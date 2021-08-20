Junior Eli Hall shot an even-par 36 as Broadway (164) earned an impressive non-district win over Clarke County (185), Luray (214) and East Rockingham in a golf match at Woodstone Meadows Golf Course in McGaheysville on Thursday.
Eli Morris shot a 41 for the Gobblers, who were without standout senior Ben Hutcheson, while Emma Bacon (43) and George Holsinger (44) also impressed.
For the Eagles, who only had three golfers compete at the varsity level, Chase Clem continued his strong season with a 39 while Isaac Kriel (40) showed tremendous improvement with his best overall round of the season.
Hunter Reece led Clarke County with a 40 while Ben Fulmer shot a 46.
For the Bulldogs, Austin Lam was the leader with a 45 on the day.
On Wednesday, Broadway (167) earned a win over Harrisonburg (188) in a Valley District nine-hole match at Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market.
In that match, Hutcheson led the Gobblers with a 37 and Hall posted a 40.
For the Blue Streaks, Toby Corriston shot a 40 and Dylan Thompson carded a 42.
In other prep golf:
Hutchinson Leads Knights Past Hornets
His debut season just continues to get better.
Freshman Ryan Hutchinson carded a two-under-par 34 as Turner Ashby (166) defeated Wilson Memorial (185) in a competitive non-district nine-hole match at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg on Thursday.
It was Hutchinson's best individual round this season and was, arguably, the best the Knights have shot as an overall team as they continue to improve.
Turner Ashby senior Ryan Simpson carded a 38 for the winners while East Crockett finished with a 46 and Jacob Alderfer rounded things out with a 48.
For the Green Hornets, Chase Snyder also posted a 38 while Grant Burton shot a 48, Nick Cash carded a 49 and Grant Wright finished with a 50 for the day.
