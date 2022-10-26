Waynesboro’s Adam Groves came in with a blistering time of 16:44.30 to win the boys race and lead the Little Giants to a team victory at the Shenandoah District cross country championships on their home course at Ridgeview Park on Wednesday.
Similarly to Groves, Abby Lane (19:42.90) won the girls race and her team, Fort Defiance, also cruised to another district championship behind her lead.
The Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial boys will advance to next week’s Region 3C meet while the Fort and Wilson girls will both move on as a result of Wednesday’s success.
The first-team All-Shenandoah District boys cross country team consisted of Groves and Little Giants teammates Grayson Norris, Miles Jolin and Gage Groves, Fort Defiance’s Parker Blosser and Jacob Schulz and Wilson Memorial standout Joseph Childress.
For the girls, the All-Shenandoah District first team was made up of Fort Defiance’s trio of Lane, Trinity Neff and Bethany Lang, Wilson Memorial’s leaders in Cassidy Plautz, Quinn Franklin and Thea Franklin and Waynesboro standout Lydia Kimmel.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Volleyball
Fort Defiance 3, Buffalo Gap 0: Fort Defiance won its 17th straight and capped a perfect season in Shenandoah District play with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Augusta County rival Buffalo Gap in front of a packed house in Don Landes Gymnasium.
Baylee Blalock led the Indians (22-1, 12-0 Shenandoah) with 29 assists, 12 digs and a trio of kills while Ellie Cook finished with nine digs, six kills and served up three aces.
Another impressive defensive effort came from Addison Hammond with 13 digs while Carleyanne Ryder had eight digs and Elizabeth Kurtz added eight digs and two aces.
Freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle finished with 12 kills and a trio of aces for Fort.
The Indians will be the top seed in the Region 3C tournament, earning a first-round bye. They’ll host the winner of Wilson Memorial-Turner Ashby in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Staunton 3, Waynesboro 1: Samantha Swift had 14 kills and three aces for Staunton in a 25-17, 25-17, 27-29, 26-24 win over Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro at WHS.
Kriston Parr added 12 kills for the Storm (4-20, 2-10 Shenandoah), who snapped a seven-game losing streak, while Felicity Jones finished with 51 digs and seven aces.
Also chipping in for Staunton was Sibbie Jetton with 25 assists, five kills and a trio of aces while Allie Liccione also came up with a solid performance with five aces herself.
Wilson Memorial 3, Monticello 0: In Charlottesville, Wilson Memorial capped the regular season with an impressive non-district sweep of Monticello.
Allison Sykes led the Green Hornets (14-6) with 13 kills and 13 digs while Cierra Cannon added nine kills, Hope Maddox had eight digs and Olivia Messin dished out 20 assists.
Wilson will host Turner Ashby in the first round of the Region 3C tournament Monday.
Cougars, Hornets Capture Regional Titles
Stuarts Draft won the Region 2B competition cheer championship on its home mat.
It was the Cougars’ second straight regional crown and their fifth in six seasons.
Joining Draft at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state competition in Richmond next month will be Strasburg, which finished as the runner-up in the region.
East Rockingham did not advance to states, but did manage to finish third in Region 2B.
In Region 3C, Wilson Memorial pulled off an upset and won the title over the weekend.
Joining the Green Hornets at the state competition will be second-place Fort Defiance.
