Another strong outing from senior forward Zoli Khalil propelled Spotswood to a 51-17 thumping of Harrisonburg in Valley District girls basketball action in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
Khalil, a 6-foot-1 senior forward who signed with Virginia Commonwealth, finished with a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Trailblazers to a third straight win.
Freshmen guards Alana Taylor and Alana Fisher added five points apiece for Spotswood.
The Trailblazers have now won seven of their last eight and are unbeaten in district play also got a team-high four assists out of sophomore guard Riley Joyner in the blowout win.
As for the Blue Streaks, sophomore guard McKenna Dayton scored a team-high nine points.
Spotswood (11-2, 2-0 Valley) returns to the court Friday against struggling Rockbridge County in Penn Laird, while Harrisonburg (1-9, 1-1 Valley), which just defeated the Wildcats for their first win last week, will host district foe Turner Ashby on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg 4 3 2 8 — 17
Spotswood 9 19 15 8 — 51
HARRISONBURG (17) — Arebalo 1 0-0 3, Dayton 4 0-0 9, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 2, Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Abraham 1 0-2 2, Medhin 0 0-0 0, Lemon 0 0-0 0, Alvarado 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 1-4 17.
SPOTSWOOD (51) — Jones 0 0-0 0, Doss 1 0-0 2, Joyner 1 0-0 2, Khalil 12 4-7 28, H. Jones 0 0-0 0, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Mayhew 1 0-0 2, Fisher 2 0-0 5, Morris 1 0-0 2, Moats 1 0-0 3, Grefe 1 0-0 2, B. Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-7 51.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 1 (Arebalo), Spotswood 4 (Khalil, Taylor, Fisher, Moats).
In other prep sports on Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
East Rockingham 50, Central 48: In Elkton, junior guard Lauren Townsend scored 19 points as East Rockingham defeated Bull Run District opponent Central in a thriller.
The Eagles have now won three of their last four and had a solid all-around effort again.
Reagan Sipe, a sophomore guard in the midst of a breakout year, added 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers for East Rock, while 6-foot-1 sophomore Haley Lucas added 10 points.
Also chipping in for ERHS were Kaicey Foltz and Izzy Knorr, with four points apiece.
It marked the fourth consecutive loss for Central, which was led by Makenna Painter’s 15.
Aamori Williams and Chloe Helsley added nine points apiece for the Falcons in the road loss, while freshman Vanessa Gordon scored five, and Peyton DiNardo also chipped in with five.
The Eagles (7-6, 3-4 Bull Run) will make the short trip to Shenandoah on Friday to take on rival Page County, while Central (6-6, 2-5 Bull Run) is back at it Thursday, hosting Strasburg.
Central 9 12 18 9 — 48
East Rockingham 17 10 15 8 — 50
CENTRAL (48) — Stephens 0 0-0 0, Williams 3 3-5 9, Witherow 1 1-1 3, Helsley 4 1-3 9, K. Hoover 1 0-0 3, Gordon 2 0-0 5, DiNardo 1 2-2 4, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Painter 5 5-5 15. Totals 17 12-15 48.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (50) — Knorr 0 4-6 4, Sipe 5 0-0 13, Foltz 2 0-0 4, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Custer 0 0-0 0, Lucas 4 2-3 10, Townsend 6 5-5 19, Herring 0 0-0 0, Monger 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-14 50.
3-Point Goals — Central 2 (K. Hoover, Gordon), East Rockingham 5 (Sipe 3, Townsend 2).
Wilson Memorial 66, Fort Defiance 57: Sophomore forward CC Robinson erupted for a monster double-double of 22 points and 18 boards as Wilson Memorial took over sole possession of first place in the Shenandoah District with a home win over Fort Defiance.
Sabrina Reeves, a sophomore guard, added 10 points for the Green Hornets, while Asia Knight and Elise Bradley scored 10 apiece, and Laci Norman added nine points of her own.
Knight also finished with 11 boards for Wilson, while Norman added four rebounds.
It was the third straight victory for the Green Hornets (8-4, 4-0 Shenandoah), who will host Augusta County rival Riverheads on Friday, while Fort Defiance (4-5, 2-1 Shenandoah) will be forced to regroup and host struggling Waynesboro on the same night.
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 49, Central 37: In Woodstock, Kain Shifflett scored 12 points and tallied five steals as East Rockingham won its fourth straight with a gritty victory over Bull Run District opponent Central in a rematch of the top two teams in the league a year ago.
Sophomore guard Dean Robinson scored 11 points for the Eagles, who have now won seven of their last eight to remain a half-game behind Madison County in the district standings.
East Rock also saw 6-foot-3 senior forward Xavier Butler finish with eight points and seven boards, while junior Landon Lawson finished with four points and five rebounds.
