Tyler Hill allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out seven as Turner Ashby earned a 15-0 non-district rout of Page County in five innings on Wednesday in high school baseball action in Shenandoah.
Freshman Sam Morton was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Knights (6-8) while Grayson Smith finished with a pair of hits and two RBIs himself.
Micah Matthews and Addison Simmons added two hits and an RBI each for TA while Jack Fox and Bryce Carter each added an RBI single.
For the Panthers (5-6), Caden Good had the only hit of the contest.
Turner Ashby 916 00 — 16 11 1
Page County 000 00 — 0 1 5
Hill and Swartley. Knighton, Cave, Parlett, Lucas and Bradley. W — Hill. L — Knighton.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Baseball
Central 6, Luray 1: Calvin Bernard pitched a complete game, giving up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out six and had a hit at the plate as Central earned a Bull Run District road victory over Luray.
Parker Sheetz was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Falcons (7-7, 5-5 Bull Run) while Christian Kelican finished 2-for-3 with an RBI of his own.
Isaiah Mongold had two hits for the Bulldogs (1-11, 1-8 Bull Run).
Central 000 021 3 — 6 10 3
Luray 000 010 0 — 1 5 1
Bernard and Brill. Vile, Shenk and Deeds. W — Bernard. L — Vile.
Strasburg 11, East Rockingham 10: James Sibert Jr. finished 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and six RBIs as Strasburg held off a furious East Rockingham rally for a Bull Run District win in Elkton on Tuesday.
Hayden Fravel was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Rams (9-3, 6-3 Bull Run).
For the Eagles (2-11, 2-7 Bull Run), Josh Hensley and Noah Campbell each had two hits and three RBIs apiece while Dylan Hensley and Will Brown had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Ryan Williams and Ben Dinkel also contributed to the attack for East Rock with two hits apiece as well.
Strasburg 101 214 2 — 11 9 4
East Rockingham 160 000 3 — 10 12 5
Dean, Sibert Jr., Goldsmith and Turpen. B. Hensley, Campbell, Brown, Williams and J. Hensley. W — Sibert Jr. L — B. Hensley.
Stuarts Draft 12, Buffalo Gap 2: Symeon Balser, Trent Coffey and Brayden Varner all homered as Stuarts Draft picked up a big-time five-inning Shenandoah District victory over Buffalo Gap at home.
Dawson Jones and Trent Coffey combined to give up two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out six for the Cougars (8-5, 6-1 Shenandoah).
Jackson Ingram had a two-run homer for Gap (10-4, 4-2 Shenandoah).
Buffalo Gap 002 00 — 2 3 3
Stuarts Draft 504 3x — 12 6 1
Bright, Ingram, Argenbright and Canterbury. Jones, Coffey and Balser. W — Jones. L — Bright. HR — BG: Ingram, third inning, one on. SD: Coffey, first inning, one on. Balser, first inning, two on. Varner, fourth inning, one on.
Softball
Turner Ashby 6, Page County 4: In Shenandoah, it was Turner Ashby’s three seniors stepping up in a non-district win over Page County.
Makenzie Cyzick had two hits for the Knights (11-3) while Sydney Lyons had a solo homer and Taylor Adams finished with a two-run single.
Also chipping in at the plate for TA was Kendall Simmers and Molly Griffin, a pair of non-senior standouts, with two hits apiece as well.
In the circle, Haley Lambert tossed two shutout innings in relief.
For the Panthers (6-5), Marissa Monger, Karleigh Austin and Adryn Martin all had a hit and an RBI apiece while Taylor Umberger and Kadence Rhinehart finished with two hits each to lead the way. Bailee Gaskins also had a hit for Page and struck out five in a complete-game pitching effort.
Turner Ashby 201 001 2 — 6 10 2
Page County 010 200 1 — 4 10 6
Moyers, Lambert, Nazelrod and Warner. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Moyers. L — Gaskins. HR — TA: Lyons, sixth inning, none on.
Fort Defiance 16, Wilson Memorial 1: Fort Defiance had 14 hits, including four home runs, in a rout of Wilson Memorial at home.
