FISHERSVILLE — Quickly following a loss in last week’s Valley District championship, Simon Timbrell got to work.
“The lads prepared all weekend researching an opponent we had not faced and came away with a win,” the Turner Ashby boys soccer coach said. “It’s always tricky when you play an opponent that you don’t know much about.”
The fifth-seeded Knights put up a dominating effort from start to finish in a 5-0 rout of previously unbeaten and fourth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Fishersville on Monday.
“The lads played like brothers and we are playing for our seniors to have just one more game each time we step onto the pitch,” Timbrell said. “It’s a special group of players.”
Saman Aadi scored two goals for the Knights (11-3) while Patrick Sullivan finished with a goal and an assist in the win.
Noah Miller and Marini Spirrolari had a goal apiece and Bayar Alali and Nata Avalos each chipped in with one assist.
Jared Smith led Turner Ashby with six saves in goal with Tyrese Nuevo-Romero added one.
With the victory, the Knights earned a rematch of last week’s district title game with top-seeded Spotswood in the regional semifinals. The Trailblazers cruised past Turner Ashby 3-0 on Thursday in front of a packed house.
“We potentially get another crack at Spotswood on a larger field, which plays to our advantage and style,” Timbrell said. “It’s a great testament to the growth of soccer in the Valley and the time kids are putting in on their own.”
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 7, Brookville 0: Ian Joya had a hat trick as top-seeded Spotswood dominated eighth-seeded Brookville 7-0 in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Penn Laird.
Jose Ariel Andrade, Alan Velasco-Labra, Yoel Galeano Molina and Edwin Joya had a goal apiece for the Trailblazers (12-1) while Kyle Dutt added two assists.
Spotswood will host Turner Ashby in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.
Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 1: Harrisonburg fell in the opening round of the Region 5D playoffs with a 3-1 loss to Albemarle at HHS.
Daniel Shulgan had the lone goal for the Blue Streaks (6-5).
Girls SoccerHarrisonburg 2, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 0: Harrisonburg kept its season alive and won its third straight in the process with an impressive 2-0 shutout of Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the Region 5D quarterfinals at HHS.
Galilea Santiago Henriquez and Esmeralda Cardoso each scored a goal in the victory for the Blue Streaks.
Also chipping in for Harrisonburg was Olivia King with an assist.
“I think our defense gets stronger and stronger every game we play together,” HHS senior Amira Lucas said. “We hold each other accountable, but we also help each other out. This is one of the best defensive lines I have ever worked with. They have so much potential and I cannot wait to see what they’re going to accomplish in the future.”
With the victory, the Blue Streaks (9-3) advance to the regional semifinals today at 4 p.m. at Mountain View.
“It’s easy to see the victories we’ve had and the focus on the goals we’ve scored,” Harrisonburg first-year coach Kelsey Watson said. “Those goals wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing defense. They know how to work it out of the back and bring it up the field so we have a strong attack. They are the edge we need going forward in regionals.”
Fort Defiance 5, Brookville 0: Adriana Shields scored twice as top-seeded Fort Defiance rolled past eighth-seeded Brookville 5-0 in the Region 3C quarterfinals at FDHS.
Ellie Cook also had two goals for the Indians (11-0) while Rylee Shank added another.
“I have good people who are good players,” FDHS coach Erik Walker said. “Our players have talent, character and heart.”
Fort will host fourth-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.
Charlottesville 6, Spotswood 2: Second-seeded Spotswood’s came to a premature end with a frustrating 6-2 upset loss to seventh-seeded Charlottesville in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Penn Laird.
Maggie Thorpe and Ainslee Fortner had the two goals for the Trailblazers (8-4) in the season-ending setback.
Baseball
Broadway 10, Wilson Memorial 0: Senior ace Jacob Petersheim gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out three across 4.1 innings of work in top-seeded Broadway’s dominating 10-0 five-inning rout of eighth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C quarterfinals at BHS.
“Jake was being Jake and he did exactly what we expected,” BHS coach Tim Turner said. “I think Wilson did a pretty good job against him. They swung the bats, were aggressive. … He’s a baseball player and it worked out tonight.”
Bryce Suters was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Gobblers (13-1) while Ryan Anderson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Ben Hutcheson added a single and two RBIs and Landen Stuhlmiller chipped in with two hits and a run scored.
Cameron Sprouse and Finn Irving had the only hits for the Shenandoah District champion Green Hornets (7-6).
Broadway will now host Valley District rival Spotswood in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“We are familiar with them,” Turner said. “Spotswood is always tough, but at least we’ve played them. We know what we are up against. At this point in the year, we’re just happy to be playing again. We’ll take whoever we get and we’ll prepare for them at practice the best we can. We’ll go out there and see if we can do it again on Wednesday.”
Spotswood 3, Fluvanna County 1: Andrew Baugher, a senior pitcher, continued to put fifth-seeded Spotswood on his back in a 3-1 win over fourth-seeded Fluvanna County in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Palmyra.
Baugher gave up one run on just five hits and zero walks across 6.1 innings of work in the victory for the Trailblazers (12-3). Luke Keister, a junior, then pitched the final two outs as he earned a pair of strikeouts and the save.
