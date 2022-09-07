Davey Johnson finished in a time of 18:24.07 to place second behind Chelsea Academy’s Bryson Barnett in the boys race as Luray defeated Page County and Chelsea Academy in a three-team non-district prep cross country meet at LHS on Wednesday.
Luray’s Eli Jones (19:27.51) was third while Conner Janney (20:12.41) placed seventh for the Bulldogs in the victory.
Page, which tied for second with Chelsea Academy was led by Trenton Eppard (fifth, 19:54.38), Sean Cave (sixth, 20:10.84) and Aaron Hensley (eighth, 20:16.65) in the impressive performance.
The Panthers actually took home the individual win in the girls race with standout Summer Kite (22:44.27) earning the victory.
Chelsea Academy won the team title for the girls, but Luray’s Carolina Wood (second, 23:09.22) and Briana Plum (third, 23:54.33) also impressed in a second-place showing for the hosts.
In other prep sports:
Volleyball
Buffalo Gap 3, Nelson County 0: Caroline Alger racked up 17 assists, nine digs and six kill as Buffalo Gap went on the road and earned a 25-19, 25-9, 25-12 non-district sweep of Nelson County.
Ella Williams added nine kills and four aces in the victory for the Bison (3-2) while Anabel Andrews finished with six digs.
“With each set, we're growing stronger as a whole,” Buffalo Gap second-year head coach Jessica Knott said. “I want my girls to see that it takes all 10 of them, whether they're on the court or on the bench, it takes all to be successful. Everyone was playing for each other tonight and that made all the difference in our outcome.”
Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 0: In Charlottesville, Harrisonburg suffered a 6-25, 10-25, 19-25 sweep at the hands of non-district opponent Albemarle to complete a season sweep.
Kai Blosser had five kills and two blocks for the Blue Streaks (1-3).
Waynesboro 3, Broadway 2: On Tuesday, Amber Witry had seven kills and scooped up 24 digs as Waynesboro completed a season sweep of non-district opponent Broadway with a thrilling 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-11 victory on the road.
Morgan Sites added seven kills, eight assists, five aces and five digs for the Little Giants (3-5) while Amonee Blair finished with 22 digs and Kaitlyn Hull added five kills, three aces and 10 digs.
The Gobblers (5-5) were led by Ashlyn Spitzer with 23 digs while Allison Bryan dished out 24 assists, Taylor Suters served up seven aces and Clara Denman, a freshman, totaled four blocks.
Also chipping in for Broadway was senior leader Lindsey Wimer, who stood out defensively with 34 digs and added nine kills.
Broadway’s Hall Shines Again
Broadway standout Eli Hall continued his standout senior season, carding a four-over-par 40 to earn medalist honors in a non-district prep golf match at Blue Ridge Shadows on Tuesday.
Hall’s teammate, Tanner Fulk, also impressed with a 45 as the Gobblers (197) tied with Luray for second in the four-team match.
Central, which was led by Brady Barr (45), Will Gochenour (46) and Luke Williams (46) won the match with a score of 189.
Austin Lam shot a 45 to lead the Bulldogs in the match while fourth-place Strasburg (222) was led by Tinleigh Rusher (42).
