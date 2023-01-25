6-foot-1 senior forward Zoli Khalil, a Virginia Commonwealth signee, dropped 23 points in her final regular-season home game as Spotswood picked up its seventh win in eight games with a 47-23 rout of Valley District rival Broadway on Tuesday in girls basketball action in Penn Laird.
Freshman guard Alana Taylor continued to break out for the Trailblazers, hitting a trio of 3-pointers to finish with nine points, while sophomore point guard Madison Doss added five.
Alana Fisher, another freshman, also chipped in with five points of her own for Spotswood.
Although the Gobblers struggled to get things going offensively, sophomore guard Wren Wheeler put together another impressive effort with nine points, including a pair of 3s.
Also chipping in for Broadway was junior guard Maya Bacon with four points, while senior Lily Gatesman and freshman April Gingerich finished with three apiece in the road setback.
The Trailblazers (14-3, 5-0 Valley) are back in action for another district contest on Friday when they travel to Harrisonburg, while Broadway (10-8, 2-3 Valley) host rival Turner Ashby that night.
Broadway 5 6 5 7 — 23
Spotswood 16 16 10 5 — 47
BROADWAY (23) — Wheeler 2 3-6 9, Wimer 0 0-0 0, Gatesman 1 1-4 3, Gingerich 1 0-0 3, Deavers 0 0-0 0, Bacon 0 4-6 4, Tinnell 0 0-0 0, Billmeyer 1 0-0 2, Janzen 0 0-0 0, Dingus 1 0-0 2. Totals 4 8-16 23.
SPOTSWOOD (47) — A. Jones 0 0-0 0, Doss 3 0-1 6, Joyner 1 0-0 3, Khalil 8 7-10 23, H. Jones 1 0-0 2, Taylor 3 0-0 9, Mayhew 0 0-0 0, Fisher 2 1-2 5, Moats 0 0-0 0, Grefe 0 0-2 0, B. Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-16 47.
3-Point Goals — Broadway (Gingerich), Spotswood 3 (Taylor).
In other prep sports on Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 48, Rockbridge County 31: In Lexington, sophomore guard McKenna Dayton dropped 19 points and helped Harrisonburg complete a season sweep of Valley District opponent Rockbridge County and snap a five-game losing streak with a convincing road victory.
Astrid Arebalo, another sophomore guard, hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points for the Blue Streaks (2-13, 2-3 Valley), while junior wing Timberlyn Moore finished with eight.
Also chipping in for HHS was Jaiden Lemon, the lone senior, with seven points on the night.
The Wildcats, who have lost 14 of their last 15, were led by freshman Abigail Bouchard’s nine points on the night, while sophomore Emma Clark and junior Maddie Dahl finished with six.
Harrisonburg will host Valley District leader Spotswood on Friday in a city/county matchup, while the Wildcats (2-15, 0-5 Valley) travel to Fort Defiance for a non-district battle on Thursday.
Harrisonburg 11 17 11 9 — 48
Rockbridge County 4 8 13 6 — 31
HARRISONBURG (48) — Arebalo 3 0-0 9, Dayton 5 8-14 19, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Moore 3 2-4 8, Abraham 1 2-2 4, Lemon 3 1-5 7, Alvarado 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 14-27 48.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (31) — J. Moore 0 0-0 0, N. Moore 1 0-0 2, Erskine 0 0-0 0, M. Hines 0 0-0 0, Mulitalo 1 3-6 5, Homiak 0 1-2 1, R. Hines 0 1-2 1, Bouchard 3 2-6 9, Clark 2 0-1 6, Dameron 0 1-2 1, Dahl 3 0-2 6. Totals 10 8-21 31.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 4 (Arebalo 3, Dayton), Rockbridge County 3 (Clark 2, Bouchard).
Buffalo Gap 65, Fort Defiance 64: Sophomore guard Karah Richie’s shot at the buzzer gave Buffalo Gap a thrilling Shenandoah District win over rival Fort Defiance in Swoope.
Richie finished with seven points for the Bison, who have now won six in a row, while junior guard Bailey Talley led the way with 17 points, and Chloe Emurian, a junior, also had 17.
Avery Bradley, another junior, added 14 points for Gap, while Kayleigh Hemp had eight.
The Indians, who had a four-game winning streak snapped, were led by junior guard Trinity Hedrick, who filled it up again with a game-high 19 points, while freshman Jayden Hostetter and senior guard Taliyah Hostetter also hit doubles digits in the scoring column with 11 apiece.
Other key contributors for Fort included Mia Alexander and Calleigh Wilkerson with seven points apiece, while multi-sport standout freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle totaled six in the road loss.
The Indians (8-7, 5-2 Shenandoah) are back at it Thursday with a non-district game against Rockbridge County, while the Bison (10-6, 4-3 Shenandoah) head to Riverheads on Friday.
