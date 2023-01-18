The fear of getting caught looking ahead could have been there, but it certainly didn’t show.
Ahead of a big-time showdown on Friday, Turner Ashby handled business against struggling Rockbridge County at home with a 64-20 rout in Valley District girls basketball on Tuesday.
It was a solid all-around night for the Knights, who have won four in a row, with junior guard Brynne Gerber leading the way with 16 points, six steals, and a trio of assists in the win.
6-foot-5 junior forward Raevin Washington finished with 13 points, three boards, and two blocks for TA, while junior Elizabeth Smith and freshman Maisy Miller finished with six points apiece.
Rowen Smith, a freshman forward, had eight points and a pair of steals, while Kendall Conley, another freshman, added four points for the Knights, and Sam Whetzel also had four.
Junior forward Halina Homiak had four points for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 of the last 12.
TA (12-3, 3-0 Valley) now turns its attention toward Friday, when it will travel to Penn Laird for a first-place Valley District with Spotswood. Rockbridge (2-3, 0-3 Valley) will host Broadway.
Turner Ashby 18 19 13 14 — 64
TURNER ASHBY (64) — Knight 1 0-0 2, Simmers 0 2-4 2, Gerber 7 2-4 16, Bowen 1 0-1 3, Conley 2 0-0 4, Whetzel 2 0-0 4, E. Smith 2 2-2 6, Miller 3 0-0 6, R. Smith 1 6-6 8, Washington 6 1-2 13. Totals 25 13-19 64.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby (Bowen).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 65, Staunton 36: Inside Don Landes Gymnasium, junior guard Trinity Hedrick poured in 16 points, including a 7-for-11 effort at the charity stripe, as Fort Defiance cruised by longtime Shenandoah District rival Staunton for its second consecutive league victory.
The Indians, who had lost two of three, built an 18-point lead by the half and didn’t look back.
In addition to Hedrick’s big night, 10 different players got in the scoring column for Fort.
Junior forward Carleyanne Ryder finished with nine points, while sophomore Calleigh Wilkerson, who has been impressive in recent weeks, and freshman Jayden Hostetter had seven each, and senior Baylee Blalock and sophomore Riley Davis each finished with six.
Senior guard Kourtlyn Stewart did her best to keep the Storm in the contest, totaling 18 points.
Sophomore Samantha Swift added seven for the Storm, and freshman Allison Floyd had six.
The Storm (2-11, 1-4 Shenandoah), who have now lost three straight and five of their last six, return home Thursday to host non-district opponent Harrisonburg in an intriguing battle.
As for the Indians (6-6, 4-1 Shenandoah), they aim to earn their third consecutive win with a trip to Stuarts Draft to take on a struggling Cougars squad in a Shenandoah District matchup.
Staunton 8 7 9 12 — 36
Fort Defiance 14 19 16 16 — 65
STAUNTON (36) — Floyd 2 2-4 6, Johnston 0 0-0 0, Stewart 8 0-0 18, Bell 0 1-2 1, Nash 0 0-0 0, Matthews 0 0-0 0, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Swift 3 1-2 7, Park 0 0-0 0, Hicks 1 2-4 4. Totals 15 6-12 36.
FORT DEFIANCE (65) — Ryder 2 4-6 9, Blalock 0 6-6 6, Hedrick 4 7-11 16, T. Hostetter 1 2-4 5, Newman 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 2-2 2, J. Hostetter 2 1-2 7, Frizzelle 2 0-0 4, Dunbrack 0 0-0 0, Davis 2 0-0 6, Knott 1 0-0 3, Wilkerson 3 1-4 7. Totals 17 23-37 65.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 2 (Stewart), Fort Defiance 8 (J. Hostetter 2, Davis 2, Ryder, Hedrick, T. Hostetter, Knott).
Luray 64, Madison County 36: Senior wing Jaidyn McClung scored 15 points, and junior guard Emily Donovan had 13 for Luray in a Bull Run District blowout home win over Madison County.
Lindsay Bly, another senior, added nine points for the Bulldogs, who have won back-to-back league contests, while junior guard Maggie Foltz also chipped in with nine points of her own.
Junior wing Jillian Parlett added eight points for Luray, while senior Bailey Ancell had five.
The Bulldogs (9-4, 6-3 Bull Run) are back in action Friday at district foe Mountain View.
Madison County 12 8 9 7 — 36
Luray 18 16 20 10 — 64
MADISON COUNTY (36) — Lewis 1 1-4 3, Herrman 4 0-0 12, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Hettinger 0 2-2 2, Cook 0 0-0 0, Smith 3 2-4 8, Gordon 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 2 0-2 4. Swink 2 0-2 4, Foster 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 6-16 36.
