Allison Hooke and Rachael Bing, a pair of underclassmen, impressed for East Rockingham at the Virginia High School League Class 1/2 swimming and diving state championships at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday.
Bing, a sophomore, was the runner-up in the girls 100-yard breaststroke, while Hooke, a freshman making her state debut, earned a second place in the girls 100 butterfly.
The duo also joined Adrianna Suttell and Nora Fox, two more freshmen, on the ERHS 200-yard medley relay team, which finished in fourth place with a time of 2:06.29.
Led by a strong performance from standout Jefferson Fairbanks and a collection of relay teams, Clarke County placed second in the boys team standings while Mountain View was ninth. For the girls, the best finish from a local team was Strasburg in fifth.
In other prep sports:
Pair Of Streaks Earn All-State Honors
Harrisonburg had a solid showing at the VHSL Class 5 swimming and diving championships, which was held at the Hampton Aquaplex on Friday.
Blue Streaks senior standout Noah Gabriele finished third in the boys 100-yard freestyle, while sophomore Tessa Garby was seventh in the girls 100 freestyle.
Both swimmers earned third-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle as well.
Locals Shine At Region 1B/2B Meet
It was a dominant effort from local athletes at the Region 1B/2B track and field championships, held at Heritage-Lynchburg High School on Saturday.
Riverheads star Summer Wallace, earned wins in the girls 300-meter dash, 500-meter run, high jump and long jump to headline the day for the girls, while Luray’s Carolina Wood won the 3200, East Rockingham’s Shanna Robertson won pole vault and Stuarts Draft’s Abby Mikolay, a state champion last spring, earned first place in the shot put.
For the boys, Stuarts Draft’s John Hurd showed off his versatility, bringing home gold in the 55-meter dash, the long jump and the triple jump, while teammate Derrick Moore, a freshman standout in hoops for the Cougars, also won the 55-meter hurdles.
East Rockingham’s Christopher Wylie won the boys shot put, while teammate Gabriel Wylie was victorious in the 300. Luray’s Davey Johnson, meanwhile, won the 3200.
Also, for the Gladiators, Austin Roberts won high jump and Nolan Tyree won pole vault.
The VHSL Class 1/2 combined state meet will be held March 1-2 at Liberty University.
Boys Basketball
Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Broadway 34: Simieon McMillan and Terrell Washington led four Heritage-Lynchburg players in double figures as seventh-seeded Heritage-Lynchburg pulled away late in the second half for a 50-34 victory over No. 10 Broadway in the opening round of the Region 3C tournament on Friday in Lynchburg.
Gobblers sophomore guard Tristan Yoder finished with a team-high 12 points.
With the loss, Broadway (11-13) saw its season come to a close and said goodbye to four seniors in Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, Hunter Jerichen, Caleb Barnes and Breylon Miller.
The Pioneers will travel to No. 2 Staunton (17-5) on Tuesday for a regional quarterfinal.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Harrisonburg 60: Sophomore wing Tiberius Fields scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds, but Harrisonburg fell short to Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the first Region 5D sub-regional in Roanoke on Friday.
Standout senior guard Jadon Burgess had a solid all-around line, with 13 points, six boards, five assists and a pair of steals for the Blue Streaks (2-17) in the loss, while junior Fausto Hernandez and sophomore Latham Fields added 11 apiece.
Keith Brown, a senior guard, chipped in with four points for Harrisonburg.
The Streaks will get one more chance at advancing with a second Region 5D sub-regional on Wednesday at Massaponax in another boys-girls doubleheader.
Fishburne Military 58, Covenant 48: In Charlottesville on Friday, Fishburne Military closed its regular season with a Blue Ridge Conference win over Covenant.
Bryan Tosam was 8-of-12 from the field, scoring a team-high 21 points for the Caissons and grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out four assists and earning a pair of steals.
Senior wing Julius Gardner added 17 points and three boards for Fishburne, while senior Dajor Carter was solid with 10 points, five assists, and three rebounds.
The Caissons (8-14, 2-8 Blue Ridge) now await the start of the conference tournament.
Irving Wins Second Straight POY Award
For the second consecutive season, Wilson Memorial 6-foot-4 senior guard Finn Irving has been named the Shenandoah District Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The versatile multi-sport athlete was joined on the all-district first team by teammate Lucas Schatz, Buffalo Gap’s duo of Bennett Bowers and Micah Canterbury, Fort Defiance’s prolific scorer Tyreek Veney, Staunton’s two-headed guard attack in juniors Manny Chapman and Prodigy Simms and Stuarts Draft’s forward Donovan Jenkins.
The second team, meanwhile, consisted of Staunton’s Maaliah Cabell and Jack Jones, Fort’s Henry Gutshall and Sam Garber, Waynesboro senior leader Charlie Haynes, Gap’s Jackson LaPorte, Draft’s Harley Frame and Riverheads sophomore Will Gardner.
Robinson Honored As Top In Shenandoah
Wilson Memorial 5-foot-9 post CC Robinson was named the Shenandoah District Girls Basketball Player of the Year after putting up monster numbers throughout the season.
Robinson, a sophomore who averaged a double-double for the Green Hornets, was joined on the all-district first team by teammate Laci Norman, along with Buffalo Gap’s Avery Bradley and Hannah Coffman, Fort Defiance’s Mia Alexander and Trinity Hedrick, Riverheads senior Taia Chandler and Staunton sophomore Sam Swift.
Wilson sophomore Asia Knight earned second-team honors, along with Gap’s Chloe Emurian and Bailey Talley, Fort’s Taliyah Hostetter and Carleyanne Ryder, Waynesboro’s Kaitlyn Hull, Riverheads’ Anna Shirley and Staunton’s Kourtlyn Stewart.
Pair Of Eagles Earn First-Team All-District
East Rockingham junior guard Kain Shifflett and senior forward Xavier Butler were both named to the All-Bull Run District boys basketball first team on Friday.
Madison County junior Bryce Breeden was named the Player of the Year.
Also earning first-team honors was Clarke County’s Will Book and Moses Day, Strasburg’s Walker Conrad, Madison’s Seth McLearen and Luray’s Christian Lentz.
Page County’s Jacob Williams, Clarke’s Louis Marino, Central’s Jake Boyce, Rappahannock County’s Nolan Prince, MVHS junior Johnny Hasley, Strasburg’s Griffin Carter, ERHS guard Ryan Williams and Madison’s Billy Acton earned second team.
Strasburg Sophomore Earns Bull Run Honor
After guiding her team to the Bull Run District tournament title, Strasburg sophomore Macy Smith was named the league’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Friday.
Smith was joined on the first team by Clarke County’s Keira Rohrbach and Alainah McKavish, Central’s Makenna Painter, Luray’s Jaidyn McClung, East Rockingham’s Lauren Townsend, Mountain View’s Bre Franklin and Page County’s Adryn Martin.
The second team featured Luray’s Emily Donovan, Clarke’s Hailey Evans, Rappahannock County’s Savannah Loving and Summer Shackelford, Central’s Chloe Helsley, Page’s Ali Purdham, MVHS senior Mya Councill and Strasburg’s Emily Gorrell.
