There were three different players who scored at least 20 points as Eastern Mennonite used a big second quarter to pull away and never looked back en route to a 93-53 blowout boys basketball home win over non-conference opponent Tandem Friends on Wednesday.
Drew Hatter put together his best performance of the season with 25 points to lead the way for the Flames while Davarion Johnson and Shawn Valentine added 22 points apiece.
EMS (3-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season in the title game of the Broadway Tip-Off Classic, also got a season-high 16 points from Rell Hamilton in the win.
Davide Berry also had one of his best games of the year for the Flames with six points.
Tandem Friends 15 12 11 15 — 53
Eastern Mennonite 23 25 27 18 — 93
TANDEM FRIENDS (53) — Gardner 3 0-2 7, S. Morton 7 0-1 17, J. Morton 0 0-0 0, Scott 1 1-2 3, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Malhorta 1 0-0 3, Camarata 1 0-0 3, Deal 7 0-0 17. Totals 20 1-5 53.
EASTERN MENNONITE (93) — Hamilton 7 2-4 16, Belyea 0 1-1 1, Hatter 9 3-4 25, Campbell 9 2-2 20, Early 1 0-0 2, Samson 0 0-0 0, Mast 0 0-0 0, Jacquez 0 0-0 0, Valentine 9 4-4 22, Berry 3 0-0 6. Totals 37 11-13 93.
3-Point Goals — Tandem Friends 9 (Morton 3, Deal 3, Gardner, Malhorta, Camarata), Eastern Mennonite 6 (Hatter 4, Johnson 2).
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Alleghany County 66, Fort Defiance 64: Inside Don Landes Gymnasium, guard Tyreek Veney scored a season-high 28 points but it wasn’t enough as Fort Defiance suffered its first loss of the year in a double-overtime non-district setback at the hands of Alleghany County.
Samuel Garber added 18 points for the Indians (2-1) while Henry Gutshall finished with 12.
Alleghany County 16 12 14 8 6 10 — 66
Fort Defiance 8 12 19 10 6 8 — 64
ALLEGHANY COUNTY (66) — Hayslett 8 6-9 24, Entsminger 5 2-5 12, Via 0 0-0 0, Webb 5 0-0 14, Harden 3 1-2 7, Jackson 0 0-0 0, C. DePriest 1 0-0 3, Cole 2 0-1 4, H. DePriest 1 0-0 2, Lowman 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-17 66.
FORT DEFIANCE (64) — Cruz 0 0-0 0, Hebb 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 2-2 2, Garber 8 0-0 18, Patterson 0-0 0, Veney 11 5-9 28, Jones 0 0-0 0, Liskey 0 4-4 4, Gutshall 4 4-6 12. Totals 23 15-21 64.
3-Point Goals — Alleghany County 7 (Webb 4, Hayslett 2, C. DePriest), Fort Defiance 3 (Garber 2, Veney).
Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 43: Finn Irving had 13 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists in Wilson Memorial’s non-district win over Monticello in Fishersville.
Colton Lavender added 10 points for the Green Hornets (3-1) while Max Vess had nine.
Also for Wilson, Grant Wright finished with eight points while Aiden Podgorski totaled eight points, four boards and two steals and Lucas Schatz had seven points and six rebounds.
Girls Basketball
Wilson Memorial 42, Monticello 36: In Charlottesville, Asia Knight scored 16 points and CC Robinson grabbed 23 rebounds for Wilson Memorial in a non-district win over Monticello.
Laci Norman added seven points and five boards for the Green Hornets (2-2) while Knight also had 12 rebounds and Sabrina Reeves finished with eight points of her own in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.