Keister also had an RBI single at the plate for Spotswood along with senior Jaden Shifflett as well.
Elijah Grogg, Dawson Russell and Ryan Shonk finished with one hit apiece in the victory.
With the victory, the Trailblazers earned a regional semifinal contest at top-seeded Broadway on Wednesday. The two teams split their regular-season series and were forced to cancel a district championship matchup last week.
Liberty Christian Academy 10, Turner Ashby 0: Brock Duff pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout as No. 2 Liberty Christian Academy crushed No. 7 Turner Ashby 10-0 in five innings in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Lynchburg.
Grant Thomas had the lone hit for the Knights with a single in the seventh and also drew a walk at the plate.
At the mound, however, Thomas took the loss as he lasted just 1.2 innings, giving up eight runs on seven hits and four walks with a strikeout against the vaunted LCA lineup. Ben Hedrick tossed 1.1 innings in relief, giving up one earned run on three hits and a pair of walks with a strikeout. Jared Peake gave up two hits and struck out two in one inning of work.
The Knights finished 8-7 while the Bulldogs will now host No. 3 Western Albemarle in the semifinals on Wednesday.
North Stafford 6, Harrisonburg 3: Brian Schule gave up no earned runs on just one hit and four walks with a strikeout as North Stafford ended Harrisonburg’s season with a sloppy 6-3 win in the Region 5D quarterfinals at NSHS.
Evan Bert took the loss on the mound for the Blue Streaks (3-11), giving up five hits on five runs and five walks while striking out eight. Dylan Burnette pitched 2.2 relief innings, giving up just one run on four hits and zero walks.
Coincidentally, it was Burnette that also provided the only hit for Harrisonburg and Bert with the lone RBI.
“Things didn’t always go our way, but the guys worked hard and never gave up,” Blue Streaks coach Kevin Tysinger said. “None of us are pleased with our record, but this was a great group to be around.”
Softball
Spotswood 2, Wilson Memorial 1: Freshman Taelor Ware came up clutch in the circle for fourth-seeded Spotswood in a thrilling 2-1 victory over fifth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Penn Laird.
Ware tossed a complete game, giving up no earned runs on five hits while racking up six strikeouts in the process.
“She settled down and was hitting her spots really well,” SHS coach Brooke Hensley said. “In the last couple of games, she was put in some pretty tough situations. To get the start that she had tonight, she just did a really great job.”
Kaitlyn Fletcher was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Trailblazers (13-3) and Emerson Adkins was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
With the victory, Spotswood advances to the regional semifinal to take on top-seeded Rustburg on the road Wednesday.
“If we just go out and play our game and make the routine plays, you never know what can happen,” Hensley said.
Fort Defiance 5, Brookville 2: Oregon State commit Lilian Berry had another eye-opening performance as second-seeded Fort Defiance earned a 5-2 win over seventh-seeded Brookville in the Region 3C quarterfinals at FDHS.
Berry, a junior, tossed a complete game in the circle for the Indians and gave up two runs — neither of which were earned — on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out 12. She also was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double.
“I think we all had some nerves early,” Berry said. “But we pulled it together when it counted. I got dialed in after the third inning, and I trusted my defense behind me to make the plays.”
Baylee Blalock was 2-for-4 for the Indians (11-2) with two runs scored while Brooke Atkins had a hit and two RBIs, Kiersten Ransome had a hit, a run scored and an RBI and Jordan Schulz and McKenna Mace added a hit apiece.
“We had a couple big hits with runners in scoring position, but we still are leaving too many stranded,” Fort Defiance coach Todd Wood said. “That is coming to come back and bite us at some point. It wasn’t the most beautiful game, but beauty doesn’t count now. The win is the most important as we live to play another day.”
With the victory, Fort earned a rematch with Turner Ashby in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at home. The teams split a pair of games early in the year with the Indians winning the first contest and the Knights winning the second.
Turner Ashby 7, Monticello 4: Katelyn Nazelrod had two RBIs and third-seeded Turner Ashby overcame its offensive struggles with a gritty 7-4 win over sixth-seeded Monticello in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Bridgewater.
Kendall Simmers and MacKenzie Crawford added a single and an RBI apiece for the Knights (13-2) in the win.
Makenzie Cyzick and Harleigh Propst had a hit apiece for Turner Ashby while Lily Moyers gave up one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out five across five innings. Haley Lambert pitched two one-hit innings in relief.
Spotswood’s Khalil Earns Offer From JMU
It was something Zoli Khalil predicted would happen, but maybe not quite so soon.
The Spotswood junior guard earned her second Division I offer on Sunday from nearby James Madison University.
The Dukes join the Naval Academy as the two programs to extend an offer to the continuously-rising Khalil.
As a sophomore, the 6-foot guard averaged 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds ad 5.6 assists per game while guiding the Trailblazers to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state title game, where they fell to George Mason. She also shot 55 percent from the field, 42 perrent from 3-point range and was a 76-percent shooter at the charity stripe.
