 10, Breeden 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Sweet 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 9-9 69.
3-Point Goals — Central 3 (Cooper 2, Boyce), East Rockingham 4 (Williams 3, Shifflett).
Wilson Memorial 70, Riverheads 60: 6-foot-7 senior forward Lucas Schatz had 14 points, 13 rebounds, and a pair of blocks for Wilson Memorial in a gritty Shenandoah District victory over rival Riverheads in Fishersville.
Senior guard Finn Irving added 17 points and six rebounds, along with three assists and two steals for the Green Hornets, while Eli Irving, a sophomore guard, added 14 points and five assists in the impressive win.
Senior Aiden Podgorski totaled 10 points, three assists, and two steals for Wilson, while junior guard Max Vess finished with nine points, five boards, and three assists.
The Hornets (14-6, 9-2 Shenandoah), who have won seven of their last nine, will host Turner Ashby in a non-district contest Thursday, while the Gladiators (7-12, 2-8), losers of five straight, host Waynesboro on Friday.