Eiler Yancey and Xavia Brown added six points apiece for the Eagles in the road win.
Central (3-7, 2-4 Bull Run), which has dropped three straight and four of its last five, was led by seniors Ben Walters and Wilmer Barahona with seven points apiece in the loss.
Hayden Pence added six points for the Falcons, while Michael Williams and Zachary Cooper, both seniors, finished with five points apiece, and D’Arrick Merit chipped in with four.
The Eagles (8-4, 6-1 Bull Run) will next return to Elkton on Friday to host rival Page County, while Central will hit the road for a Bull Run District matchup at Strasburg.
East Rockingham 5 16 10 18 — 49
Central 7 5 14 11 — 37
EAST ROCKINGHAM (49) — Williams 1 0-0 2, Robinson 3 5-6 11, Yancey 2 1-2 6, Brown 3 0-1 6, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Butler 4 0-0 8, Shifflett 5 1-2 12, Lawson 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 7-11 49.
CENTRAL (37) — Walters 3 0-1 7, Barahona 2 3-5 7, Neff0 0-0 0, Pence 2 2-3 6, Hartman 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 1-1 5, Eberly 0 0-0 0, Merit 2 0-0 4, Menendez 1 0-0 3, Williams 0 0-0 0, Cooper 1 3-3 5. Totals 13 7-13 37.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 2 (Yancey, Brown), Central 2 (Walters, Menendez).
Fort Defiance 47, Wilson Memorial 40: Samuel Garber scored 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, as Fort Defiance used a strong second-quarter run to deliver Wilson Memorial its first Shenandoah District setback of the season inside Don Landes Gymnasium.
Freshman standout Gio Armendariz Cruz finished with eight points for the Indians, while senior Henry Gutshall also had eight, and Jack Liskey, another senior, scored five.
Tyreek Veney and Bradley Hebb finished with four points apiece for Fort in the victory.
Lucas Schatz led the Green Hornets, who had a four-game losing streak snapped, with 17 points, while standout senior guard Finn Irving was held to nine points on the evening.
The Indians (7-4, 2-1 Shenandoah), who snapped a two-game skid themselves, are right back at it Thursday with a non-district home game against longtime area rival Broadway, while Wilson (7-4, 3-1 Shenandoah) will travel to Riverheads on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Wilson Memorial 8 9 6 17 — 40
Fort Defiance 12 14 10 11 — 47
WILSON MEMORIAL (40) — Lavender 0 0-0 0, Podgorski 1 0-0 2, E. Irving 1 1-2 4, Vess 1 0-0 2, F. Irving 4 1-1 9, Schatz 3 4-6 17, Wright 3 0-3 6. Totals 13 6-12 40.
FORT DEFIANCE (47) — Cruz 3 2-3 8, Hebb 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Garber 6 0-0 15, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Veney 1 2-3 4, Jones 0 0-0 0, Liskey 2 0-1 5, Gutshall 2 3-3 8. Totals 17 7-10 47.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 6 (Garber 3, Johnson, Liskey, Gutshall).
Staunton 77, Stuarts Draft 42: Senior Alex Stell scored a season-high 16 points to lead a balanced Staunton effort in a Shenandoah District blowout of Stuarts Draft at home.
Prodigy Simms, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, tallied a team-high 20 for the Storm.
Staunton also saw Jonathan Moore reach double figures by hitting four 3-pointers and totaling 14 points, while point guard Manny Chapman impressed with 10 points.
Tucker Terry added six points for the Storm, while Maaliah Cabell finished with four.
Staunton (8-3, 2-1 Shenandoah), which has won two in a row after going through a rough patch, will hit the road Friday for a district title at Buffalo Gap, while the Cougars (6-5, 2-2 Shenandoah), who have dropped four of five, hosted Rockbridge County on Wednesday.
Waynesboro 48, Buffalo Gap 45: Behind 18 points from senior guard Charlie Haynes, Waynesboro snapped a four-game losing streak and pulled off an exhilarating double-overtime upset of Shenandoah District opponent Buffalo Gap at home.
Sophomore forward Zevion Robinson added 13 points for the Little Giants in the win.
Jybraun Brown totaled six points for Waynesboro, while freshman Haden Morris had five.
The Bison have suddenly lost three in a row and five of their last seven games.
In the loss to the Little Giants, Bennett Bowers once again led the way with 16 points for Gap, while Micah Canterbury had seven, and Gary Hewitt and Blake Robertson scored six.
Waynesboro (3-9, 1-2 Shenandoah) is at home again Friday with a Shenandoah District clash with Fort Defiance, while the Bison (7-6, 1-3 Shenandoah) host Staunton.