Fort Defiance 14 16 15 19 — 64
Buffalo Gap 15 12 18 20 — 65
FORT DEFIANCE (64) — Ryder 0 0-0 0, Blalock 1 1-2 3, Hedrick 6 3-4 19, T. Hostetter 3 3-5 11, Newman 0 1-2 1, Alexander 3 0-4 7, J. Hostetter 2 4-7 11, Frizzelle 2 2-2 6, Dunbrack 0 0-0 0, Wilkerson 2 3-5 7. Totals 20 17-31 64.
BUFFALO GAP (65) — Richie 3 1-3 7, Emurian 7 3-6 17, Bradley 5 0-0 14, Talley 8 1-6 17, Hemp 4 0-0 8, Carter 0 0-0 0, Coffman 1 0-1 2. Totals 25 5-16 65.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 7 (Hedrick 4, T. Hostetter 2, Alexander), Buffalo Gap 4 (Bradley).
Wilson Memorial 49, Staunton 32: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, sophomore forward CC Robinson had another impressive double-double, totaling 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for Wilson Memorial in a Shenandoah District road victory over Staunton.
Laci Norman added 11 points for the Green Hornets, who have won seven in a row, while freshman Kelsey Payne had one of her best games of the season with 15 points in the win.
Payne added eight rebounds for Wilson, while sophomore Asia Knight chipped in with seven.
The Green Hornets (12-4, 7-0 Shenandoah) return to action Friday when they host rival Stuarts Draft at home, while Staunton (3-13, 1-6 Shenandoah) travels to Waynesboro the same night.
Boys Basketball
Turner Ashby 54, Luray 39: Sophomore guard Beau Baylor put together arguably his best game of the season, exploding for 24 points as Turner Ashby snapped a five-game losing streak with a non-district victory over Luray inside Larry S. Pence Gymnasium in Bridgewater.
Senior guard Grayson Smith added seven points for the Knights, who put seven players in the scoring column in the victory, while 6-foot-1 junior forward Jack Fox finished with six.
Owen Lyons and Micah Shank, a pair of guards, finished with four points apiece for TA.
It was 6-foot-4 junior post Christian Lentz leading the way for the Bulldogs, who snapped a two-game winning streak, with 13 points, while freshman guard Matthew Owens had 11.
Other contributors for Luray included sophomore Blake Jenkins with seven points in the road loss, while Landon Vile, a junior guard, also had a solid evening and added five points.
The Knights (4-13) are back in action at home Friday as they host rival Broadway in a district clash, while the Bulldogs (5-12) will host Bull Run District opponent Central that evening.
Rockbridge County 63, Harrisonburg 60: Senior forward Brandon Mays scored 22 points, and Rockbridge County defeated Valley District foe Harrisonburg in an overtime thriller at HHS.
Matthew Burkhart, a freshman guard, added 14 points for the Wildcats, while junior forward Keaton Owsley finished with 10 points, and 6-foot-6 center Milo Mulitalo added eight.
The Blue Streaks were led by senior wing Jadon Burgess with 18 points, while sophomore wing Latham Fields also hit double digits with 15 and senior forward Keith Brown added 11.
Tiberius Fields, another sophomore wing for HHS, also finished with nine points in the loss.
Rockbridge (8-9, 3-2 Valley) has now won eight of its last 10 and is back in action Friday, hosting Stuarts Draft in the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington.
That night, Harrisonburg (1-14, 1-4 Valley), which has now dropped three in a row despite showing steady improvement, hits the road for a big Valley District contest at rival Spotswood.
Buffalo Gap 32, Fort Defiance 29: Micah Canterbury scored 11 points, and Bennett Bowers added 10 as Buffalo Gap earned a gritty Shenandoah District win at Fort Defiance.
Jackson LaPorte also chipped in for the Bison, who have won four straight, with six points.
Gap (10-7, 3-4 Shenandoah) hosts Riverheads on Friday in another Shenandoah District battle, while the Indians (9-7, 4-3 Shenandoah) head to Greenville for a game with RHS on Tuesday.
Stuarts Draft 42, Riverheads 40: In Greenville, sophomore forward Donovan Jenkins scored with four seconds remaining to give Stuarts Draft a Shenandoah District win over Riverheads.
Freshman guard Derrick Moore led the Cougars with 11 points in the much-needed victory.
Sophomore Landon Graber added 10 for Draft, while Jenkins and Harley Frame had eight each.
William Gardner, a sophomore, led the Gladiators with a game-high 20 points in the loss.
The Cougars (7-9, 3-4 Shenandoah), who had lost five in a row and eight of nine before Tuesday, host Wilson Memorial in a Shenandoah District contest on Thursday, while Riverheads (7-8, 2-5 Shenandoah) now turns its attention toward a road game at Buffalo Gap on Friday.
Valley District Wrestling Postponed
The Valley District wrestling championships, scheduled for Wednesday, were postponed due to inclement weather.
The league announced the tournament will now take place Thursday at Rockbridge County High School. The start time for the competition is set for 5:30 p.m. in Lexington and will feature wrestlers from Broadway, Rockbridge, Spotswood, and Turner Ashby competing for regional spots.
