Fort Defiance wrestling had its best performance of the season, despite no individual winners, placing fourth as the top local team at the 19th Turner Ashby Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
The Indians (156) were followed by Wilson Memorial (153) in fifth while the host Knights (135) were seventh, Central (117) was eighth, Rockbridge County (70) ninth and Broadway (65) finished 12th.
First Colonial (227) won the event and was followed by Warren County (211) and Riverheads (205).
Fort Defiance got a runner-up performance from Wyatt Fitzgerald (113) to lead the way while Alec McLaren (145) and Coy Brown (152) both finished third in their respective weight classes.
The third-place Gladiators got wins from Jake Yowell (120), Jude Robson (126), Ethan Eppard (132) and Luke Bryant (195). Wilson’s lone win came from Cooper Brandt (106), but Brayden Estes (132) and Brian Habel (138) finished second and Trevor Calbert (195) and Kyle Wingfield (220) were third.
TA’s Bryce Farley (106) and Emikal Porter (220) finished second in their weight classes for the host tesam while Wyatt Haskell (160) and Aiden Gillette (182) each earn third-place honors.
Central’s Tyler Forbes won the 220-pound championship to lead a strong overall team performance.
Broadway’s Jackson Wells (160) finished second while East Rock’s Kristian Hearn (132) was fourth.
In other prep sports on Saturday:
Trailblazers Have Strong Day In Draft
The Spotswood wrestling team went 4-1 at the Stuarts Draft Holiday Rumble tournament.
Finishing third as a team, the Trailblazers got perfect performances from Josh Hartman, Matt Ford and Owen Hartman.
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 62, Wakefield 54: The brotherly duo of Adam and Drew Hatter had a big day as Eastern Mennonite defeated Wakefield 62-54 at the Roger Bergey Classic at Harrisonburg.
Adam finished with 21 points to lead the Flames (4-1) while Drew Hatter finished with 18.
Also chipping in for EMHS was Trey Gillenwater with 15 points and Davarion Johnson with five.
Wakefield 12 20 8 14 — 54
Eastern Mennonite 14 7 11 30 — 62
WAKEFIELD (54) — Hughes 1 0-0 2, Harvey 0 0-0 0, Ford 6 2-4 16, Brooks 5 4-6 16, Vaughn 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Stringer 8 2-3 18. Totals 21 8-13 54.
EASTERN MENNONITE (62) — A. Hatter 7 3-4 21, D. Hatter 6 3-3 18, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 4 7-9 15, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Harmison 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 14-18 62.
3-Point Goals — Wakefield 4 (Ford 2, Brooks 2), Eastern Mennonite 8 (A. Hatter 4, D. Hatter 3, Johnson).
James River 74, East Rockingham 68: North Carolina signee Tyler Nickel scored a season-high 38 points, but East Rockingham suffered a 74-68 loss to James River at the Roger Bergey Classic.
Jayden Hicks added 10 points for the Eagles (3-2) while Ryan Williams and Cooper Keyes scored nine apiece. Only five players reached the scoring column in the non-district setback for ERHS.
James River 13 15 25 21 — 74
East Rockingham 20 16 6 26 — 68
JAMES RIVER (74) — C. Easton 3 5-6 13, Stegar 6 2-2 17, Andrews 3 6-6 12, Clevenger 8 4-4 20, J. Easton 4 0-0 9, Toliver 1 1-4 3. Totals 25 18-22 74.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (68) — Williams 3 0-0 9, Austin III 0 0-0 0, Keyes 3 0-0 9, Nickel 10 15-17 38, Butler 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 1 0-0 2, Landes 0 0-0 0, Hicks 3 4-4 10. Totals 20 19-21 68.
3-Point Goals — James River 6 (Stegar 3, Easton 2, J. Easton), East Rockingham 9 (Williams 3, Keyes 3, Nickel).
William Monroe 47, Harrisonburg 40: Evan Bert had eight points and Joel Alvardo added seven, but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg fell 47-40 to William Monroe at the Roger Bergey Classic at HHS.
Jadon Burgess and Keith Brown added six points apiece for the Blue Streaks (2-6) in the loss.
William Monroe 8 14 11 14 — 47
Harrisonburg 7 2 11 20 — 40
WILLIAM MONROE (47) — Shifflett 4 3-6 16, Carpenter 4 3-5 13, Powell-Jackson 0 0-0 0, Lam 3 2-3 9, Jones 2 5-7 10, McGann 0 0-0 0, Early 0 0-0 0, Hildebrand 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-21 47.
HARRISONBURG (40) — Burgess 2 2-3 6, Ortiz 1 0-0 3, Washington 0 0-0 0, Brown 3 0-0 6, Cruce 1 2-2 4, Bert 3 0-0 8, J. Walker 0 0-0 0, Alvarado 3 1-6 7, Haverty 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 5-11 40.
