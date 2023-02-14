Fort Defiance will be hanging up a banner for the second consecutive year after earning the title of Shenandoah District regular-season co-champion on Monday with a 68-34 blowout of Stuarts Draft at Don Landes Gymnasium.
It was a special night for senior guard Taliyah Hostetter, who hit nine 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 30 points for the Indians, who finished with 14 treys as a team.
Baylee Blalock, a senior, and Mia Alexander, a junior, added nine points each for Fort, while junior Carleyanne Ryder and freshman Jayden Hostetter had six apiece.
Trinity Hedrick, a junior guard, finished with five for FDHS.
The Cougars, who lost four of their last five to close the regular season, were led by junior Taylor Chappell as the lone player to hit double digits in scoring with 10 points.
Hailey Cox, another junior, added seven for Draft.
The Indians (15-7, 10-2 Shenandoah) finished the year on a seven-game winning streak and won 11 of their last 12 to earn a share of the district title with Wilson Memorial.
Fort will now turn its attention toward the start of the Region 3C tournament, which begins on Friday. The Indians likely have a first-round bye, however, into the quarterfinals, which are slated to start on Feb. 21.
As for the Cougars (4-17, 3-9 Shenandoah), they will still qualify for postseason play and now have to await their destination for what will be a road quarterfinal game in the Region 2B tournament, also slated to begin on Feb. 21.
Stuarts Draft 4 10 7 13 — 34
Fort Defiance 20 16 16 16 — 68
STUARTS DRAFT (34) — Bryan 1 1-2 3, Walter 0 0-0 0, Cox 2 2-2 7, Wells 0 2-2 2, Mason 0 0-0 0, Chappell 4 2-2 10, Gates 0 0-0 0, Swanson 2 0-0 4, Haliburton 1 0-0 2, Morris 1 0-0 2, Lunsford 2 0-3 4. Totals 13 7-11 34.
FORT DEFIANCE (68) — Ryder 1 3-4 6, Blalock 4 0-0 9, Hedrick 1 3-4 5, T. Hostetter 10 1-2 30, Newman 0 0-0 0, Alexander 2 4-5 9, J. Hostetter 2 0-0 6, Frizzelle 1 1-5 3. Totals 21 12-20 68.
3-Point Goals — Stuarts Draft (Cox), Fort Defiance 14 (T. Hostetter 9, J. Hostetter 2, Ryder, Blalock, Alexander).
In other prep basketball Monday:
Girls Basketball
Strasburg 47, East Rockingham 39: Macy Smith, one of the area’s top players, continued to light it up with 25 points, eight rebounds, and a trio of assists as No. 2 Strasburg held off No. 7 East Rockingham in an exciting Bull Run District quarterfinal contest at SHS.
Addison Morgan, a sophomore, added eight points and seven boards for the Rams, who have won three of four, while freshman Jayden Stinnette had seven points.
Junior point guard Lauren Townsend continued to impress for the Eagles, finishing with a team-high 19 points.
Strasburg (17-6) will host third-seeded Rappahannock County in the district semifinals on Wednesday, while East Rock (9-14) awaits to see if it qualified for the Region 2B tournament, where it’d play a road quarterfinal on Feb. 21.
Wilson Memorial 59, Waynesboro 45: In her final regular-season home game, Wilson Memorial’s lone senior went out with a bang as standout guard Laci Norman hit five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 25 points to lead the Green Hornets to a 59-45 victory over Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro in Fishersville.
The Green Hornets built a 16-point lead by the half and never looked back en route to clinch the title of Shenandoah District co-champions with Fort Defiance.
Wilson, which won three in a row to close the regular season, also got 11 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore forward CC Robinson, while junior forward Aaliyah Taylor scored six, and freshman Kayleigh Coffey was solid off the bench with five points and four boards.
Kelsey Payne, another freshman, and sophomore wing Asia Knight each finished with four points and four rebounds for Wilson Memorial in the impressive win.
The Green Hornets (16-6, 10-2 Shenandoah) will now await the start of the Region 3C tournament, where they’re likely to earn a first-round bye and play a quarterfinal game on Feb. 21 against an opponent to be determined.
The Little Giants (7-15, 5-7 Shenandoah) lost three of four to end the year but showed much improvement in their second season under head coach Skylar Napier, a WHS alum, and will lose just two seniors in forwards Madison Graham and Le’ondra Eubanks from this year’s roster.
Ridgeview Christian 63, Eastern Mennonite 44: Sophomore Makayla Darcus scored a team-high 17 points, and eighth-grader Augusta Seibert added 16 of her own, but Eastern Mennonite still suffered a non-conference home loss at the hands of Ridgeview Christian.
Izzy VonArnswaldt, another sophomore, had six for EMS.
The Flames (8-12), who have now lost seven straight, return to action Friday for a regular-season finale against Blue Ridge Conference opponent New Covenant.
Meanwhile, the Crusaders (10-6) await the start of their playoffs in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics.
