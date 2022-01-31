Leah Kiracofe returned to form, playing arguably her best game of the season and posting a monster double-double in the process as Turner Ashby won its third straight with a 65-34 blowout of Rockbridge County in Valley District girls basketball action in Lexington on Monday.
Kiracofe, a senior, finished with 26 points, 17 rebounds and two steals for the Knights.
Also chipping in for Turner Ashby (10-5, 1-3 Valley), which earned its first Valley District victory of the season, was Kendall Simmers with 11 points, five assists and a trio of steals while Brynne Gerber finished with eight points, five rebounds and two steals and Raevin Washington had nine points, 12 boards and eight blocks. Adelina Sajko dished out a team-high four assists in the victory.
Freshman Madilyn Winterton had another big game with 15 points for the Wildcats (3-14, 0-4 Valley), who have lost 11 of their last 12, while Emily Mahood added 11 points in the loss.
Turner Ashby 16 18 19 12 — 65
Rockbridge County 11 7 9 7 — 34
TURNER ASHBY (65) — Simmers 4 0-0 11, Gerber 4 0-1 8, Bowen 1 0-0 3, Kiracofe 10 6-8 26, Whetzel 1 2-2 4, Smith 1 0-0 2, Glendye 0 0-0 0, Lam 1 0-0 2, Washington 3 3-8 9, Krone 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 11-19 65.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (34) — Winterton 6 1-1 15, Erskine 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 0-0 4, Horniak 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, Warlitner 2 0-0 4, Mahood 5 0-0 11, Clark 0 0-0 0, Marcum 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-1 34.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 4 (Simmers 3, Bowen), Rockbridge County 3 (Winterton 2, Mahood).
In other prep sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
Strasburg 58, East Rockingham 39: In Elkton, Macy Smith poured in 23 as Strasburg won its fifth in a row with a 58-39 victory over Bull Run District foe East Rockingham.
Kenley Smith and Nyla Sperry added 12 points apiece for the Rams (13-4, 9-2 Bull Run).
For the Eagles (3-14, 1-10 Bull Run), Sarah Smith had nine points and Haley Lucas added eight.
Strasburg 8 11 28 11 — 58
East Rockingham 7 14 3 15 — 39
STRASBURG (58) — A. Crabill 0 0-0 0, Stinnette 0 0-0 0, K. Smith 3 6-10 12, Sperry 4 4-7 12, Hill 2 0-0 4, M. Smith 7 6-7 23, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Hooser 2 0-0 4, R. Crabill 0 1-2 1, Boies 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 17-26 58.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (39) — Sipe 3 0-0 6, Kisling 0 0-0 0, Foltz 0 2-2 2, Sa. Smith 3 1-2 9, Jones 2 0-2 4, Lucas 2 4-10 8, Townsend 2 0-0 4, Su. Smith 1 0-0 3, Custer 0 0-0 0, Monger 1 1-2 3, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-17 39.
3-Point Goals — Strasburg 3 (M. Smith), East Rockingham 5 (Sipe 2, Sa. Smith 2, Su. Smith).
Madison County 58, Central 48: Kate McLearen scored a game-high 20 points to guide Madison County to a 58-48 victory over Bull Run District opponent Central at MCHS.
Dy’Ehisa Tyler added 18 points for the Mountaineers (9-3, 5-3 Bull Run) in the victory.
For the Falcons (11-7, 6-6 Bull Run), Makenna Painter led the way with 18 points of her own.
Boys Basketball
Turner Ashby 68, Rockbridge County 41: Garret Spruhan had 27 points and eight boards as Turner Ashby cruised to a 68-41 rout of Valley District foe Rockbridge County in Bridgewater.
Jacob Keplinger added 17 points and seven steals for the Knights (9-6, 2-2 Valley) in the win.
Also chipping in for Turner Ashby was Noah Gerber with five points and a team-high 11 assists while Trent Kiser added nine points and Nolan Bailey finished five of his own.
