With five winners, Fort Defiance wrestling won the 2022 Bison Invitational in Swoope on Saturday.
The Indians had a dominating performance, getting first-place performances from five different wrestlers and top-three finishes from two more. Fort won the event with 167 points while Alleghany County was runner-up with 137, followed by Mountain View (130) and Grace Christian (125).
Wyatt Fitzgerald (113), Ty Thornton (120), Alec McLaren (145), Coy Brown (152) and Aaron Bailey (195) got wins for the Indians while Landon Yoder (126) and Nate Smoker (160) were third.
The Generals got wins from Brandon Kiraly (132) and Blake Jones (138) while Niklas Skuce (106) and Aiden Martinez (120) each finished in second and Antonio Vega-Deminguez (138) was third.
Waynesboro, which finished sixth, saw first-place finishes our of Dylan Divver (106) and Ian Johnson (285) while Rashaud Ayres (120) and Lazarus Powell (220) finished third in their respective classes.
Buffalo Gap’s Mark Yoder (182) and Jacob Carter (220) won their weight classes while East Rockingham got a pair of runner-up finishes in Timothy Kartyshev (126) and Kristian Hearn (132).
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Green Hornets, Knights Compete At Judges Invitational
Wilson Memorial wrestling scored 285 points to finish ninth and Turner Ashby’s 232.5 points were good enough for 12th in a loaded 15-team field at the Judges Invitational on Saturday in Winchester.
CJ Robinson (170) was the lone winner for the Green Hornets while Cooper Brandt (106) placed second and Kyle Wingfield (220) and Jonoi McKenzie (285) each earn fifth-place finishes
For the Knights, Kevin Knight (220) placed second while Wyatt Haskell (152) finished in third.
Broadway Finishes Second In 16-Team Dual Tournament
The Broadway wrestling team finished second at a 16-team dual tournament at Fluvanna County.
Gavin Diehl, Jesse Miller, Matthew Cox, Feodor Dronov, Colin Earls, Baylan Nagy, Caiden Jones, Jackson Wells, Drake Garrison, Aidan Wimer, Herschell Hoffeditz and Ryan Rager all earned wins.
Spotswood also competed in the tournament with Josh Hartman and Owen Hartman both going unbeaten on the day while Brittany Roadcap went 4-1 with a career-high four pins on the day.
Riverheads’ Wallace Impresses at Walter Bass Invitational
Riverheads standout Summer Wallace had a big day at the Walter Bass High School Invitational at Liberty University in Lynchburg on Saturday in high school indoor track and field action.
Wallace won the high jump (5-02.00), finished fifth in the 500 (1:22.59), was seventh in the pole vault (9-00.00) and placed ninth in the long jump (16-00.00) to complete a successful day.
Harrisonburg’s Haylee Smith was eighth in the high jump (4-08.00) and was also part of a 4x400 relay team with Olivia King, Clare Kirwan and Annir Poirot that finished fourth with a time of 4:24.75.
Fort Defiance’s 4x400 girls relay team of Kaity Ruiz, Allison Sheets, Dagon Wheeler and Abby Lane finished just behind the Blue Streaks with a time of 4:26.25. The Indians 4x800 relay team, consisting of the same four runners, finished as runner-up with a time of 10:23.73.
In the boys 1000, Harrisonburg’s Calvin Hulleman (2:39.54) was fifth while Fort’s Ramsey Corbin (2:40.09) was seventh. Indians senior Sam Tindall (1:10.42) finished eighth in the 500.
Other impressive performances on the day for locals include Fort Defiance’s Tanner Miller, who finished fifth in the high jump (5-06.00), while Wyatt Herman (10-00.00) was ninth in pole vault.
BHS Gymnastics Wins Competition
The Broadway gymnastics team scored 74.55 points to win a four-team Valley District competition at Harrisonburg on Saturday. The Knights (72.25) finished second while Harrisonburg (59.7) was third.
Gobblers senior Jordan Driver continued to shine, winning all five events on the day. TA's Lexie Layman was second in the vault, beam, floor and all-around.
Harrisonburg's Mary Hermes was third in all-around while Broadway's Brie Stroop was fourth and Turner Ashby's Livy Layman finished fifth.
Boys Basketball
Lord Botetourt 56, Spotswood 54: Spotswood suffered a heartbreaking 56-54 non-district loss to Lord Botetourt in a thriller at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington on Saturday.
It was, once again, Carmelo Pacheco leading the Trailblazers with a game-high 26 points.
Freshman Rayne Dean added 14 points for Spotswood (8-6) while Ben Bellamy had seven.
Spotswood 12 16 13 13 — 54
Lord Botetourt 11 15 9 21 — 56
SPOTSWOOD (54) — Car. Pacheco 9 3-4 26, Bellamy 2 1-4 7, Cam. Pacheco 2 0-0 5, Li 0 0-0 0, Sprague 0 0-0 0, Harding 0 0-0 0, Craig 1 0-0 2, Webb 0 0-0 0, Dean 6 4-6 14, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-14 54.