3-Point Goals — William Monroe 6 (Shifflett 3, Carpenter 2, Jones), Harrisonburg 3 (Bert 2, Ortiz).
Staunton 63, Page County 54: Manny Chapman had a game-high 17 points, including four 3s, as Staunton won a thrilling non-district contest 63-54 over Page County at the Roger Bergey Classic.
Durrell Hamilton added 10 points in the victory for the Storm (4-2) while Jaquante Scott had eight points and Jonathan Moore finished with seven. Nine different Staunton players scored in the win.
For the Panthers (0-5), who played their best game of the young season, Ricky Campbell had 17 points to lead the way while Dylan Hensley finished with 14 and Caleb Knighton added 11.
Staunton 10 15 17 21 — 63
Page County 12 12 17 15 — 56
STAUNTON (63) — Brown 1 2-2 5, Simms 2 0-0 5, Scott 3 2-5 8, Hamilton 3 4-10 10, Chapman 5 5-6 17, Terry 1 0-0 3, Dunn 0 0-0 0 Moore 3 0-0 7, Desper 1 0-0 2, Jackson 1 3-3 5. Totals 20 14-26 63.
PAGE COUNTY (54) — Good 1 0-0 2, R. Campbell 4 8-10 17, Hensley 5 4-4 14, Williams 1 0-0 2, Knighton 4 2-2 11, Parlett 1 0-2 2, Plum 1 4-8 6. Totals 17 18-26 54.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 7 (Chapman 4, Brown, Simms, Moore), Page County 2 (R. Campbell, Knighton).
Buffalo Gap 60, Luray 32: Standout guard Bennett Bowers had another big game, dropping 28 points as Buffalo Gap cruised past Luray 60-32 in non-district action at the Roger Bergey Classic.
Jackson Ingram had 11 points for the Bison (5-1) while Jackson LaPorte finished with eight.
The Bulldogs (1-6), who were coming off their first win of the season the night before over Clarke County, were led by Calder Liscomb with 13 while Landon Vile chipped in with five of his own.
Buffalo Gap 21 10 20 9 — 60
Luray 4 8 10 10 — 32
BUFFALO GAP (60) — Bowers 9 3-4 28, J. Hewitt 1 0-0 3, Ingram 4 0-0 11, L. Hewitt 1 0-0 3, Smith 0 1-2 1, Lyle 0 0-0 0, Malcolm 0 0-0 0, Canterbury 1 0-2 2, LaPorte 3 1-1 8, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Hohenstein 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 5-9 60.
LURAY (32) — Stevens 0 0-0 0, Payton 1 1-2 3, Ramey 1 0-0 3, Graybeal 0 2-2 2, Vile 2 0-0 5, LEntz 1 0-0 2, Frye 0 1-2 1, C. Liscomb 6 0-0 13, R. Liscomb 1 0-0 2, Cash 0 1-4 1, Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-5 32.
3-Point Goals — Buffalo Gap 13 (Bowers 7, Ingram 3, J. Hewitt, L. Hewitt, LaPorte), Luray 3 (Ramey, Vile, C. Liscomb).
Millbrook 76, Spotswood 67: Carmelo Pacheco scored 21 points, but it wasn’t enough to get Spotswood past Millbrook in a 76-67 loss at the Handley Invitational in Winchester.
Ben Bellamy added a season-high 18 points for the Trailblazers (5-4) while Jackson Li had 11.
Spotswood 6 22 14 25 — 67
Millbrook 16 14 22 24 — 76
SPOTSWOOD (67) — Car. Pacheco 7 3-4 21, Bellamy 7 0-0 18, Cam. Pacheco 3 2-2 8, Li 4 2-2 11, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Graves 0 0-0 0, Harding 1 0-0 2, Craig 1 1-2 3, Dean 2 0-1 4, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-12 67.
MILLBROOK (76) — Canada 0 0-1 0, Liero 5 5-6 15, Clater 1 0-0 2, Standen 1 0-0 2, Brown 3 1-2 8, Seminaro 9 0-0 20, George 2 0-0 6, Holmes 3 0-0 9. Totals 31 6-9 76.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 9 (Car. Pacheco 4, Bellamy 4, Li), Millbrook 8 (Holmes 3, Seminaro 2, George 2, Brown).
Girls Basketball
Parry McCluer 46, Riverheads 43: Mackenzie Sacra scored 16 points, but Riverheads suffered a 46-43 loss to Parry McCluer on the second day of the Parry McCluer Invitational in Buena Vista.
Caitlen Sellers added 12 points for the Gladiators (3-2) in the loss.