Tucker County 56, Pendleton County 54: In Franklin, W.Va., senior Ariana Young put up a monster stat line of 33 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals, but Pendleton County came up just short in a Potomac Valley Conference loss to Tucker County.
Sophomore Avery Townsend finished with nine points, eight boards, six assists, and four steals for the Wildcats, while Lizzie Alt, another sophomore, scored five points.
Pendleton (12-4, 9-2 Potomac Valley), which had a six-game winning streak snapped, is back in action Wednesday for a non-conference game at Lewis County.
Clarke County 49, Mountain View 29: 6-foot freshman standout wing Alainah McKavish poured in 18 points, and senior wing Keira Rohrbach added 12 as top-seeded Clarke County cruised past eighth-seeded Mountain View in the Bull Run District quarterfinals in Berryville.
Emily Emmart, a junior, added six points for the Eagles.
The Generals, who closed the years with losses in nine of their last 10, got a considerable effort from senior guard Mya Councill, who had 13 points, five assists, and three boards.
Also chipping in for Mountain View was senior Bre Franklin with 10 points and seven rebounds, while junior forward Ava Pittington finished with five boards of her own.
Clarke (19-4) will now host fifth-seeded Luray in the Bull Run District semifinals Wednesday in Berryville, while the Generals (5-18) likely saw their season end.
Mountain View 6 10 7 6 — 29
Clarke County 14 11 9 15 — 49
MOUNTAIN VIEW (29) — K. Stanley 0 0-0 0, Councill 1 11-14 13, M. Stanley 0 0-0 0, Franklin 4 0-0 10, Disdier 2 0-0 4, Biby 0 0-0 0, Hedrick 1 0-0 2, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Moffitt 0 0-0 0, Pittington 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Cronin 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 11-15 29.
CLARKE COUNTY (49) — Good 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 3, McDonald 1 2-2 4, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 2, Rohrback 3 6-8 12, McKavish 6 5-5 18, Beard 0 0-0 0, Evans 1 0-1 2, Emmart 2 2-2 6. Totals 16 15-18 49.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 2 (Franklin), Clarke County 2 (Nelson, McKavish).
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 69, Broadway 33: Eight players reached the scoring column, and Spotswood left no doubt about who the Valley District’s top team was with a blowout win over Broadway in the league’s showcase game in Penn Laird.
Sophomore guard Tyler Sprague finished with a team-high 18 points for the Trailblazers, who have won 12 straight.
Camryn Pacheco, another sophomore guard, was the only other Spotswood player in double figures with 17 points.
Rayne Dean, a sophomore forward, added nine points for the home team, while junior Parker Webb had seven, and junior Jackson Li and sophomore David Gipson had six.
Senior guard Hunter Jerichen scored a team-high eight points for the Gobblers, while sophomore Tristan Yoder finished with six, and senior guard Jowell Gonzalez Santiago and junior forward Jet Gonzalez added five each.
The Trailblazers (21-2) will have a first-round bye in the Region 3C tournament and host a quarterfinal game on Feb. 21 in Penn Laird, while Broadway (11-12) now waits to find out where it falls in the final regional rankings.
Broadway 7 10 9 7 — 33
Spotswood 18 11 26 14 — 69
BROADWAY (33) — Santiago 2 1-1 5, Barnes 0 1-2 1, Post 1 0-0 2, Jerichen 4 0-0 8, Miller 0 0-0 0, Gonzalez 2 0-2 5, Michael 1 1-2 3, Yoder 3 0-0 6, Burkhalter 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 4-9 33.
SPOTSWOOD (69) — Li 2 1-3 6, Pacheco 7 3-4 17, Graves 0 0-0 0, Sprague 8 0-0 18, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Dean 4 0-3 9, Harding 1 0-0 2, Shelton 1 2-4 4, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Webb 3 0-1 7, Gipson 2 2-5 6. Totals 29 8-16 69.
3-Point Goals — Broadway (Gonzalez), Spotswood 5 (Sprague 2, Li, Dean, Webb).
East Rockingham 57, Page County 42: In Elkton, junior guard Kain Shifflett poured in 31 points as No. 3 East Rockingham pulled away in the fourth quarter to get past No. 6 Page County in the Bull Run District quarterfinals.
Senior forward Xavier Butler and junior guard Ryan Williams added eight points apiece for the Eagles (16-7) in their fourth straight victory, while sophomore guard Dean Robinson finished with five to help the team advance.
For the Panthers (10-13), who dropped their second game to East Rock in less than a week, senior guard Jacob Williams had a team-high 13 points, while junior forward Seth Cloude finished with 12, and Caden Combs, a freshman standout, added seven in the setback.
Noah Lucas, a junior forward, added six points for Page.
With the victory, the Eagles advanced to the district semifinals on Wednesday, where they’ll travel to second-seeded Madison County for a third matchup.
The two teams split the regular-season series in a pair of highly competitive games and shared the district title.
The Panthers, meanwhile, are still alive and now have to await their fate to see where they’ll travel to for the Region 2B quarterfinal round, which is slated to begin on Feb. 21.
