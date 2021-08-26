Lani Goggin slapped down 12 kills and scooped up 15 digs as Fort Defiance opened up its season with an impressive 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 non-district sweep of Turner Ashby on Thursday at FDHS.
Baylee Blalock dished out 27 assists for the Indians (1-0) while racking up 13 digs. Ellie Cook, meanwhile, had nine kills, seven digs and a trio of aces and Caroline Simonetti added four kills.
For the Knights (1-1), senior Delanie Propst scooped up 26 digs while Jadin Thomas had 12 digs, 10 assists and a pair of aces and Taylor Adams finished with 10 kills of her own in the loss.
“We will learn from this match and get better in practice tomorrow,” Turner Ashby first-year coach Brandi Baylor said Thursday. "This group doesn’t ever quit working hard.”
In other prep sports Thursday:
Volleyball
Broadway 3, Staunton 1: Lindsey Wimer had 25 digs as Broadway opened its season with a 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 non-district home win over Staunton.
Taylor Suters had nine kills for the Gobblers (1-0) while Alyssa Mongold and Bella Galati served up an impressive five aces apiece in the victory.
Suters and Sydney Collins also led Broadway with a pair of blocks each.
Harrisonburg 3, Culpeper County 0: Harrisonburg wrapped up a busy first week of the regular season with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-21 non-district sweep of Culpeper County on the road.
Maya Waid continued to have a strong start to the year for the Blue Streaks (2-1) with 15 assists, 11 digs and six kills while fellow senior Ellie Muncy added eight kills, seven digs and four aces.
Also chipping in for Harrisonburg in the win was Teagan Miller with six digs and a trio of aces.
Luray 3, Buffalo Gap 2: In Swoope, Jaidyn McClung had 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces as Luray defeated Buffalo Gap 25-18, 21-25, 12-25, 25-21, 15-13 in thrilling non-district action.
Lindsay Bly added 12 kills, four blocks, three digs, two assists and a pair of aces for the Bulldogs (1-0) while Trinity Belton dished out 27 assists and also scooped up seven digs.
Also chipping in for Luray was Lexie Vile with five kills, two aces and two blocks, Gracie Embry with 10 digs, three kills and two aces and Trinity Hasse with 16 digs and an ace in the victory.
Stuarts Draft 3, Mountain View 0: McKenzie Tillman led the way with nine digs and seven kills as Stuarts Draft opened the season with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 non-district sweep of Mountain View.
Olivia Messin had seven kills and a trio of aces for the Cougars (1-0) while Maya Veselinovic also had seven kills, Isabelle Hosey had seven digs and Sarah Taylor chipped in with six digs as well.
Monticello 3, Wilson Memorial 2: In Charlottesville, Allison Sykes scooped up 20 digs but Wilson Memorial suffered a 24-26, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 14-16 non-district loss to Monticello.
The Green Hornets (0-2) were paced by Molly Ballew with 23 assists and four aces in the loss.
Also chipping in for Wilson Memorial was Brooke Cason with 13 kills and nine digs, CiCi Minor with seven kills and a team-high 11 blocks and Elizabeth Cameron, who added nine kills of her own.
Clarke County 3, Warren County 1: Abigail Peace had 11 kills and a pair of blocks as Clarke County rallied for an 18-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20 non-district sweep of Warren County on the road.
Allie Lynch had 19 assists for the Eagles (2-0) while Kacie Turner served up a pair of aces.