The Wildcats (4-14, 0-4 Valley), who have lost 12 of their last 13, were led by Faris Sikira with 16 points while Keswick Owens finished with 11 and Brandon Mays chipped in with five.
Rockbridge County 13 8 12 8 — 41
Turner Ashby 24 13 23 8 — 68
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (41) — Mays 2 0-0 5, Higgins 1 0-0 2, Owens 3 3-3 11, Owsley 1 2-2 4, Sikira 7 0-0 16, Jay 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-5 41.
TURNER ASHBY (68) — Quintanilla 0 0-2 0, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Gerber 2 1-2 5, Keplinger 7 0-0 17, Bass 1 0-0 3, Baylor 10-0 2, Kiser 4 0-0 9, Spruhan 11 0-0 27, Bailey 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 1-4 68.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 5 (Owens 2, Sikira 2, Mays), Turner Ashby 11 (Spruhan 5, Keplinger 3, Bass, Kiser, Bailey).
East Rockingham 80, Mountain View 51: In Quicksburg, North Carolina signee Tyler Nickel filled the stat sheet with 41 points, five rebounds, five assists, seven steals and three blocks as East Rockingham rolled past Bull Run District opponent Mountain View 80-51 for its third straight win.
The Eagles (14-1, 11-1 Bull Run), who have now won 10 of their last 11, also got 17 points and seven assists from point guard Cooper Keyes while forward Xavier Butler had 11 points and seven boards.
Michael Spaur had 20 points for the Generals (0-12, 0-11 Bull Run) while Johnny Hasley added 15.
East Rockingham 25 23 25 7 — 80
Mountain View 7 14 15 15 — 51
EAST ROCKINGHAM (80) — Williams 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 0-0 0, Austin III 2 0-1 4, Keyes 6 0-0 17, Nickel 18 4-4 41, Butler 4 3-3 11, Shifflett 1 0-0 3, Landes 1 0-0 2, Joyner 0 0-0 0, Meadows 0 0-0 0, Hicks 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 6-8 86.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (51) — Eaton 0 1-2 1, Bly 4 1-1 9, Reynard 0 0-0 0, Fields 1 0-0 2, Estep 1 2-2 4, Spaur 8 0-0 20, Patel 0 0-0 0, Halsey 4 3-4 15, Povlish 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-9 51.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 6 (Keyes 5, Nickel), Mountain View 8 (Spaur 4, Halsey 4).
Central 61, Madison County 42: Ashton Baker scored a season-high 24 points as Central earned a 61-42 victory over Bull Run District opponent Madison County in Woodstock.
Parker Sheetz added 10 points for the Falcons (13-5, 10-2 Bull Run), who have won seven of their last eight, while Jacob Walters added eight points and Ryan Barr finished with six points.
The Mountaineers (5-9, 3-6 Bull Run), who snapped a three-game winning streak with the loss, were led by Bryce Breeden with eight points while Jackson Taylor chipped in with six of his own.
Madison County 10 14 4 14 — 42
Central 19 17 14 11 — 61
MADISON COUNTY (42) — Taylor 1 3-6 6, D. Breeden 2 0-1 4, Jerrell 0 1-2 1, B. Breeden 3 0-0 8, Fox 2 0-0 4, McLearen 2 0-0 5, Dobyns 0 0-0 0, Deane 1 0-0 3, Yates 2 0-0 5, Davidson 1 1-1 3, Fincham 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 6-12 42.
CENTRAL (61) — B. Walters 1 0-0 2, Hammond 1 0-0 2, Baker 9 1-1 24, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Daugherty 1 0-0 2, Boyce 2 0-1 4, Sheetz 4 2-4 10, J. Walters 2 2-2 8, Barr 2 1-2 6, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Cooper 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 7-12 61.
3-Point Goals — Madison County 6 (B. Breeden, Taylor, McLearen, Deane, Yates), Central 8 (Baker 5, J. Walters 2, Barr).
