Senior setter Baylee Blalock continued to fill up the stat sheet for Fort Defiance as the Indians cruised past longtime rival Turner Ashby 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 in non-district high school volleyball action in front of a solid crowd in Bridgwater on Tuesday.
Blalock finished with a team-best 23 assists as the facilitator for the Indians (8-1) while also finishing with 13 digs and four kills.
James Madison women’s soccer commit Ellie Cook continued to impress on the court with eight kills and 14 digs for Fort while Trinity Hedrick impressed with six kills and a trio of aces.
Addison Hammond had another strong defensive outing for the Indians with 14 digs while freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle had eight kills, junior Carleyanne Ryder added eight digs and Elizabeth Kurtz, a senior, also chipped in with six digs of her own.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Volleyball
Spotswood 3, William Monroe 1: Dani Kunkle slapped down 14 kills and had 26 digs as Spotswood stayed hot with a 25-18, 12-25, 25-20, 25-19 non-district win at William Monroe.
Raygan Wade dished out 26 assists and had six kills for the Trailblazers (8-2) while Addi White had 17 digs and nine kills.
Allie Hoffman, a senior, added four blocks and two kills for SHS.
East Rockingham 3, Rappahannock County 0: In Elkton, Madelyn Williams dished out 35 assists and added seven digs as East Rockingham got on track in a big way with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 sweep of Bull Run District foe Rappahannock County.
Kate Simpkins finished with 10 kills, eight digs and a trio of aces for the Eagles (4-5, 1-1 Bull Run) while Nora Fox had 10 kills.
Also contributing for East Rock was Alliyah McNair with 11 kills, eight blocks, seven digs and two aces while Bria Berriochoa, a senior, was strong defensively with 21 digs and added an ace.
Luray 3, Strasburg 0: Jaidyn McClung slapped down 10 kills, served up six aces and scooped up nine digs as Luray cruised to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of Bull Run District foe Strasburg.
Caydence Cave dished out 20 assists and also served up a pair of aces for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 Bull Run) while Lindsay Bly finished with six kills, seven digs and five blocks in the home victory.
Gracie Embry,added eight digs and three kills for Luray while Avery Jewell had three digs, two kills, an ace and a pair of blocks and senior Claudia Cave added a trio of kills herself.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 6, Tandem Friends 0: In Harrisonburg, Logan Weaver scored four goals as Eastern Mennonite got its first win with a non-conference shutout of Tandem Friends.
Christian Meixner also had a goal for the Flames (1-3-1) while Tyler Mast added one goal and a pair of assists in the victory.
Josh Early and Oliver Early added one assist each for EMS.
Blazers Place Third In Non-District Match
Led by senior Ben Edwards’ one-over-par 36, Spotswood (156) placed third in a highly competitive and entertaining non-district match with William Monroe (152), Fluvanna County (153) and Meridian (159) at Greene Hills Country Club in Stanardsville.
Ryan Asfa, another senior, shot a two-over-par 37 for the Trailblazers while Gray Urglavitch carded a 41 on the day.
Also contributing for Spotswood was Jackson Baugher with a 42.
