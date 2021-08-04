It was a strong debut for Turner Ashby freshman Ryan Hutchinson.
Hutchinson earned low-medalist honors with a one-under-par 35 to lead Turner Ashby (164) to a win over rival Harrisonburg (199) in season-opening Valley District nine-hole match at Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Wednesday.
Ryan Simpson shot an even-par 36 for the Knights while Shane Redifer finished with a 39. Easton Crockett (5$) and Olivia Fulk (55) were also strong for TA.
For the Blue Streaks, junior Toby Corriston (43) led the way while teammates Dylan Thompson (45) and Landon Hampton (50) also contributed.
In other prep golf Wednesday:
Trailblazers Finish Second At 29-Team Event
Spotswood finished with an impressive team score of 466 to place second overall in an absolutely loaded 29-team field at 21st Annual Curly Licklider Memorial Golf Tournment at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal.
Stone Bridge's Will Layton was low medalist on the day with a score of 67.
Loudon County (444) won the team title while Western Albemarle (467) was third, Kettle Run (475) was fourth and Heritage (480) finished fifth.
The Trailblazers were led by Ryan Asfa (72), Carter Adkins (74) and Ben Edwards (76).
Jackson Baugher (80), Nate Sherwood (81) and Andrew Baugher (83) rounded out the top six scorers for Spotswood.
