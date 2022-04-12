Editor's Note: Due to spacing constraints and an early print deadline, any games that aren't included in Wednesday's print edition of the DN-R will be published the following day.
Kiersten Ransome’s RBI single gave Fort Defiance a thrilling walk-off win over Shenandoah District foe Riverheads in prep softball action at FDHS on Tuesday.
Lilian Berry was 3-for-3 with a solo homer for the Indians (7-0, 2-0 Shenandoah) and also pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and striking out 12.
Ransome finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Fort in another thrilling victory.
For the Gladiators (3-3, 1-1 Shenandoah), Cheyenne Deming had a three run homer and Pearl Bass and Samantha Charles added homers of their own.
Riverheads 110 003 0 — 5 5 1
Fort Defiance 101 002 2 — 6 8 0
Good and Deming. Berry and B. Atkins. W — Berry. L — Good. HR — RIV: Charles, first inning, none on. Bass, second inning, none on. Deming, sixth inning, two on. FD: Berry, second inning, none on.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Softball
Page County 8, Central 0: In Shenandoah, Bailee Gaskins pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up just two hits and zero walks while striking out 10 as Page County earned a convincing Bull Run District win over Central.
Emily McCoy had a solo homer for the Panthers (5-3, 4-1 Bull Run) while Gaskins and Jocelyne Rinker each finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece.
Kirsten Hensley had a hit and two RBIs for Page while Marissa Monger and Karleigh Austin added two hits apiece and Adryn Martin had an RBI.
For the Falcons (6-4, 3-2 Bull Run), Bailey Spiggle and Kendra Boyce had a hit.
Central 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Page County 002 042 x — 8 12 0
Mantz and Clark, Cook. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Gaskins. L — Mantz. HR — PC: McCoy, sixth inning, none on.
Rockbridge County 11, Harrisonburg 4: Margaret Dudley went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Kelsie Caldwell was 3-for-5 with two more as Rockbridge County opened up Valley District play with an impressive road win over Harrisonburg.
Haley McDaniel finished 2-for-3 at the plate for the Wildcats (4-5, 1-0 Valley).
The Blue Streaks (3-4, 0-1 Valley) were led by McKenna Dayton’s two hits.
Rockbridge County 200 402 3 — 11 15 4
Harrisonburg 100 021 0 — 4 5 2
Dudley and Falls. Johnson and Dayton. W — Dudley. L — Johnson.
William Monroe 5, Turner Ashby 4: Sydney Lyons had three hits and an RBI, but Turner Ashby fell to non-district opponent William Monroe in Bridgewater.
Taylor Adams had two hits and an RBI for the Knights (7-3), who suffered their second loss in a row, while Reaghan Warner and Lily Moyers had a hit each.
William Monroe 103 001 0 — 5 8 1
Turner Ashby 100 101 1 — 4 7 2
Woolford and Eddins. Lambert, Moyers and Adams. W — Woolford. L — Lambert. HR — Woolford, third inning, two on.
Madison County 2, East Rockingham 1: Madison Arbaugh pitched a complete game, giving up just one earned run on eight hits and five walks while striking out six, but East Rockingham fell to Bull Run District opponent Madison County.
Ashlyn Herring finished with an RBI single for the Eagles (6-4, 3-2 Bull Run).
East Rockingham 100 000 0 — 1 3 2
Madison County 001 010 x — 2 8 2
Arbaugh and Cude. Dean and Miles. W — Dean. L — Arbaugh. HR — Dean, fifth inning, none on.
Wilson Memorial 5, Buffalo Gap 2: In Fishersville, Reagan Frazier pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on five hits and zero walks with five strikeouts as Wilson Memorial defeated Shenandoah District rival Buffalo Gap.
Ashlynn Ross, Rachel Baucom, Kailyn Ketchum and Elise Bradley all finished with one hit and an RBI apiece for the Green Hornets (2-7, 1-2 Shenandoah).
Caroline Alger led the Bison (3-3, 1-1 Shenandoah) with a pair of RBIs.
Alger and Fix. Frazier and Eavey. W — Frazier. L — Alger.
Baseball
Page County 9, Central 4: Sophomores Colby Cave and Sean Cave combined to give up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three as Page County earned a hard-fought Bull Run District victory over Central in Shenandoah.
Chase Parlett and Hayden Plum each hit solo homers for the Panthers (4-3, 4-2 Bull Run) while Aidan Painter finished 3-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Hagan Bradley was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Caleb Knighton had two hits for Page.
The Falcons (5-6, 3-4 Bull Run) were led by Caleb Daugherty with two home runs.
Central 101 200 0 — 4 4 2
Page County 003 060 x — 9 12 1
Bernard, Rice and Rice, Brill. C. Cave, S. Cave and Bradley. W — S. Cave. L — Bernard. HR — C: Bernard, Daugherty 2. PC: Plum, Parlett.
Rockbridge County 9, Harrisonburg 6: Austin Higgins had a single and three RBIs as Rockbridge County earned a Valley District road win at Harrisonburg.
Derek Smith had two hits for the Wildcats (6-4, 1-0 Valley) while Clay Irvine, Keswick Owens, Tucker Hopkins, Evan Golladay and Dillon Moyers had a hit.
Evan Bert was 2-for-3 with a solo homer for the Blue Streaks (2-4, 0-1 Valley) while Josh Engle was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Noel Cano Rocha had two hits as well.
Rockbridge County 000 305 1 — 9 8 2
Harrisonburg 023 010 0 — 6 9 4
Owens, Paxton and Golladay. Engle, J. Vance, Burnette and J. Vance, Vargas. W — Paxton. L — Burnette. HR — HHS: Bert,
William Monroe 6, Turner Ashby 0: Tyler Hill pitched 5.1 innings, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four, but Turner Ashby was able to muster up just one hit in a shutout home loss to non-district foe William Monroe.