Kiersten Ransome was 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs for the Indians (12-0, 6-0 Shenandoah) in the district victory while McKenna Mace was 2-for-3 with a big-time grand slam in the fourth and Lilian Berry was 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs to lead the way at the plate.
Lindsay Atkins and Courtney Begoon added a hit and two RBIs apiece for Fort while Berry gave up just one hit and struck out five in the circle.
Rachel Baucom had a homer for the Green Hornets (4-9, 3-3 Shenandoah).
Wilson Memorial 000 01 — 1 2 2
Fort Defiance 504 7x — 16 15 0
Frazier, Stevens and Ketchum. Berry, Campbell and B. Atkins. W — Berry. L — Frazier. HR — WM: Baucom, fifth inning, none on. FD: Ransome, third inning, two on. Mace, fourth inning, grand slam. Berry, fourth inning, none on. Ransome, fourth inning, none on.
Riverheads 11, Parry McCluer 1: In Buena Vista, Montana Deming, a freshman was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and her sister, senior Cheyene Deming, was 2-for-4 with two more RBIs as Riverheads cruised to an impressive non-district blowout of Parry McCluer.
Destiny Good was 2-for-3 with a solo homer for the Gladiators (5-4) and also tossed a complete game while Maggie Robertson, Samantha Charles, Pearl Bass, Olivia Lyszaz and Cheyenne Bottenfield added a hit apiece.
Boys Soccer
Mountain View 2, Harrisonburg 1: Caleb Garcia had 15 saves, but Harrisonburg fell to non-district foe Mountain View in Quicksburg.
Andres Cardoso had the lone goal for the Blue Streaks (6-3-3).
Braeden McGrath also chipped in for Harrisonburg with an assist.
Strasburg 3, East Rockingham 0: Kaden Colcombe scored twice in Strasburg’s shutout of Bull Run District foe East Rockingham on Tuesday.
Cole Rogers also scored for the Rams (5-4-1, 5-2-1 Bull Run) in the home win while senior keeper Tristen Froemel posted another shutout in goal.
Girls Soccer
Broadway 3, Rockbridge County 2: Freshman Anakaren Lopez Aguas scored twice as Broadway earned its first win of the season with a thrilling Valley District victory over Rockbridge County at home.
Taylor Driver also scored for the Gobblers (1-10, 1-3 Valley).
Boys Tennis
Stuarts Draft 9, Fort Defiance 0: Aiden Maddox, Hayden Frame, Devyn Riley, Devin Brydge, Levi Willis and Isaac Wood won their singles matches in Stuarts Draft’s district home win over Fort Defiance.
The Cougars (6-5, 4-4 Shenandoah) also swept the doubles matches.
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 9, Turner Ashby 0: Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Ella Li, Rennie Shaffer, Madison Knight and Ellee Trout all earned singles victories in Spotswood’s win over Valley District foe Turner Ashby.
Dunaway/Cooley, Li/Knight and Shaffer/Emerson Knight also came together to sweep doubles for the Trailblazers (11-0, 5-0 Valley).
Broadway 9, Rockbridge County 0: Broadway’s hot start to the season continued with a Valley District romping of Rockbridge County at home.
Felicity Copenhaver, Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Laurel Roberts, Maya Bacon and Alyssa Mongold led the way for the Gobblers (10-1, 5-1 Valley).
Central 9, Page County 0: Erika Hutton, Mallory Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Hannah Borden, Grace May and Macy Harris earned singles victories in Central’s district win over Page County in New Market.
The Falcons (11-1, 6-1 Bull Run) also swept the doubles matches.
Fort Defiance 8, Stuarts Draft 1: Fort Defiance won five of six singles matches in a Shenandoah District win over Stuarts Draft at home.
The singles victories for the Indians (9-1, 7-0 Shenandoah) came from Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa, Logan Braun, Emma Ruth Hua and Sara Wine. Fort also swept the three doubles matches in the team victory.
Chloe Truslow won No. 6 singles for the Cougars (0-11, 0-8 Shenandoah).
