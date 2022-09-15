Trinity Hedrick slapped down 11 kills and Ellie Cook added 10 kills and six digs as Fort Defiance opened up Shenandoah District play with a 25-10, 25-17, 25-10 sweep of Waynesboro in high school volleyball action at FDHS.
Baylee Blalock did her thing for the Indians (11-1), totaling 31 assists while adding six digs while Addison Hammond added 11 digs and six aces.
Maecy Ann Frizzelle finished with six kills for Fort (11-1, 1-0 Shenandoah).
In other prep sports Thursday:
Volleyball
Spotswood 3, William Monroe 0: In Penn Laird, senior Addi White had a solid outing with nine kills and seven digs as Spotswood stayed hot with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-15 sweep of non-district opponent William Monroe.
Dani Kunkle added seven kills and 13 digs for the Trailblazers (10-2) while Jo Robertson had one of her best matches with seven kills of her own.
Facilitating the offense, like usual, for Spotswood was Raygan Wade with 25 assists while Avery Chandler held it down defensively with 14 digs.
Wilson Memorial 3, Staunton 0: Allison Sykes had 12 kills, 11 digs and four aces and Olivia Messin dished out a team-high 28 assists for Wilson Memorial in a road sweep of Shenandoah District foe Staunton.
Hope Maddox finished with 16 digs for the Green Hornets (5-2, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Amber Cason also chipped in with six kills.