Addison Simmons had the only hit of the contest for the Knights (2-8).
William Monroe 110 002 2 — 6 13 0
Turner Ashby 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Williams and Carpenter. Hill, Carter, Guyer, Swartley and Guyer, Swartley. W — Williams. L — Hill.
Mountain View 8, Luray 1: Jaden Click pitched another complete game, giving up one run on four hits and zero walks while striking out six and also went 2-for-2 at the plate as Mountain View defeated Luray in Bull Run District action at home.
Seth Moomaw, Adrian Chaparro-Vann, Brayden Smith and Jordan Polk all finished with two hits apiece in the impressive win for the Generals (6-3, 4-3 Bull Run).
For the Bulldogs (0-8, 0-5), Isaiah Mongold had a double and an RBI.
Luray 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
Mountain View 022 130 x — 8 13 2
Vile, Lentz, Seekford and Painter. Click and McNamara. W — Click. L — Vile.
Stuarts Draft 16, Staunton 9: In Gypsy Hill Park, Stuarts Draft pounded out 18 hits in a high-scoring Shenandoah District win over Staunton.
Cedrych Miller, Christian Hoke and Nate Wayne had three hits apiece for the Cougars (4-5, 2-1 Shenandoah). Hoke had three RBIs and Wayne had two.
For the Storm (1-6, 1-2 Shenandoah), Landyn Coggins was 3-for-4 with five RBIs while Haiden Engleman and Troy Tovar both chipped in with two hits apiece.
Stuarts Draft 505 022 2 — 16 18 2
Staunton 330 102 0 — 9 9 5
Harris, Jones and Balser. Harrell, Leslie, Tovar and Engleman. W — Jones. L — Leslie.
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 2, Broadway 0: Yoel Galeano Molina had a goal and an assist as Spotswood opened Valley District play with a shutout of Broadway on the road.
Daniel Romanchuk added a goal for the Trailblazers (5-1-1, 1-0 Valley).
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Fernando Sierra-Perez with an assist.
For the Gobblers (3-5, 0-1 Valley), John Fravel finished with three saves.
Turner Ashby 3, William Monroe 1: Kyle Maust, Ben Sullivan and Alex Molina all scored a goal apiece as Turner Ashby remained unbeaten on the season and defeated non-district power William Monroe in a big-time battle in Bridgewater.
Omar Celestino Calixto finished with five saves for the Knights (5-0-2).
East Rockingham 2, Madison County 1: Angel Cortez and Christian Nicholson each scored in East Rockingham’s win over Bull Run District foe Madison County.
Benjamin Harris had an assist for the Eagles (4-2-1, 4-2-1 Bull Run) in the victory.
Central 9, Page County 2: Luc Retrosi scored four goals as Central handled Bull Run District opponent Page County with ease in Woodstock.
Brandon Gwyn had two goals and three assists for the Falcons (5-2-1, 5-1 Bull Run) while Gerardo Perez added two goals and Aiden Mercer had five saves.
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 8, Broadway 0: Riley Thorpe, Maggie Thorpe and Lily Creawn scored two goals apiece as Spotswood rolled to a shutout of Broadway.
Dylan Gregory and Loren Hertzler also scored for the Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 Valley) in the district home win while Sadie Mayhew posted five saves in goal.
Hertzler, Nicole Syptak and Meghan Lamm had an assist each for Spotswood.
Lily Brown finished with 12 saves in goal for the Gobblers (0-8, 0-1 Valley).
Fort Defiance 4, Riverheads 0: Ellie Cook had a hat trick as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten with a shutout of Shenandoah District foe Riverheads.
Adriana Shields added a goal and an assist for the Indians (6-0, 2-0 Shenandoah) while Jessica Monroy-Ponce and Bethany Lang had an assist each.
East Rockingham 1, Madison County 1: Nicole Landes had the lone goal as East Rockingham battled to a Bull Run District road draw with Madison County.
Catherine Funkhouser had nine saves for the Eagles (1-4-1, 1-4-1 Bull Run).
In Staunton, Sarah Drooger and Avery Nussbaum had two goals and an assist each as Eastern Mennonite won its third in a row and cruised to a non-conference shutout of local rival Grace Christian.
Martha Wyse added an assist to the offensive attack for the Flames (5-1) and multi-sport standout Joelle Blosser had seven saves while posting a shutout.
East Rock, Strasburg Capture Wins
The East Rockingham boys and Strasburg girls captured the team titles at the Page Valley Invitational in outdoor track and field action at Luray on Monday.
The Rams (162.50) dominated the field, winning all three relay events.
Maddy Dofermire won the 100 hurdles and high jump for Strasburg while Sarah Burr (discus), Macy Smith (triple jump) and Claire Keefe (800) also earned wins.
For the Central girls, which finished second with 95 points on the day, Nevaeh Strother won the 100 while Asia Hoover won the 200, 400 and the long jump.
Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood (300 hurdles) and Abby Mikolay (shot put) also won their respective events. Madison County (90) finished third in the girls standings.
For the boys, East Rock (89) got two wins from George Austin III (800, 1600) and also brought home gold in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays to pull away for the win.
Waynesboro’s Amari Carter won the 100 and 200 for his second-place Little Giants (71). For Stuarts Draft, which finished third with 66 points, Aaron Nice had a big day with wins in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and in the discus throw.
Page County’s Jacob Martz won the high jump, Central’s Zach Dysart earned top honors in the shot put, Mountain View’s Stuart Pirtle brought home gold in the triple jump and Clarke County’s Dain Booker was able to capture a win in the long jump.
