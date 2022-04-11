Turner Ashby scored six runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 7-4 non-district win over Fort Defiance in high school baseball action at Alumni Field on Monday.
Grayson Smith and Peyton Rathbun each had two hits and an RBI for the Knights (2-7) while Caden Swartley and Addison Simmons had a hit and two RBIs apiece.
Brandon Pettit added a double and an RBI for TA while Micah Matthews, Jack Fox and Sam Morton all finished with one hit apiece to round out the effort at the plate.
On the mound, Simmons tossed four innings of relief, striking out six in the win.
For the Indians (2-3), sophomore Jace Cole started and tossed the first five innings while giving up three runs on six hits and three walks and striking out five.
At the plate for Fort, Sam Tindall and Dante Mazariegos had an RBI single each.
Turner Ashby 100 006 0 — 7 10 1
Fort Defiance 201 001 0 — 4 5 1
Hedrick, Simmons and Swartley. Cole, Shifflett, Lavaway and Mayhew. W — Simmons. L — Shifflett.
In other prep sports Monday:
Baseball
Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 2: Dylan Burnette and James Vance had two hits each, but Harrisonburg suffered a non-district loss at Albemarle.
Drew Bowman, Evan Bert and Noel Cano Rocha had one hit apiece for the Blue Streaks (2-3) while Josh Engle also chipped in with an RBI in the setback.
Harrisonburg 110 000 0 — 2 7 0
Albemarle 001 200 0 — 3 7 4
G. Vance, Woo, Burnette and Engle. Bingler, Williams and McMullan. W — Williams. L —G. Vance.
Rockbridge County 8, Waynesboro 1: Will Murdock pitched six innings, giving up one run on three hits and four walks while striking out six as Rockbridge County got back on track with a non-district win over Waynesboro in Lexington.
Dillon Moyers tossed a five-pitch perfect seventh inning for the Wildcats (5-4).
At the plate for Rockbridge, Keswick Owens was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while Austin Higgins had two hits and an RBI and Turner Cook had an RBI single. Tucker Hopkins and Thomas McAloon added one hit apiece for RCHS.
For the Little Giants (2-6), Jackson Sherman finished with a pair of hits.
Waynesboro 001 000 0 — 1 3 0
Rockbridge County 240 002 x — 8 7 2
Elgersma, Beverly and Aleshire. Murdock, Moyers and Golladay. W — Murdock. L — Elgersma.
Wooster 11, Clarke County 1: Hunter Norton had two hits, but Clarke County suffered a non-district loss to Wooster at a tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Matthew Sipe, Cordell Broy, Dagan Kitner, Luke Lyman, Wilson Taylor, Caleb Childs and Quenton Slusher all had one hit apiece for the Eagles (3-3).
Girls Soccer
East Rockingham 9, Page County 1: In Elkton, East Rockingham earned its first win in impressive fashion with a Bull Run District blowout of winless Page County.
Nicole Landes finished with six goals to lead the Eagles (1-4, 1-4 Bull Run).
Rylan Criscione added a hat trick to round out the scoring for the night for East Rockingham while goalkeeper Catherine Funkhouser had four saves in goal.
For the Panthers (0-5, 0-5 Bull Run), Montana Foltz finished with 16 saves.
Strasburg 4, Warren County 2: Morgan Mrizek scored twice as Strasburg earned a non-district win over rival Warren County at home.
Audrey Kepler and Gabby Fox added one goal apiece for the Rams (5-1) while Kenley Smith had an assist and finished with 22 saves in goal.
Boys Tennis
Wilson Memorial 9, Fort Defiance 0: Conner Miller, Chase Pullin, Jake Wangler, Jack Reed, Brandon Dewald and Tim Cole all won their singles matches as Wilson Memorial handled Shenandoah District opponent Fort Defiance on the road.
The Green Hornets (5-1, 4-0 Shenandoah) also swept the three doubles matches.
Girls Tennis
Broadway 8, Harrisonburg 1: Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Laurel Roberts, Maya Bacon and Alyssa Mongold earned singles victories as Broadway stayed unbeaten on the year with a Valley District home win over Harrisonburg.
The Gobblers (5-0, 2-0 Valley) also swept the three doubles matches.
Jeslyn Liu had the lone win for the Blue Streaks (0-3, 0-1 Valley) at No. 1 singles.
Fort Defiance 9, Wilson Memorial 0: In Fishersville, Fort Defiance remained perfect with an impressive rout of Shenandoah District rival Wilson Memorial.
Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa, Logan Braun, Emma Ruth Hua, Kalen Murphy and Sophia McCormick all won singles for the Indians (5-0, 3-0 Shenandoah).
Mooney/Correa, Braun/Hua and Sara Wine/Olivia Schuhmann swept doubles.
Waynesboro 5, Riverheads 4: Heather Morris/Emely Silva-Tejeda and Addison Copeland/Gillian Matherly won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches to give Waynesboro a thrilling Shenandoah District home win over Riverheads.
Silva-Tejeda, Matherly and McKenzie Monterrozo all earned singles wins for the Little Giants (1-4, 1-1 Shenandoah), who earned their first victory of the year.
The Gladiators (3-0, 2-0 Shenandoah) were led by Mackenzie Sacra, Claran Massie and Brenna Collins, who all earned singles victories in the setback.
Central 8, Clarke County 1: In Woodstock, Erika Hutton, Mallory Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Grace May, Madison Marston and Keeyarra Dodson-Perez won singles matches in Central’s big win over Clarke County in Bull Run District action.
The Falcons (5-1, 1-1 Bull Run) also won two of the doubles matches in the win.
Catherine Macoy and Sarah Boudrea got Clarke’s lone win at No. 3 doubles.
Flames Win Another One
Senior standout Adam Hatter shot a one-under-par 35 as Eastern Mennonite (148) defeated North Cross (165) and New Covenant (186) in a Virginia Independent Conference golf match at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Ryan Slonaker and Andrew Lantz both shot a 37 for the Flames while Grant Pennybacker and Schuyler Harmison both carded 39 in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.