It was just the type of performance Corey Hutchinson wanted to see.
After a disappointing showing earlier this week at the season-opening five-team district match, Turner Ashby (170) edged rival Broadway (173) in a Valley District nine-hole match at Lakeview Golf Course early Thursday morning.
“Today, our kids did a nice job bouncing back from a tough tournament earlier in the week,” said Hutchinson, who is in his 16th season coaching the Knights.
Coincidentally, it was Hutchinson’s son, Ryan, that helped Turner Ashby pull off the victory against the Gobblers with another impressive overall performance.
Ryan Hutchinson, a freshman, carded a one-over-par 37 while teammate Ryan Simpson, a senior, carded a 39 to lead the way in the win for the Knights.
“Ryan Simpson is our senior captain and has helped us with his consistent and steady leadership this year,” Corey Hutchinson said after the match.
Shane Redifer, who is another senior, shot a 44 for Turner Ashby while sophomore Easton Crockett showed off his improvement with a 50.
“Redifer has also been solid in both of our head-to-head matches so far,” Corey Hutchinson said. “Easton Crockett deserves a lot of credit for doing a ton of work in the offseason and providing us a chance at a solid fourth score.”
Broadway’s Ben Hutcheson shot a 41 to lead the way for his squad while Emma Bacon (42), Eli Hall (43) and George Holsinger (47) rounded out the scorecard.
In other prep golf on Thursday:
Trailblazers Continue To Cruise
The early-season success continued for the Spotswood golf team.
Ryan Asfa shot an even-par 36 and Andrew Baugher carded a 39 to lead Spotswood (157) to a non-district win over Wilson Memorial (177) at the Mountain Greens Golf Course at Massanutten Resort in McGaheysville.
Ben Edwards (40) and Carter Atkins (42) rounded out the scoring for the Trailblazers, who have established themselves as one of the area’s top teams.
The Green Hornets, despite the loss, put up a strong overall effort as a group.
Chase Snyder (41) and Grant Wright (43) led the way for Wilson Memorial while Grant Burton (46) and Alex Bishop (47) also put up solid performances.
