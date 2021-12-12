Freshman Kyle Brown had a big day, finishing as runner-up in his weight class, as Turner Ashby wrestling finished fifth overall at the 48th annual Harrisonburg Invitational on Saturday at HHS.
The Knights (106) placed behind winner James Wood (162.5), Paul VI (160), J.P. McCaskey (154.5) and Dinwiddie (123). Riverheads (101) finished sixth while Rockbridge County (88) was seventh, the Blue Streaks (76) were ninth, Broadway (73) was 10th, Spotswood (57) was 11th and East Rockingham (18) finished 13th. There were 14 total teams in the highly-regarded event.
Brown finished second in the 113-pound weight class while Bryce Farley (106) and Wyatt Haskell (160) both earned third-place finishes to lead a solid all-around effort for the Knights.
Spotswood’s Josh Hartman won the 145-pound weight class while Broadway’s Feodor Dronov (138) and Harrisonburg’s Aidan Salozar Mendoza (195) each finished second, respectively.
The Gladiators were led by Jake Yowell (120) and Jude Robson (126) getting a pair of wins.
Jacob Campbell (170) and Brice Hall (195), meanwhile, earned victories for the Wildcats.
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
Virginia Academy 77, Eastern Mennonite 57: Trey Gillenwater scored 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Mennonite suffered a 77-57 loss to Virginia Academy in the championship of the EMS Tip-Off Classic on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
Davarion Johnson added 13 points for the Flames (3-1) while Ryan Slonaker and Drew Hatter finished with five points apiece.
Virginia Academy 21 20 16 20 — 77
Eastern Mennonite 14 7 11 25 — 57
VIRGINIA ACADEMY (77) — Jones 3 0-0 7, Moore 0 0-0 0, Smith 5 2-5 13, Glynn 2 0-0 4, Berry 3 0-0 8, Rossiter 0 0-0 0, Hobson 1 0-0 3, Oduro 4 0-0 8, Burris 1 0-0 2, Solomon 2 0-0 4, Williams 7 0-0 18, Crossman 5 0-0 10. Totals 33 2-5 77.
EASTERN MENNONITE (57) — Belyea 0 2-2 2, Slonaker 2 0-0 5, A. Hatter 1 0-0 3, D. Hatter 1 2-2 5, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 10 2-2 25, Johnson 5 0-0 13, Eberly 0 1-2 1, Early 0 1-2 1, Yutzy 0 0-0 0, Harmison 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 7-8 57.
3-Point Goals — Virginia Academy 9 (Williams 4, Berry 2, Smith, Hobson, Jones), Eastern Mennonite 10 (Gillenwater 3, Johnson 3, Slonaker, A. Hatter, D. Hatter, Harmison).
Area Athletes Impress At Liberty Opener
It was a strong overall day for several local indoor track and field athletes at the Liberty High School Opener on Saturday at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Broadway’s Luke Garber won the boys high jump while Turner Ashby’s Avrie Shifflett won the girls long jump. Those were the lone local winners in the meet, which is one of the biggest of the year.
On the boys side of things, East Rockingham’s George Austin III was eighth in the 3200, Broadway’s Walker Knicely was fourth in the pole vault, Waynesboro’s Emerson Miller was 10th in the high jump, TA’s Sam Briggs was ninth in both the long jump and triple jump and Austin Casarrubius was ninth in the pole vault for the Knights.
For the girls, TA’s Rachel Craun was ninth in the 3200 while Katie Miller was eighth in the shot put. East Rockingham’s Margo Fox was sixth in the high jump while Emily Washington was sixth in the shot put. Broadway’s Ella Somers, meanwhile, finished as runner-up in the high jump.
