Sophomore standout Beau Baylor had eight carries for 61 yards and a touchdown and added two interceptions from the linebacker spot on defense as Turner Ashby earned a big-time, statement-making 28-21 win over Western Albemarle in prep football action in Crozet on Friday.
Micah Shank finished with 27 carries for 113 yards and two scores for the Knights (3-1) and also was 12-of-20 passing for 115 yards in the game.
Micah Matthews led TA with eight catches for 70 yards in the victory.
The Knights forced five turnovers in the game, including four interceptions.
In other prep football action Friday:
Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7: Spotswood jumped out to an early lead on the road and never looked back en route to a convincing non-district victory over Charlottesville.
James Stowe finished with two touchdowns in the victory for the Trailblazers (3-1), who are off to their best start since 2019.
Aiden Grefe and Matt Craig added one score apiece for Spotswood.
Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21: The offense finally looked improved, but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg came up short in a non-district loss at Orange County.
Christian Simpson ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets while Bubba Wells added 154 rushing yards and a pair of scores.
The Blue Streaks are now 0-4 on the season.
