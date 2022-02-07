Noah Hertzler, a William & Mary baseball signee, scored a career-high 15 points as Broadway picked up a big 57-43 win over Valley District rival Turner Ashby in boys basketball action at home Monday.
Caleb Barnes added 14 points for the Gobblers while his brother, Conner, chipped in with 12.
Also adding to the total for Broadway (12-7, 4-2 Valley) was Jowell Gonzalez Santiago with six points while Dakota Dove finished with five, Ben Hutcheson had three and Breylon Miller added two.
The Knights (11-7, 4-3 Valley), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, were led by freshman Beau Baylor with 12 points while Jacob Keplinger added 10 and Noah Gerber finished with nine.
Also chipping in for TA was Trent Kiser with eight points and Garret Spruhan with four.
Turner Ashby 7 12 14 10 — 43
Broadway 11 10 10 26 — 57
TURNER ASHBY (43) — Gerber 3 5-7 9, Keplinger 3 2-2 10, Bass 0 0-0 0, Baylor 6 0-0 12, Kiser 3 0-0 8, Spruhan 2 0-0 4, Miller 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-9 43.
BROADWAY (57) — Ca. Barnes 4 5-8 14, Dove 2 0-0 5, Hutcheson 0 3-6 3, Hertzler 6 3-4 15, Gonzalez Santiago 3 0-0 6, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Co. Barnes 4 4-6 12, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-24 57.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 4 (Keplinger 2, Kiser 2), Broadway 2 (Ca. Barnes, Dove).
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 67, Harrisonburg 38: Carmelo Pacheco poured in 25 points as Spotswood stayed unbeaten in Valley District play with a 67-38 blowout of Harrisonburg on the road.
Rayne Dean added eight points for the Trailblazers (12-6, 5-0 Valley) in the victory.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Jackson Li and Ben Craig with six points apiece while Camryn Pacheco and Ben Bellamy finished with five each. Tyler Sprague and Jonathan Harding had four.
The Blue Streaks (6-13, 2-4 Valley), who have now lost four games in a row after a three-game winning streak, were led by Jadon Burgess with 10 points and Jack Haverty with seven.
Harrisonburg 13 8 5 12 — 38
Spotswood 25 14 13 15 — 67
HARRISONBURG (38) — Burgess 3 4-6 10, Martinez 0 0-0 0, Washington 3 0-0 6, Brown 2 0-0 4, Hottle-Madden 0 3-5 3, Cruce 1 1-1 3, Walker 0 0-0 0, Alvarado 1 1-2 4, Haverty 3 1-2 7, Edwards 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 11-18 38.
SPOTSWOOD (67) — Car. Pacheco 10 3-5 25, Bellamy 2 0-0 5, Cam. Pacheco 2 0-0 5, Li 2 2-2 6, Sprague 0 4-4 4, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Graves 0 0-0 0, Harding 2 0-0 4, Craig 3 0-0 6, Webb 1 0-1 2, Dean 3 2-6 8, Chalusant 0 0-0 0, Edwards 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 11-18 67.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg (Alvarado), Spotswood 4 (Car. Pacheco 2, Bellamy, Cam. Pacheco).
East Rockingham 65, Strasburg 47: Tyler Nickel had 33 points and six rebounds as East Rockingham rolled to a 65-47 rout of Bull Run District foe Strasburg on the road.
Ryan Williams added 10 points and five boards for the Eagles (17-4, 14-1 Bull Run) while Cooper Keyes had nine points and nine assists and Xavier Butler added seven points of his own.
Zachary Joyner also impressed for ERHS with five points, four rebounds and three blocks.
For the Rams (8-12, 5-9 Bull Run), Walker Conrad and Griffin Carter had 13 points apiece.
East Rockingham 23 19 11 12 — 65
Strasburg 7 15 11 14 — 47
EAST ROCKINGHAM (65) — Williams 4 0-0 10, Austin III 0 0-0 0, Keyes 3 0-0 9, Nickel 13 4-6 33, Butler 3 0-0 7, Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Joyner 2 1-1 5, Hicks 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 5-7 65.
STRASBURG (47) — Williams 0 0-0 0, Roller 3 1-2 9, Holliday 0 0-0 0, Conrad 5 3-3 13, Coates 2 1-3 6, Davis 2 1-1 6, Carter 6 0-0 13, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-9 47.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 8 (Keyes 3, Nickel 3, Williams 2), Strasburg 5 (Roller 2, Coates, Dabis, Carter).
