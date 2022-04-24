Lilian Berry continued her dominance in the circle Saturday, tossing a complete-game one-hitter with just one walk and striking out 10 as Fort Defiance cruised to a 4-0 shutout of Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District softball action at FDHS.
Berry, a Penn State signee, needed just 73 pitches to get through the shutout victory. She finished with 55 strikes and helped the Indians remain unbeaten with another impressive victory.
At the plate, Baylee Blalock was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored for Fort (11-0, 5-0 Shenandoah) while Berry, McKenna Mace, Kiersten Ransome and Savannah Goodloe all finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Lindsay Atkins also had a single to add to the Indians' attack.
For the Bison (5-5, 2-3 Shenandoah), Caroline Alger had the team’s only hit while Madeline Miller struck out seven in the complete-game effort in the circle.
Buffalo Gap 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Fort Defiance 120 100 x — 4 7 0
Miller and Judy. Berry and B. Atkins. W — Berry. L — Miller
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Baseball
Buffalo Gap 7, Fort Defiance 3: Blake Robertson’s two-run single highlighted a four-run eighth inning for Buffalo Gap as it pulled away late for a Shenandoah District extra-innings victory over Fort Defiance on Saturday at FDHS.
Kody Bright finished 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs for the Bison (10-3, 4-1 Shenandoah) while Kasey Fitgerald added a pair of hits and an RBI himself.
Jackson Ingram and Dylan Alphin also had two hits apiece for Gap while Blake Argenbright gave up one run on three hits and struck out seven in three innings of relief work on the mound. Hayden Toler also allowed just one hit in two frames pitching for the Bison.
For the Indians (4-6, 2-3 Shenandoah), Jordan Bliss had two hits and an RBI while Jack Liskey and Sam Tindall each finished with two hits apiece in the setback.
Sam Garber also chipped in for Fort with a double and a pair of RBIs at the plate.
Buffalo Gap 100 002 04 — 7 12 0
Fort Defiance 002 000 10 — 3 9 3
Robertson, Toler, Argenbright and Canterbury. Garber, Johnson, Lavaway, Liskey and Mayhew. W — Argenbright. L — Lavaway
Blazers Impress At Gus Lacy Classic
Freshman Madison Doss, known for her speedy abilities as a point guard on the basketball court for Spotswood girls basketball, had quite the day at the Gus Lacy Track Classic at Fork Union Military Academy in Lynchburg on Saturday.
Doss won the girls long jump (17-02.00), finished as runner-up in the triple jump (35-06.50) and was sixth in the 200-meter dash (27.09) for the Trailblazers.
Spotswood sophomore Taylor Myers was second in the girls 3200 (11:55.70) with teammates, and sisters, Ashland (12:41.84) and Marika Dickel (12:42.26) coming in at fifth and sixth, respectively, in that race. The SHS girls 4x800 relay was third.
Dillon Taylor Jr. continued to impress for the Trailblazers, winning the discus (162-02.00) and finishing second in the shot put (50-06.00) on Saturday.
Conner Mackey was sixth in both the 100 (11.61) and 200 (23.27) while Peyton Knee was eighth in the 3200 (10:55.11) and Jack Parlee was fourth in the triple jump (39-08.50). Fernando Cruz-Bonilla was eighth in the dicus (114-10.00).
The Spotswood boys 4x800 finished third while the 4x100 placed fifth.
For Turner Ashby, Avrie Shifflett finished second in the long jump (16-11.50) and third in the 100 (13.54) while Makenzie Cyzick, who played a key role in a softball contest against Rockbridge County for the Knights the night before, was fifth in the long jump (15-05.75) and eighth in the 100 (13.54). Adara Fox was sixth in the long jump (15-05.25) and triple (33-06.50).
Rachel Craun finished third in the girls 3200 (12:27.54) for the Knights while Magdalena Lantz-Trissel (12:46.74) was seventh. The 4x800 team was fifth.
Also for TA, Katie Miller was second in the girls shot put with a toss of 30-09.00.
Miller also finished fourth in the girls discus (88-08.00) to cap a strong day.
Austin Casarriubius finished eighth in the boys pole vault (10-06.00) for TA.
Harrisonburg’s Annie Poirot was seventh in the girls 800 (2:34.46) while teammate Lena Blagg was seventh in the 1600 (5:52.74), Jadyn Carter was eighth in the 100 hurdles (18.44) and Sophia Yoder placed seventh in the triple jump (14-00.00).
Maya Sarco finished fourth in the girls shot put (30-01.00) for the Blue Streaks.
For the HHS boys, Josiah Wickline was seventh in the 400 while Kalaib Gebrehaimanot was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.72) and sixth in the 300 (44.47).
The Harrisonburg 4x800 relay team also finished fourth with a time of 8:39.41.
Fort Relay Teams Capture Victories
The Fort Defiance boys and girls 4x800 relay teams both captured victories as part of a strong overall effort from the Indians at the Heritage Invitational on Saturday.
Trinity Neff won the girls 3200 (13:27.45) and finished fourth in the 1600 (6:05.22) for Fort while Kaity Ruiz won the 400 (1:01.78) and Abby Lane was runner-up in the 1600 (5:42.50). Logan Braun, meanwhile, was 3rd in the 3200 (13:34.13).
Parker Blosser (11:24.00) and Jacob Schulz (11:52.33) were third and fourth, respectively, in the boys 3200 for the Indians while BC Sommerfield was third in the 300 hurdles and Jeffrey McLaughlin was fourth (47.41). McLaughlin also was sixth in the pole vault (9-00.00) while Josh Jones was fourth in the 400 (53.99)
Connor Mitchell was sixth in the boys 800 (2:18.56) for Fort while Nate Noel finished third in the boys discus (113-05.00). The FDHS boys 4x400 relay was third.
