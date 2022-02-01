Junior guard Finn Irving filled up the stat sheet with 22 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Wilson Memorial made a mockery of a much-anticipated Shenandoah District boys basketball showdown with a convincing 88-72 victory over rival Buffalo Gap in Fishersville on Tuesday.
Lucas Schatz added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Green Hornets (12-3, 6-0 Shenandoah), who have now won five in a row), while Taylor Armstrong chipped in with 14 points of his own.
Josh Johnson added nine points for Wilson Memorial in the victory while Ethan Briseno finished with eight and Grant Wright had seven. The Hornets led by 29 at the end of the third quarter.
For the Bison (12-3, 5-1 Shenandoah), who had a five-game winning streak snapped, Bennett Bowers had 25 points while Micah Canterbury finished with 16 and Jackson Ingram added 12.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 89, Page County 61: Senior wing Tyler Nickel continued on his recent scoring terror as the North Carolina signee dropped 50 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in East Rockingham’s 89-61 blowout win over Bull Run District rival Page County in Elkton.
Kain Shifflett scored 14 points for the Eagles (15-4, 12-1 Bull Run) while Ryan Williams had eight points, Cooper Keyes had six points and nine assists and Zachary Joyner added six points.
Xavier Butler also had eight rebounds for East Rock while Jayden Hicks chipped in with four points.
The victory was the fourth straight for the Eagles, who have won 11 of their last 12 overall.
It’s the second time in a week that Nickel has went over 50 points for a game. He scored a career-high 54 in a win over Central last week as he inches closer to breaking the Virginia High School League’s all-time career scoring mark and single-season mark held by Mac McClung.
Ricky Campbell led the Panthers (4-12, 3-7 Bull Run) with 28 points while Dylan Hensley had 11.
Spotswood 92, Rockbridge County 40: In Penn Laird, Spotswood saw 12 players reach the scoring column in a 92-40 Valley District rout of Rockbridge County to remain unbeaten in league play.
Carmelo Pacheco led the Trailblazers (11-6, 4-0 Valley), who have won three in a row and four of their last five, with 19 points while freshman Rayne Dean impressed with 15 points down low.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Camryn Pacheco, Ben Edwards and Ben Craig with eight points apiece while guards Jackson Li and Ben Bellamy finished with seven apiece in the victory.
Isaiah Poindexter had 10 points and Faris Sikira added nine for the Wildcats (4-15, 0-5), who have now lost 13 of their last 14 and sit alone in the basement of the Valley District standings.
Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 51: Tyreek Veney poured in 22 points as Fort Defiance won its second in a row with a 55-51 victory over Shenandoah District opponent Stuarts Draft on the road.
Henry Gutshall added 13 points for the Indians (5-9, 2-4 Shenandoah) while Josh Jones had 10.
For the Cougars (3-11, 2-4 Shenandoah), Chase Schages had 16 points and Devin Brydge had 13.
Staunton 36, Riverheads 31: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Staunton snapped a four-game losing streak with a gritty 36-31 win over Shenandoah District opponent Riverheads.
Manny Chapman and Durrell Hamilton led the Storm (7-9, 3-4 Shenandoah) with eight points apiece.
The Gladiators (4-8, 1-6), who have lost eight of their last nine, were led by Ryan Farris with 11.
Mountain View 53, Strasburg 46: Michael Spaur scored 19 points as Mountain View earned its first win of the season with a 53-46 Bull Run District win over Strasburg in Quicksburg.
Johnny Hasley added 18 points in the victory for the Generals (1-13, 1-11 Bull Run).
The Rams (7-11, 4-8 Bull Run) were led by Walker Conrad with a game-high 22 points.
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 27: In Lexington, Zoli Khalil poured in 24 points as Spotswood won its third straight with a 64-27 rout of Valley District opponent Rockbridge County.
The Trailblazers (10-6, 5-0 Valley), who have won five of their last six, also got 19 points from Brooke Morris in the road victory while freshman guard Riley Joyner scored 11 points of her own.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was freshman Madison Doss with eight assists and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats (3-15, 0-5 Valley) were led by freshman Madilyn Winterton with 12 points while Emily Mahood added six. Rockbridge has now lost seven in a row and 12 of its last 13.
Fort Defiance 75, Stuarts Draft 23: Fort Defiance tied a Virginia High School League girls basketball single-game state record for a second time this season as it hit 17 3-pointers in a convincing 73-23 blowout of Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District action inside Don Landes Gymnasium.
Kiersten Ransome led the Indians (12-2, 6-0 Shenandoah), who have now won nine in a row), with 21 points while Trinity Hedrick added 17, including five 3s, and Taliyah Hostter chipped in with 12.
Adriana Shields added eight points and 15 rebounds in the victory for Fort, who had players score.
The Cougars (4-5, 1-3 Shenandoah), who have now lost four of their last five, were led by Anna Smith with eight points while Abby Mikolay finished with four. Draft had no double-digit scorers.
Wilson Memorial 55, Buffalo Gap 44: In Swoope, Brooke Cason had 19 points and five rebounds as Wilson Memorial won its sixth straight with a 55-44 win over Shenandoah District rival Buffalo Gap.
CC Robinson had another double-double of 10 points and 11 boards for the Green Hornets (10-6, 5-2 Shenandoah) while Reagan Frazier had seven points and Laci Norman grabbed 11 rebounds.
Bailey Talley led the Bison (9-8, 2-5 Shenandoah) with 11 points while Leah Sherrill had nine.
Central 41, Madison County 33: Emma Eberly had 18 points as Central snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-33 win over Madison County in Bull Run District action in Woodstock.
Makenna Painter added 12 points in the victory for the Falcons (12-7, 7-6 Bull Run).
Strasburg 42, Mountain View 32: Macy Smith scored 14 points as Strasburg won its sixth straight with a 42-32 victory over Bull Run District opponent Mountain View at home.
Kenley Smith added 11 points for the Rams (14-4, 10-2 Bull Run) while Raea Crabill added seven.
For the Generals (4-13, 2-10 Bull Run), Bre Franklin had 10 points and Annika Dellinger added eight.
(1) comment
Any team down by 29 and lose by 16 certainly kept battling and didn’t fold up against a bigger and maybe deeper team. A comfortable win but far from a “mockery.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.