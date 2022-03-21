Spotswood junior guard Zoli Khalil has been named the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls basketball player of the year, the league announced Monday.
Khalil, who holds a growing number of Division I offers, came into her own as a big-time player and leader for the Trailblazers this season and guided a young team that wasn’t picked to win its district to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals.
For the season, Khalil averaged 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. She is the fifth Spotswood player to earn the top honor.
While Khalil was the only local on the all-state first team, Fort Defiance’s Kiersten Ransome and Turner Ashby’s Leah Kiracofe earned second-team honors.
In other prep sports Monday:
Pacheco Earns First-Team All-State Honors
Spotswood senior guard Carmelo Pacheco was named to the VHSL Class 3 boys basketball all-state first team on Monday for the second time in his prep career.
Pacheco, a versatile wing that emerged as one of the area’s best players this season, guided the Trailblazers to the state quarterfinals as the team’s leader.
Wilson Memorial junior Finn Irving was named to the all-state second team.
Baseball
East Rockingham 15, Central 5: East Rockingham took advantage of seven Central errors in earning its first win with a Bull Run District victory at home.
Noah Campbell had a single and three RBIs for the Eagles (1-2, 1-1 Bull Run) while William Brown and Wyatt Baker added a single and two RBIs apiece.
Dylan Hensley earned the win on the mound in relief for East Rock, pitching three innings of one-hit baseball with a trio of walks while striking out three batters.
For the Falcons (2-2, 0-1 Bull Run), Parker Sheetz was 2-for-3 with a double.
Central 021 110 x — 5 4 7
East Rockingham 110 193 x — 15 7 2
Bernard, Miller, Daugherty, Cooper, Kelican and Rice. Williams, D. Hensley and J. Hensley.
Buffalo Gap 11, Luray 0: In Swoope, Buffalo Gap hit three home runs as a team and completed a season sweep of non-district opponent Luray with a shutout.
Micah Canterbury finished 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Bison (3-1) while Kody Bright was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
Blake Argenbright also had a homer and three RBIs for Gap in the victory.
On the mound, Blake Robertson pitched a complete-game one-hitter, giving up just four walks and zero runs while striking out a season-high nine batters.
Landon Vile finished with the lone hit of the game for the Bulldogs (0-3).
Luray 000 000 x — 0 1 3
Buffalo Gap 270 002 x — 11 9 0
Cash, Lentz, Seekford and Vile. Robertson and Canterbury. W — Robertson. L — Cash. HR — BG: Canterbury, first inning, one on. Argenbright, second inning, two on. Bright, sixth inning, one on.
Rockbridge County 7, Waynesboro 5: Rockbridge County scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally for a non-district win over Waynesboro at Kate Collins Field.
Keswick Owens, Turner Cook, Thomas McAloon and Derek Smith all had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Wildcats (3-0) while Clay Irvine had a pair of RBIs.
On the mound for Rockbridge, Will Murdock got the start and pitched four innings, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out 10. Cohen Paxton then pitched three innings in relief and gave up one hit, two walks and earned the victory.
The Little Giants (1-3) were led by Jackson Sherman, who finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while Ian Johnson added a double and two RBIs of his own.
Jake Barker also had a hit and an RBI and pitched a perfect seventh inning.
Rockbridge County 010 015 0 — 7 9 3
Waynesboro 202 001 0 — 5 4 1
Murdock, Paxton and Golladay. Sherman, Carson, Barker and Aleshire. W — Paxton. L — Barker.
Softball
East Rockingham 7, Central 6: Sarah Smith had a double and three RBIs as East Rockingham earned a Bull Run District home win over Central.
Madison Arbaugh was 3-for-4 with a double and also tossed a complete game, giving up six runs on eight hits and four walks with six strikeouts for ERHS.
The Eagles (1-1, 1-0 Bull Run) also got a double from Bria Berriochoa, two hits and an RBI from Braxten Jones and a hit and an RBI from Ashlyn Herring.
The Falcons (1-3, 0-1 Bull Run) were led by Ella Toothman, Kristen Hockman and Keriana Stottlemyer, who all finished with two hits apiece in the setback.
Mantz, Stottlemyer and Clark. Arbaugh and Holland. W — Arbaugh L — Mantz.
Girls Soccer
Central 4, East Rockingham 1: In Elkton, Ava Pulizzi had two goals and an assist as Central earned its first win with a Bull Run District win over East Rockingham.
Kelly Reynoso and Sia Patel also scored a goal apiece for the Falcons (1-1, 1-0 Bull Run) while Eden Shelhamer, McKenna Rimel and Sydney Miller finished with an assist each. Emma Lapp also finished with an impressive 13 saves in goal.
For the Eagles (0-1, 0-1 Bull Run), Nicole Landes scored the lone goal.
Boys Tennis
Harrisonburg 9, Central 0: In Woodstock, Harrisonburg picked up a huge early-season non-district win with a rout of previously unbeaten Central.
Corey Beshoar, Keenan Glago, Owen Tompkins, Joel Snuffer, Julien Steins and Matthew Schaefer all earned singles wins for the visiting Blue Streaks (2-0).
Broadway 9, Fluvanna County 0: Marshall Rao, Devon Crider, Casper Rao, Quang Choii Ung-Liambounheuang, Cason Surratt and Tanner Fulk all earned singles victories in Broadway’s non-district rout of Fluvanna County on the road.
The Rao brothers, Crider/Scott Showalter and Ung-Liambounheuang/Surratt also swept the three doubles matches for the Gobblers, who improved to 2-0.
Clarke County 8, East Rockingham 1: In Berryville, Linus Pritchard, Jack Lucier, Jack Westbrook, Graham Wolford, Thomas Dalton and Ethan Ellis earned singles wins in Clarke County’s victory over Bull Run District opponent East Rockingham.
Colton Hatton and Cameron Allison had the lone win for East Rock (0-1, 0-1 Bull Run) at the No. 1 doubles spot. Clarke (2-1, 1-0 Bull Run) won its second straight.
Wilson Memorial 9, Stuarts Draft 0: Wilson Memorial earned its first win of the season with a dominating victory over Shenandoah District foe Stuarts Draft.
The Green Hornets (1-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) were led in the home win by Conner Miller, Chase Pullin, Jack Reed, Jake Wangler, Brandon Dewald and Tim Cole with singles victories. Those six also combined to sweep the three doubles matches.
Girls Tennis
Broadway 9, Fluvanna County 0: Felicity Copenhaver, Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Laurel Roberts, Maya Bacon and Alyssa Mongold swept through the singles matches to set the tone in a non-district win over Fluvanna County.
Copenhaver/Hasler, Mongold/Annabell Cook and Deanna Chapman/Maggie Roberts also won the doubles matches for the Gobblers (2-0) in the home win.
Wilson Memorial 7, Stuarts Draft 2: The first victory of the season came for Wilson Memorial in a Shenandoah District rivalry win at Stuarts Draft.
Ella Godette, G.G. Babral, Iris Chen and Lainey Forbus combined to win four singles matches for the Green Hornets (1-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) before Babral/Ella Godette, Chen/River Cranford and Forbus/Grace Godette swept doubles.
Abby Piner and Becca Stude had wins for the Cougars (0-1, 0-1 Shenandoah).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.