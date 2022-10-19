Turner Ashby's Kendall Conley takes a shot on Harrisonburg.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turney Ashby Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Bella Schultz takes a shot on Harrisonburg's Kai Blosser and Veronica Gutierrez.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turney Ashby Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Reaghan Warner digs into a serve from Harrisonburg.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turney Ashby Volleyball
Harrisonburg's Chloe Dameron digs into a serve from Turner Ashby.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turney Ashby Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Kathryn Miller hits the ball back to Harrisonburg.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turney Ashby Volleyball
Harrisonburg's Kai Blosser takes a shot against Turner Ashby's Carly Fincham and Harleigh Propst.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turney Ashby Volleyball
Harrisonburg's Chloe Dameron takes a shot on Turner Ashby's Harleigh Propst.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turney Ashby Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Brandi Baylor watches her team from their bench.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turney Ashby Volleyball
Harrisonburg's Thaneisha Cedeno tips a shot against Turner Ashby's Emmeline Bailey and Kendall Conley.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turney Ashby Volleyball
Harrisonburg head coach Erin Brubaker talks to her team from their bench.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turney Ashby Volleyball
Turner Ashby's Bella Schultz digs into a serve from Harrisonburg.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Volleyball
Fort Defiance 3, Wilson Memorial 0: In Fishersville, Fort Defiance won its 14th straight with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Shenandoah District foe Wilson Memorial.
It was a balanced effort for the Indians (19-1, 9-0 Shenandoah) with senior Baylee Blalock leading the way with 25 assists, 21 digs and seven kills in the big victory.
Freshman Maecy Ann Frizzell had another big outing with a team-high 14 kills for Fort while Addison Hammond led with 25 digs and Elizabeth Kurtz had 14 digs and six aces.
Also chipping in for the Indians was Ellie Cook with 19 digs and four kills while Trinity Hedrick had four kills and three blocks and Ella Shreckhise added six kills of her own.
For the Green Hornets (11-6, 7-3 Shenandoah), Allison Sykes had 18 digs and 10 kills.
Wilson was led on the defensive end by Hope Maddox with a team-high 21 digs.
Stuarts Draft 3, Waynesboro 1: Senior standout Zoe Payne had a massive double-double of 13 kills and a team-high 31 digs as Stuarts Draft completed a 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro at SDHS.
McKenzie Tillman did her thing for the Cougars (9-9, 6-4 Shenandoah) with 17 digs, 14 assists, six kills and three aces while Izzy Hosey also came up big with 21 digs.
Other key contributors for Draft included Amelia Bartley with 15 assists and six digs while Gracie Rosvall had a solid performance with five kills, eight digs and three aces.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 4, Carlisle 0: In Harrisonburg, four different players scored for Eastern Mennonite in a Blue Ridge Athletic Conference shutout of Carlisle.
Logan Weaver, Oliver, Early, Joshua Early and Tyler Mast had one apiece for the Flames (7-9-2, 3-3-1 BRAC) while Tyler Shank had a pair of assists in the conference victory.
Mast and Joshua Early also chipped in with one assist each for Eastern Mennonite while Alex Cline earned the shutout in goal and finished with one save in the impressive effort.
