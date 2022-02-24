Zoli Khalil poured in 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as third-seeded Spotswood went on the road and blew away second-seeded Liberty Christian Academy 47-19 in the Region 3C girls basketball quarterfinals in Lynchburg on Thursday.
Brooke Morris had eight points for the Trailblazers (16-7), who have won six in a row and nine of their last 10, while freshman Madison Doss filled the stat sheet with six points, eight rebounds and six assists in the victory for Spotswood.
Samantha Brady also chipped in with six points for the Trailblazers.
Spotswood will head to Don Landes Gymnasium on Saturday to take on former Valley District rival and top-seeded Fort Defiance in the regional championship.
The Trailblazers, as a result of Thursday’s win, have already clinched a spot in next week’s Virginia high School League Class 3 state tournament once again.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Buffalo Gap 54, William Campbell 45: Bennett Bowers scored 22 points as top-seeded Buffalo Gap defeated fourth-seeded William Campbell 54-45 in the Region 1B semifinals in Swoope.
Jackson LaPorte had 12 points for the Bison (18-5) while Jackson Ingram had 10.
The Bison will host Altavista in the regional title game Saturday and have also clinched a berth in the VHSL Class 1 state tourney for the first time since 1994.