Page County 17 8 23 2 — 42
East Rockingham 15 11 15 16 — 57
PAGE COUNTY (42) —Heiston 0 0-0 0, Combs 2 2-2 7, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Plum 0 0-0 0, Foltz 1 0-0 2, Williams 5 0-0 13, Strickler 0 0-0 0, Martz 1 0-0 2, Painter 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Cloude 4 1-2 12, Eppard 0 0-0 0, Lucas 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 5-6 42.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (57) — Williams 3 0-0 8, Jones 0 0-0 0, Robinson 2 1-2 5, Yancey 1 0-0 3, Brown 1 0-2 2, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Butler 4 0-0 8, Shifflett 10 6-7 31, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Breeden 0 0-0 0, Sweet 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-11 57.
3-Point Goals — Page County 7 (Williams 3, Cloude 3, Combs), East Rockingham 10 (Shifflett 7, Williams 2, Yancey).
Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 34: Senior guard Tyreek Veney poured in 23 points, and Fort Defiance pulled away in the second half to blow open a close game for a Shenandoah District win over Stuarts Draft on the road.
Junior Sam Garber hit a big trey and finished with 13 points for the Indians, while senior Henry Gutshall had 12.
For the Cougars, who have now lost 12 of their last 13, sophomore Donovan Jenkins led the way with 17 points.
Other key players for Draft included junior Harley Frame with seven points and senior Colin Graham with five.
The Indians (12-9, 7-5 Shenandoah) will now wait to see whom they may play in the Region 3C tournament, which is slated to begin with the first-round games on Friday.
As for the Cougars (7-15, 3-9 Shenandoah), their fate for the Region 2B tournament is to be determined. If they qualify, they’ll hit the road on Feb. 21 for a quarterfinal game.
Fort Defiance 10 10 20 15 — 55
Stuarts Draft 5 16 9 4 — 34
FORT DEFIANCE (55) — Cruz 1 1-2 3, Hebb 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Fink 0 0-0 0, Garber 5 2-4 13, Metz 0 1-2 1, Veney 7 5-9 23, Jones 0 0-0 0, Liskey 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 4 4-4 12. Totals 13 13-21 55.
STUARTS DRAFT (34) — Clements 0 0-0 0, Graham 2 0-0 5, Moore 3 0-0 7, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Cote 0 0-0 0, Moats 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 6 5-5 17, Conner 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 5-5 34.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 6 (Veney 4, Johnson, Garber), Stuarts Draft 3 (Graham, Frame, Conner).
Wilson Memorial 66, Waynesboro 44: Senior wing Finn Irving finished with a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds, adding six assists and five assists along the way, as Wilson Memorial closed the regular season with a Shenandoah District rout of rival Waynesboro on the road.
6-foot-7 senior forward Lucas Schatz added 14 points and 14 boards for the Green Hornets, who have won five straight, while senior Christian Pittman scored nine points.
Other key contributors for Wilson included senior guard Aiden Podgorski with five points and a pair of assists and 6-foot-1 junior forward Grant Wright with three points, five rebounds, a trio of assists, and a pair of steals in the win.
Although the season ends for the Little Giants (4-18, 2-10) in their first year under head coach John Spears, the program did show significant growth this year.
The contest marked the final home game for Waynesboro seniors Jaylin McCoy, Satori Nash, Charlie Haynes, Christian Williams, Jybraun Brown, and Javon Wells.
As for the Green Hornets (16-6, 10-2 Shenandoah), they will wait to see whom they’ll open up against in the Region 3C tournament, where they’ll likely earn a first-round bye and hit the road for a quarterfinal contest on Feb. 21.
Strasburg 49, Central 33: 6-foot-7 junior Walker Conrad had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds as fourth-seeded Strasburg earned a home win over fifth-seeded Central in the Bull Run District quarterfinals.
Ryan Roller, a senior guard, added 15 points and seven boards for the Rams, while junior forward Griffin Carter was also solid with 10 points in the rivalry victory.
For the Falcons, who have lost six of their last eight, senior guard Elijah Barahona finished with 10 points, while senior forward Jake Boyce chipped in with seven.
Strasburg (16-6) has now won six straight and will travel to No. 1 Clarke County for a district semifinal Wednesday, while Central (8-15) will hit the road — opponent not yet determined — for a Region 2B quarterfinal on Feb. 21
Clarke County 87, Rappahannock County 58: Behind 22 points and six rebounds from standout junior forward Will Booker, top-seeded Clarke County rolled to a Bull Run District quarterfinal home win over Rappahannock County.
Senior Ty Sansom added 12 points, six assists, and four steals for the Eagles (16-7), junior Moses Day also had 12 points, and sophomore Tanner Sipe added nine points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the blowout.
Also chipping in for Clarke was junior Louis Marino with nine points, senior forward Nate Thompson had eight points, and eight rebounds, and junior Michael Kerr-Hobert added four points, seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals in the team’s eighth straight win.
The Eagles will host fourth-seeded Strasburg in the Bull Run District semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
