FISHERSVILLE — It was as thrilling of a debut as Brandi Baylor could have imagined.
The first-year Turner Ashby coach watched her squad go back and forth throughout the night before eventually finishing off Wilson Memorial in a 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13 non-district volleyball win in Fishersville on Tuesday.
Carson Griffin led the Knights (1-0) with 14 kills and eight blocks while Delanie Propst scooped up 38 digs.
Kelsey Knight, a junior outside hitter, finished with 15 kills and 13 digs for Turner Ashby in the season-opening win.
“This team never quits,” Baylor said. “They compete on every point. The teamwork and effort is outstanding.”
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Volleyball
Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0: Ellie Muncy had 13 digs and eight kills, but Harrisonburg suffered its first loss of the season with a 25-21, 25-11, 25-13 sweep at the hands of non-district opponent Millbrook on Roger Bergey Court.
Maya Waid dished out 12 assists and had five digs for the Blue Streaks (1-1) while Chloe Dameron had nine digs.
Rockbridge County 3, Parry McCluer 0: In Buena Vista, Maddie Dahl slapped down six kills and registered eight aces as Rockbridge County rolled to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-8 sweep of non-district rival Parry McCluer.
Sophie Vaught had 11 kills for the Wildcats while Alenna Williamson had six kills and a trio of blocks.
Buffalo Gap 3, Mountain View 1: Buffalo Gap won its second straight to open up the season with a come-from-behind 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 non-district victory over Mountain View in Quicksburg.
Teagan Via led the Bison (2-0) with 17 kills, 21 digs and four aces while Taylor Woods had 19 digs and four aces.
Also chipping in for Gap was Taylor Via with 12 kills while Bailey Talley had 14 digs and a trio of aces.
Clarke County 3, Skyline 0: In Berryville, Allie Lynch dished out 20 assists as Clarke County made quick work of non-district foe Skyline with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-21 season-opening sweep.
Bella Stem had eight kills for the Eagles (1-0) while Keira Rohrbach picked up four blocks.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 4, Tandem Friends 1: In Charlottesville, Clint Miller and Tyler Mast had a goal and an assist apiece as Eastern Mennonite defeated Tandem Friends 4-1 for its first win of the season.
Ezra Miller and Pranav Menon also scored for the Flames in the victory while Joshua Early and Luga Samson had an assist apiece. Alex Cline, a freshman, also earned the win at goalkeeper for EMS (1-0).
Trailblazers Finish Third In Big-Time Match
Spotswood shot a 161 as a team, but finished third behind Western Albemarle (146) and E.C. Glass (154) in a nine-hole non-district golf match at Old Trail Golf Club that featured three of the top programs in the state.
Ben Edwards (39) led the Trailblazers while Ryan Asfa (40), Carter Atkins (41), Nate Sherwood (41), Andrew Baugher (42) and Jack Baugher (44) all put up formidable performances of their own in the loss.
Gobblers Win Sixth Consecutive Match
Broadway won its sixth straight head-to-head match, scoring a 180 as a team to cruise past Central (196), Clarke County (213) and Page County in a nine-hole non-district golf match at Bryce Resort Golf Course.
Senior standout Ben Hutcheson led the way for the Gobblers with an eight-over-par 44 on the day.
