Spotswood senior guard Zoli Khalil announced her top three college choices on Thursday after a big-time summer in which she earned a large number of offers.
The 6-foot-1 guard listed Davidson, Towson and Virginia Commonwealth as the final three schools but did not indicate when she'll make a final decision.
Last season was a breakout year for Khalil, who was named the Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year after averaging 26.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals and two blocks per game.
Khalil has seen her recruitment continue to grow, especially the past few months, after a 42-point outing in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals this past season.
Khalil was a first-team all-state, All-Region 3C and All-Valley District selection.
In other prep sports:
Broadway Announces Four New Coaches
Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter announced four new coaches for the 2022-23 school year for swimming and diving, boys soccer, girls tennis and gymnastics.
Amanda Nesselrodt, a Broadway High School and Bridgewater College alum, will take over as the school's new swimming and diving head coach.
"We are extremely happy and fortunate to have someone like Amanda coach our swim and dive team," Ritter said. "It's great to have alumni who want to come and give back to the school they graduated from."
The boys soccer team, meanwhile, will now be led by Phillip Ewell, who has been an assistant coach for the past six years on both the boys and girls side and is also a Broadway alum.
"We are excited for Phil to be our next soccer coach," Ritter stated. "Over the past six years, he has been preparing himself for this position. We look forward to what he brings to the table."
Taking over the highly-successful girls tennis team is Tristen Mimiaga, another Broadway graduate, as he takes over for longtime coach Neil Summers.
"Tristian’s name came up very early when this job was first announced as being open," Ritter said. "From the very beginning, we knew he would be a great fit for our tennis team."
Finally, the gymnastics team will now be coached by Ashley Gill, who has been an assistant the past two years and like the others, is also a graduate of Broadway.
"Ashley demonstrated during her time at BHS that she was an outstanding gymnast," Ritter stated. "Over the past two years and during her time at North Mountain, she proved she can also coach. The gymnastics team will remain in good hands."