LURAY (64) — Foltz 3 0-0 9, Ancell 2 0-3 5, Dudley 0 0-2 0, McClung 6 2-2 15, Owens 0 1-2 1, Bly 3 3-8 9, Forder 1 0-0 2, Donovan 5 0-0 13, Parlett 2 2-2 8, Taglauer 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-19 64.
3-Point Goals — Madison County 4 (Herrman), Luray 10 (Foltz 3, Donovan 3, Parlett 2, Ancell, McClung).
Eastern Mennonite 27, Foxcroft 23: Eighth-grader Gus Seibert poured in a game-high 18 points for Eastern Mennonite in a low-scoring non-conference win over Foxcroft at home.
Sophomore Makayla Darcus added five points for the Flames, who have been up and down at times throughout the first half of the season, while Izzy Von Arnswaldt had three.
EMS (7-5) will be traveling to North Cross on Friday for a Blue Ridge Conference game.
Waynesboro 49, Riverheads 45: Freshman forward Morgan Sites scored a team-high 14 points to guide Waynesboro to a Shenandoah District victory over Riverheads in Greenville.
The Little Giants, who have suddenly won two in a row for the first time this season, also got nine points apiece from junior guard Kaitlyn Hull and freshman guard Aaliyah Diggs.
6-foot-1 senior forward Le’ondra Banks finished with six points for Waynesboro in the impressive victory and Kalela Johnson, a sophomore forward, chipped in with five.
Taia Chandler, a senior guard, led the Gladiators with 12 points, while fellow senior Abby Ralston, another guard, also scored 12, and junior center Anna Shirley finished with 11.
Sophomore Grace Golladay also chipped in for Riverheads with six points in the setback.
The Gladiators are now on a four-game losing streak and have dropped five of their last six.
The Little Giants (4-11, 2-3 Shenandoah) are back in action Friday at home against rival Wilson Memorial, while Riverheads (4-8, 2-3 Shenandoah) travels to Staunton that same night.
Buffalo Gap 53, Stuarts Draft 28: Buffalo Gap extended its current winning streak to four games with a blowout win over Shenandoah District opponent Stuarts Draft in Swoope.
Avery Bradley, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, got hot from outside with six 3-pointers and a team-high 20 points for the Bison, while backcourt mate Bailey Talley, a junior, added 12 points.
Chloe Emurian, Hannah Coffman, and Kayleigh Hemp had six points apiece for Gap.
The Bison (8-6, 3-3 Shenandoah) had a quick turnaround as they were set to hit the road for a non-district match at Broadway on Wednesday, while Stuarts Draft (2-12, 1-4 Shenandoah), which had lost seven of its last eight, will host Fort Defiance at home on Friday.
Wilson Memorial 43, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School 37: In Richmond, senior Laci Norman scored 19 points for Wilson Memorial in a non-district win over Maggie L. Walker.
Sophomore forward CC Robinson added six points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Green Hornets, who have won five straight and eight of nine, while Sabrina Reeves scored 10 points.
Also chipping in for Wilson was Elise Bradley with six points. Reeves also had four boards.
Strasburg 46, Page County 33: In Shenandoah, standout junior guard Macy Smith scored 20 points to guide Strasburg to a much-needed Bull Run District victory over Page County.
Freshmen Emily Gorrell and Jayden Stinnette had 10 and eight points for the Rams.
Strasburg (12-3, 8-2 Bull Run) hosts East Rockingham on Thursday, while the Panthers (8-7, 5-4 Bull Run), who had a two-game winning streak snapped, will travel to Clarke County.
Central 43, Clarke County 40: Central rallied for a massive victory, earning its third straight in the process during a Bull Run District thriller over Clarke County in Winchester.
Freshman Vanessa Gordon had eight of her 15 points in the fourth period, including going 6-for-6 from the foul line. Junior Makenna Painter had 16 points, and senior Chloe Helsley added eight points for the Falcons (9-6, 5-5 Bull Run) in the impressive district win.
Central will travel to Madison County on Thursday while Clarke (12-3, 7-2 Bull Run), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, hosts Page County in another important district game.
Rappahannock County 66, Mountain View 44: Bre Franklin scored 17 points and Ava Pittington had 14, but Mountain View fell at Bull Run District foe Rappahannock County.
Mya Councill, a senior guard, added eight points for the Generals in the setback.
Mountain View (4-12, 1-9 Bull Run), which has now lost four of its last five games, is back in action on Friday when it hosts district opponent Luray in Quicksburg.
