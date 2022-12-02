Zoli Khalil erupted for 31 points to surpass the 1,000 mark for her career and added 10 rebounds and four assists for good measure as Spotswood cruised to an impressive 74-28 blowout of rival East Rockingham in girls basketball action in Elkton on Friday.
Riley Joyner, Alana Taylor and Alana Fisher had nine points apiece for the Trailblazers (2-0).
Also chipping in for Spotswood was point guard Madison Doss with five points and six assists while Molly Grefe had a solid game with six points and eight rebounds in the low post.
Kaicey Foltz led the Eagles (2-1), who suffered their first loss of the year, with seven points.
East Rockingham 7 11 6 4 — 28
Spotswood 15 23 22 14 — 74
EAST ROCKINGHAM (28) — Sipe 1 0-0 2, Foltz 3 0-0 7, Campbell 0 2-2 2, Lucas 3 0-1 6, Townsend 1 0-0 2, Herring 1 0-0 2, Monger 1 0-0 2, Funkhouser 0 2-2 2, Custer 1 0-1 3. Totals 10 4-6 28.
SPOTSWOOD (74) — Doss 1 3-5 5, Joyner 3 0-0 9, Khalil 10 9-11 31, Jones 2 0-0 5, Taylor 4 0-2 9, Mayhew 0 0-0 0, Fisher 4 0-0 9, Grefe 3 0-2 6. Totals 27 12-20 74.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 2 (Foltz, Custer), Spotswood 6 (Joyner 3, Khalil 2, Taylor).
In other prep sports:
Girls Basketball
Buffalo Gap 50, Broadway 42: Hannah Coffman scored 16 points and Avery Bradley added 14 as Buffalo Gap earned a hard-fought win over Broadway in Swoope on Friday.
Chloe Emurian added six points for the Bison (2-0) while Karah Richie and Kayleigh Hemp had five apiece and Ava Cline finished with three in the impressive non-district victory.
For the Gobblers (1-2), who suffered their second consecutive loss, Wren Wheeler was once again impressive with 15 points while Lily Gatesman also reached double figures with 10.
Kaley Runion added five points in the Broadway setback while Maya Bacon had four.
Broadway 12 12 9 9 — 42
Buffalo Gap 8 8 19 15 — 50
BROADWAY (42) — Runion 1 2-2 5, Wheeler 4 6-8 16, Gatesman 5 0-0 10, Gingerich 1 1-2 4, Bacon 0 4-6 4, Tinnell 1 0-0 2, Billmeyer 0 0-0 0, Dingus 0 2-3 2. Totals 12 15-21 42.
BUFFALO GAP (50) — Richie 1 3-4 5, Emurian 2 2-3 6, Huffer 0 0-0 0, A. Cline 1 1-2 3, Bradley 4 2-4 14, Hemp 1 3-5 5, Carter 0 0-0 0, T. Cline 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Coffman 4 7-11 16. Totals 13 18-28 50.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Runion, Wheeler, Gingerich), Buffalo Gap 5 (Bradley 4, Coffman).
Central 48, Mountain View 45: Makenna Painter exploded for 23 points as Central opened up Bull Run District play with a thrilling win over Mountain View in Quicksburg on Friday.
Vanessa Gordon added nine points for the Falcons (2-0, 1-0 Bull Run) while Chloe Helsley chipped in with eight and Aamore Williams added five in the hard-fought victory.
Bre Franklin had a big night for the Generals (0-1, 0-1 Bull Run) with a game-high 25 points while teammate Mya Councill also reached double digits on the night with 13 points.
Central 13 12 11 12 — 48
Mountain View — 14 14 3 14 — 45
CENTRAL (48) — Stephens 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 3-3 5, Bible 0 0-2 0, Helsley 2 4-5 8, K. Hoover 1 0-0 3, Alkire 0 0-0 0, Gordon 3 0-0 9, DiNardo 0 0-2 0, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Painter 6 11-18 23. Totals 13 18-30 48.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (45) — K. Stanley 0 0-0 0, Councill 2 7-11 13, M. Stanley 0 0-2 0, Franklin 6 7-8 25, Hedrick 0 0-4 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Moffitt 0 0-0 0, Pittington 3 1-6 7. Totals 11 13-31 45.
3-Point Goals — Central 4 (Gordon 3, K. Hoover), Mountain View 8 (Franklin 6, Councill 2).
Page County 78, Randolph-Macon Academy 24: In Shenandoah, Ali Purdham scored 19 points as Page County crushed Randolph-Macon Academy in non-district action Thursday.
Alexis Frymyer added 17 points for the Panthers (1-0) while Faith Mason scored 11.
Also chipping in for Page was Adryn Martin with nine points while multi-sport standout Bailee Gaskins was solid with eight points and five rebounds in the impressive win.
Rockbridge County 29, Staunton 24: In Lexington, Rachel Hines scored nine points to guide Rockbridge County to its first win of the season over Staunton on Friday.