LORD BOTETOURT (56) — Meade 1 0-0 3, Bramblett 3 0-1 6, Salui 1 0-0 2, Harrison 0 1-2 1, Crawford 7 0-1 17, Brannhast 4 2-2 10, Tillery 5 1-1 15, Lavern 1 0-0 2, Tolliver 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-7 56.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 8 (Car. Pacheco 5, Bellamy 2, Cam. Pacheco), Lord Botetourt 8 (Tillery 4, Crawford 3, Meade).
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 68, Harrisonburg 51: In Roanoke, Jadon Burgess went off for 25 points but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg suffered a 68-51 non-district loss to Patrick Henry on Saturday.
Zion Cruce and Evan Bert added six points apiece for the Blue Streaks (3-8) in the setback.
Harrisonburg 8 8 13 22 — 51
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 14 26 14 14 — 68
HARRISONBURG (51) — Burgess 10 3-5 25, Brown 2 0-0 4, Walker 1 0-0 2, Hottle Madden 1 0-0 2, Cruce 2 2-3 6, Bert 2 2-2 6, Walker 0 0-2 0, Haverty 1 2-2 4, Edwards 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 9-16 51.
PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE (68) — Faulkner 4 0-0 10, Calloway 3 0-0 6, Yarmah 5 0-0 10, Derry 6 2-2 16, Archuleta-Smith 2 1-2 7, F. Beasley 6 3-4 15, Smiley 2 0-0 4, J. Beasley 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-8 68.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 2 (Burgess), Patrick Henry-Roanoke 6 (Faulkner 2, Derry 2, Archuleta-Smith 2).
Woodberry Forest 64, Eastern Mennonite 47: Drew Hatter had 15 points and Adam Hatter added 14, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 64-47 road loss to Woodberry Forest on Saturday.
The Flames (5-3) also got 10 points from Trey Gillenwater while Davarion Johnson added eight.
Eastern Mennonite 14 10 16 7 — 47
Woodberry Forest 17 17 20 10 — 64
EASTERN MENNONITE (47) — Belyea 0 0-0 0, Slonaker 0 0-1 0, A. Hatter 5 1-1 14, D. Hatter 3 6-6 15, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 4 0-0 10, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Early 0 0-0 0, Samson 0 0-0 0, Mast 0 0-0 0, Harmison 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-8 47.
WOODBERRY FOREST (64) — Vaughn 1 0-0 2, Gagnam 2 0-0 6, Swinson 1 2-2 5, Crawford 1 0-0 3, Hardison 2 0-0 5, Crosby 9 0-0 18, Booth 0 0-0 0, Newman 2 0-0 6, Woodward 1 0-0 2, Salin 0 0-0 0, Diggs 0 0-0 0, Hood 0 0-0 0, Seek 5 2-4 12, McKay 1 0-0 3, McConnel 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-6 64.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 5 (A. Hatter 3, Gillenwater 2), Woodberry Forest 8 (Gagnam 2, Newman 2, Swinson, Crawford, Hardison, McKay).
Central 42, Strasburg 32: In Woodstock, Jacob Walters scored 12 points to lead a balanced Central squad to a gritty 42-32 victory over Bull Run District rival Strasburg on Saturday.
Ashton Baker and Caleb Daugherty had eight points apiece for the Falcons (9-4, 6-1 Bull Run) while Ryan Barr chipped in with six points of his own and Parker Sheetz added five in the win.
For the Rams (5-7, 2-4 Bull Run), Ryan Roller and Christopher Davis scored nine points apiece.
Strasburg 12 3 8 9 — 32
Central 9 11 6 16 — 42
STRASBURG (32) — Roller 4 0-0 9, Holliday 2 0-0 4, Conrad 1 1-2 4, Davis 3 0-0 9, Carter 1 0-2 3, Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 1-4 32.
CENTRAL (42) — Baker 3 2-2 8, Nichols 1 1-2 3, Daugherty 4 0-0 8, Sheetz 2 1-3 5, J. Walters 3 4-4 12, Barr 2 2-6 6. Totals 15 10-17 42.
3-Point Goals — Strasburg 7 (Davis 3, Roller 1, Conrad 1, Carter 1, Anderson 1), Central 2 (J. Walters 2).
Girls Basketball
Pulaski County 74, Spotswood 41: Pulaski County flexed its muscles on Saturday with a dominating 74-41 blowout win over Spotswood at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington.
Despite the loss, Zoli Khalil had another big game for the Trailblazers with 25 points.
Brooke Morris also chipped in for Spotswood (7-6) with nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Harrisonburg 35: Jay Garcia had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, but Harrisonburg suffered a 63-35 non-district loss to Patrick Henry-Roanoke on Saturday.
Mariah Cain added 10 points and six rebounds for the Blue Streaks (6-7) in the loss.
Central 52, Page County 49: In Shenandoah, Makenna Painter erupted for 24 points as Central earned an important 52-49 Bull Run District victory over Page County on Saturday.
Emma Eberly added nine points for the Falcons (10-4, 5-3 Bull Run) while Ella Toothman had eight.
For the Panthers (5-7, 3-4 Bull Run), Adryn Martin and Caris Lucas scored 18 points apiece.
