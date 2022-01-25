Trinity Hedrick scored 20 points as Fort Defiance won its eighth straight with a 68-52 victory over Shenandoah District opponent Riverheads on Tuesday in girls basketball action at Don Landes Gymnasium.
James Madison soccer commit Ellie Cook added 14 points for the first-place Indians (10-2, 5-0 Shenandoah), who have won nine of their last 10, while Kiersten Ransome finished with 12.
For the Gladiators (8-6, 3-3 Shenandoah), who had a three-game winning streak of their own snapped, Tai Chandler finished with 14 points while Anna Shirley chipped in with 12.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 58, Rockbridge County 54: Mariah Cain had a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds as Harrisonburg earned a 58-54 Valley District win over Rockbridge County at HHS.
Jay Garcia also had a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards for the Blue Streaks (8-8, 3-1 Valley) while Maya Waid finished with nine points and seven rebounds in the comeback victory.
Emily Mahood poured in 29 for the Wildcats (3-13, 0-3 Valley) while Madilyn Winterton had 14.
Boys Basketball
Harrisonburg 55, Rockbridge County 45: Joel Alvarado had a career-high 13 points and seven rebounds as Harrisonburg won its third straight with a 55-45 Valley District road win over Rockbridge County.
Jadon Burgess added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Blue Streaks (6-9, 2-1 Valley) while Evan Bert finished with 10 points and Kayden Hottle-Madden had six points and four assists.
Faris Sikira led the Wildcats (4-12, 0-3 Valley), who have lost 10 of 11, with 10 points in the loss.
Fort Defiance 39, Riverheads 35: In Greenville, Fort Defiance snapped a five-game losing streak with a hard-fought 39-35 victory over Shenandoah District foe Riverheads.
Tyreek Veney led the Indians (5-8, 2-3 Shenandoah) with 11 points while Sam Garber had nine and Kaden Johnson finished with eight.
For the Gladiators (4-7, 1-5 Shenandoah), who have now lost seven of eight, Bennett Dunlap scored 12 points and Ryan Farris added 11.
Eastern Mennonite 97, Hargrave Military 83: Trey Gillenwater poured in a career-high 37 points as Eastern Mennonite won a thrilling Virginia Independent Conference game 97-83 over Hargrave Military at home.
Davarion Johnson and Drew Hatter had 15 points apiece for the Flames (8-3, 4-1 VIC) while Adam Hatter had 13 and Schuyler Harmison added 11.
Buffalo Gap 47, Staunton 42: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Bennett Bowers poured in 23 points to guide Buffalo Gap to a 47-42 Shenandoah District win over rival Staunton.
The Bison (12-2, 5-0 Shenandoah), who have won five in a row and 10 of 11 overall, also got nine points from Micah Canterbury.
Prodigy Simms led the Storm (6-8, 2-4 Shenandoah), who are on a three-game losing streak, with 13 points.