Maddie Dahl added eight points for the Wildcats (1-1) while Emma Clark had seven.
Boys Basketball
Broadway 61, Monticello 37: Broadway head coach Dwight Walton earned the 200th win of his coaching career as the Gobblers cruised to a non-district blowout win over Monticello in the opening round of the annual Broadway Tip-Off Classic at BHS on Friday.
Caleb Barnes led Broadway with 17 points while Braylon Miller impressed with 16.
Also coming up solid for the Gobblers (2-0) was Conner Michael with 11 points while Tristan Yoder finished with seven and Jowell Gonzalez Santiago chipped in with four.
Monticello 2 15 10 12 — 37
Broadway — 18 20 8 15 — 61
MONTICELLO (37) — Giese 1 1-2 3, Ritterband 1 4-4 7, Newell 2 0-0 4, Walker 0 0-0 0, Matthews 3 0-0 6, Morgan 2 1-3 5, Doherty 1 0-2 2, Bittner 1 0-0 2, Messinger 0 0-0 0, Harlow 0 0-0 0, Pour 1 0-0 2, White 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-11 37.
BROADWAY (61) — J. Santiago 1 2-4 4, Barnes 6 5-6 17, Post 0 2-2 2, Jerichen 1 0-0 2, Familia 0 0-0 0, Miller 6 2-2 16, Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Michael 4 1-2 11, K. Santiago 1 0-0 2, Yoder 2 2-2 7, Burkhalter 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 14-19 61.
3-Point Goals — Monticello 1 (Ritterband), Broadway 5 (Miller 2, Michael 2, Yoder).
Eastern Mennonite 65, Potomac Falls 58: Standout guard Davarion Johnson continued to open eyes as he dropped 28 points and Eastern Mennonite kicked off the Broadway Tip-Off Classic with a non-conference overtime victory over Potomac Falls at BHS on Friday.
Drew Hatter added 15 points for the Flames (2-0) while Rell Hamilton had 11.
Also chipping in for EMS was Shawn Valentine with eight points and Oliver Early with four.
Eastern Mennonite 13 11 15 13 13 — 65
Potomac Falls — 14 14 11 13 6 — 58
EASTERN MENNONITE (65) — Hamilton 3 5-6 11, Belyea 0 0-0 0, Hatter 3 6-7 15, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Johnson 10 7-7 28, Early 2 0-0 4, Valentine 3 2-2 8, Berry 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 20-22 65.
POTOMAC FALLS (58) — Delaney 4 0-0 9, Prince 9 2-3 21, Opiola 3 2-6 8, Larner 0 0-0 0, Duttaime 0 0-0 0, Margenaa 1 0-0 2, Bakatsias 3 0-0 6, Pondelides 0 0-0 0, Barton 1 0-0 2, Griffith 2 2-2 6, Hooper 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-15 58.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 4 (Hatter 3, Johnson), Potomac Falls 3 (Delaney, Prince, Pondelides).
Western Albemarle 52, Harrisonburg 42: In Crozet, Jadon Burgess dropped 18 points but it wasn't enough for a young Harrisonburg squad in a non-district loss to Western Albemarle on Friday.
Fausto Hernandez and Latham Fields added seven points apiece for the Blue Streaks (0-2) while Tiberius Fields had six.
Harrisonburg 14 11 10 7 — 42
Western Albemarle 6 20 9 17 — 52
Stuarts Draft 71, Luray 61: Donovan Jenkins had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds as Stuarts Draft remained unbeaten with a home win over Luray on Friday.
Landon Graber added 15 points for the Cougars (2-0) while Izaiyah Ale Bell had 12.
Page County 64, Randolph-Macon Academy 40: It was a pair of seniors coming up big as Hayden Plum had 13 points and Jacob Williams added 12 and Page County opened its season with a 64-40 win over Randolph-Macon Academy on Thursday in Shenandoah.
Seth Cloude added nine points for the Panthers (1-0) while Logan Heiston totaled eight.
Staunton 62, Rockbridge County 38: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Maaliah Cabell had 15 points to guide Staunton to a non-district win over Rockbridge County on Friday.
Manny Chapman added 15 points of his own for the Storm (2-0) while Andre Johnson chipped in with 10.
Wilson Memorial 75, Liberty-Bedford 47: Finn Irving went off for 29 points, seven boards and two steals in Wilson Memorial’s road rout of Liberty-Bedford on Thursday.
Lucas Schatz added 10 points and six rebounds for the Green Hornets while Grant Wright had eight points, six rebounds and three steals and Christian Pittman added six points.
Also coming up big for Wilson (2-0) was Max Vess, who totaled five points and two boards.
Clarke County 89, Warren County 62: In Front Royal, Tyler Sansom scored 16 points as Clarke County opened its season with a non-district rout of Warren County on Friday.
Michael Kerr-Hobert flirted with a triple-double as he finished with 15 points, seven boards and seven assists for the Eagles (1-0) while Will Booker had 14 points and seven boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.