Fort Defiance came out victorious in its 15th straight match and clinched the Shenandoah District regular-season title with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-17 sweep of Riverheads in high school volleyball action inside Don Landes Gymnasium on Thursday.
Trinity Hedrick led the way for the Indians with a team-high 13 kills in the victory while senior setter Baylee Blalock did her thing once again with 26 assists and seven digs.
Ellie Cook was solid for Fort (20-1, 10-0 Shenandoah) with 10 kills and six digs while Elizabeth Kurtz had 10 digs and three aces and Carleyanne Ryder had six digs and four aces.
Also coming up big for the Indians was Addison Hammond, who shined on the defensive end with 14 digs, while freshman standout Maecy Ann Frizzelle had eight kills.
The victory marks the fourth consecutive season Fort has capture the Shenandoah District title. The Indians have won it every year since joining the league in 2019.
In other prep sports:
Volleyball
Broadway 3, Harrisonburg 0: Lindsey Wimer set a program single-match record with 12 aces and added 12 digs and seven kills as Broadway snapped a four-game skid with a 25-8, 25-11, 25-22 home sweep of Valley District rival Harrisonburg on Thursday.
Allison Bryan dished out 21 assists for the Gobblers (9-13, 2-5 Valley) in the much-needed victory while Wren Wheeler was solid with seven kills and a trio of aces.
Olivia Branner added six digs for Broadway while Taylor Suters had a pair of blocks.
For the Blue Streaks (3-16, 0-7 Valley), who have now lost six straight, Teagan Miller finished with a team-high 14 digs while Logaan Whiting served up two aces.
Kai Blosser and Stella Jones added one block apiece for Harrisonburg in the setback.
Rockbridge County 3, Turner Ashby 0: In Bridgewater on Thursday, McKenzie Burch had a double-double of 27 assists and 18 digs and also served up a pair of aces as Rockbridge County swept Valley District foe Turner Ashby 25-12, 25-16, 25-16.
Sophie Vaught slapped down a team-high 15 kills for the Wildcats (17-5, 6-1 Valley), who have won eight of their last nine, while Nala Shearer impressed defensively with 22 digs.
Also coming up big for Rockbridge in the win was Maddie Dahl with nine kills, 15 digs and a team-best six aces while Rebekah Allen also chipped in with eight digs.
Wilson Memorial 3, Waynesboro 0: On Thursday, Cierra Cannon slapped down 16 kills for Wilson Memorial in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Waynesboro at WHS.
Also coming up big for the Green Hornets in the Shenandoah District victory was Allison Sykes, who filled up the stat sheet once again with 15 digs, 11 kills and five aces.
Wilson (12-6, 8-3 Shenandoah), which has won four of its last six, also got 15 digs from Hope Maddox while freshman Katie Lawhorn stepped up with 12 digs and nine kills.
The Little Giants (5-15, 2-8 Shenandoah), who have dropped four straight, were led by Amber Witry with 18 digs and six kills while Kaitlyn Hull finished with 15 digs.
Heather Morris added 12 digs for Waynesboro and Morgan Sites had six kills.