Boys Basketball
Rockbridge County 40, Turner Ashby 33: In Lexington, Rockbridge County used a well-balanced effort to grind out a Valley District victory over struggling Turner Ashby.
Freshman Matthew Burkhart and junior Keaton Owsley scored nine points apiece for the Wildcats, who have won seven of their last eight, while Milo Mulitalo added six.
For the Knights, who have lost four of five, sophomore guard Beau Baylor had 14 points.
Rockbridge (7-8, 2-1 Valley) is back in action Friday at district opponent Broadway, while Turner Ashby was set to host non-district foe Wilson Memorial on Wednesday in Bridgewater.
Buffalo Gap 60, Stuarts Draft 51: Bennett Bowers, a 5-foot-11 senior points guard and McDonald’s All-American Game nominee, dropped a season-high 33 points as Buffalo Gap earned a much-needed Shenandoah District victory on the road over Stuarts Draft.
Senior forward Jackson LaPorte added 16 points for the Bison, who snapped a three-game losing streak, while junior Gary Logan Hewitt finished with four points in the win.
Sophomore guard Landon Graber scored a team-high 15 points for the Cougars in the setback, while freshman guard Derrick Moore and junior wing Harley Frame had 11 apiece.
Donovan Jenkins, a sophomore, also chipped in for Stuarts Draft with eight points.
Gap (8-7, 2-4 Shenandoah) is back in action Thursday for a non-district battle at Grace Christian, while the Cougars (6-8, 2-3 Shenandoah), who have lost six of their last seven, will make the trip to Don Landes Gymnasium for a district contest at Fort Defiance.
Buffalo Gap 15 8 14 23 — 60
Stuarts Draft 12 9 12 18 — 51
BUFFALO GAP (60) — Strother 0 1-2 1, Bowers 9 12-12 33, Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Hewitt 1 2-3 4, Robertson 0 0-0 0, Canterbury 1 1-2 3, LaPorte 4 6-6 16, Hohenstein 1 1-7 3. Totals 16 23-36 60.
STUARTS DRAFT (51) — Clements 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 0-0 2, Moore 4 3-4 11, Wang 0 0-0 0, Frame 5 0-0 11, Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Cote 1 0-0 2, Graber 6 1-2 15, Jenkins 4 0-0 8, Conner 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-6 51.
3-Point Goals — Buffalo Gap 5 (Bowers 3, LaPorte 2), Stuarts Draft 3 (Graber 2, Frame).
Riverheads 44, Waynesboro 37: Senior guard Carter Mooneyham scored a team-high 10 points to guide Riverheads to a gritty Shenandoah District road victory over Waynesboro.
Senior guard Gabe Milo was also impressive with nine points for the Gladiators in the win.
Riverheads (6-6, 2-3 Shenandoah), which has now won four of its last five, returns home Friday to host Staunton, while the Little Giants (3-11, 1-4 Shenandoah) travel to Wilson Memorial.
Central 43, Clarke County 38: In Berryville, senior forward Jake Boyce scored a team-high 14 points as Central earned a big-time Bull Run District victory over Clarke County.
Senior guard Elijah Barahona added eight points for the Falcons, who have now won back-to-back district contests, while Ben Walters, a senior guard, also chipped in with seven.
Moses Day led the Eagles with 15 points and eight rebounds, while William Booker and Louis Marino scored 10 apiece. Only four players reached the scoring column for Clarke.
“From the second quarter on, I though we played with more of a chip on our shoulders,” Central head coach Jeff Whittle told the Winchester Star following the victory. “We had a little fight to us. From then on, we played much better and played with more confidence.”
Central (5-8, 4-5 Bull Run) will host first-place Madison County in a district battle Thursday, while the Eagles (8-7, 6-3 Bull Run) will hit the road to Shenandoah to take on Page County.
Rams Dominate Quad Meet
Strasburg, the defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion, dominated a quad wrestling match against East Rockingham, Madison County, and Spotswood in Elkton.
The Rams defeated the Eagles 64-4, the Mountaineers 59-18, and the Trailblazers 71-6.
East Rock sophomore 145-pounder Bentley Hensley went 3-0 on the evening in his matches, while freshman Nathaniel Magill (130) and sophomore Timothy Kartyshev (132) were 2-1.
Flames Sit At No. 5 In Division III
The Eastern Mennonite boys basketball team remains ranked at No. 5 in the latest Virginia Independent Schools Athletic association Division III state poll, the league announced.
The Flames defeated Covenant on Tuesday and are sitting at 9-4 on the season.
EMS won its first-ever VISAA Division III state championship a season ago.