Central 60, Luray 41: Ryan Barr scored 13 points to lead four Central players in double figures in a 60-41 blowout win over Bull Run District opponent Luray on the road.
Jacob Walters added 11 points for the Falcons (15-6, 12-3 Bull Run) in the victory while Ashton Baker and Caleb Daugherty added 10 apiece and Parker Sheetz finished with seven.
For the Bulldogs (3-14, 3-9 Bull Run), Christian Lentz led the way with 14 points on the evening.
Central 17 9 14 20 — 60
Luray 10 12 9 10 — 41
CENTRAL (60) — B. Walters 0 0-0 0, Hammond 0 0-0 0, Baker 3 2-4 10, Nichols 1 3-4 5, Daugherty 4 2-3 10, Sheetz 2 3-10 7, J. Walters 4 0-0 11, Barr 4 3-5 13, Rice 0 0-0 0, Merit 1 0-0 2, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Cooper 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 23-26 60.
LURAY (41) — Stevens 0 0-0 0, Payton 0 0-0 0, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Ramey 0 0-0 0, Graybeal 2 2-2 7, Vile 0 0-0 0, Lentz 7 0-0 14, Frye 2 1-4 5, C. Liscomb 0 0-2 0, R. Liscomb 3 0-0 6, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Cash 2 1-2 5, Frye 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 4-10 41.
3-Point Goals — Central 7 (J. Walters 3, Baker 2, Barr 2), Luray (Graybeal).
Clarke County 78, Page County 64: In Berryville, Matthew Sipe scored 22 points as Clarke County earned an impressive 78-64 victory over Bull Run District opponent Page County.
Cordell Broy had 17 points for the Eagles (7-9, 5-8 Bull Run) while Dain Booker added 16.
For the Panthers (8-13, 6-8 Bull Run), Ricky Campbell had 18 points and Dylan Hensley added 14.
Also chipping in for Page in the loss was Caden Good with 13 points and Caleb Knighton with 11.
Wilson Memorial 66, Buffalo Gap 55: In a battle of the top two teams in the Shenandoah District, Wilson Memorial completed a season sweep of Buffalo Gap with a 66-55 victory in Swoope.
Finn Irving filled it up for the Green Hornets (14-4, 8-1 Shenandoah) with 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals while Josh Johnson had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds of his own.
Ethan Briseno added 10 points and three boards for Wilson Memorial, who beat the Bison for the second time in a week, while Lucas Schatz had seven points, 11 boards and five assists.
Buffalo Gap (14-4, 7-2 Shenandoah) was led by Micah Canterbury with 16 points and Bennett Bowers with 15. Jackson Ingram also chipped in for the Bison in the loss with 10 points.
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 35: In Bridgewater, Brynne Gerber had 16 points and six rebounds as Turner Ashby dominated Valley District rival 55-35 for a much-needed victory.
Leah Kiracofe had 14 points and five boards for the Knights (13-6, 3-4 Valley) in the victory.
TA also had Elizabeth Smith with a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards while Raevin Washington added eight points, 14 rebounds and four blocks and Kendall Simmers had four assists.
The Gobblers (8-11, 2-4 Valley) were led by Emma Bacon with 18 points and Lindsey Wimer with 10.
Broadway 7 18 6 4 — 35
Turner Ashby 8 13 18 16 — 55
BROADWAY (35) — M. Bacon 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 0 3-4 3, Wimer 3 1-2 10, Gatesman 1 0-0 2, Atwood 0 0-0 0, Hardy 0 0-0 0, E. Bacon 5 5-5 18, Suters 1 0-0 2, Dingus 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-11 35.
TURNER ASHBY (55) — Simmers 1 0-0 2, Gerber 6 2-2 16, Bowen 1 2-2 5, Kiracofe 5 3-5 14, Smith 4 2-3 10, Washington 3 2-3 8. Totals 20 11-15 55.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 6 (Wimer 3, E. Bacon 3), Turner Ashby 4 (Gerber 2, Bowen, Kiracofe).
Madison County 54, Mountain View 48: Kate McLearen scored 16 points as Madison County earned a hard-fought 54-48 Bull Run District victory over Mountain View in Quicksburg.
Dy’Ehia Tyler finished with 10 points in the victory for the Mountaineers (11-5, 7-5 Bull Run).
For the Generals (5-15, 3-11 Bull Run), Bre Franklin scored a game-high 20 points.
Also chipping in for MVHS was Annika Dellinger with 10 points and Alicia Bare with eight.
