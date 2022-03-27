Through four matches, there’s not much Simon Timbrell hasn’t liked this season.
Turner Ashby has had a loaded non-district slate to start the season, but after a 3-1 win over Fort Defiance on Friday, the Knights are clearly benefiting from it.
Sitting at 2-0-2 on the season, Timbrell said TA is playing at a high level this year.
“The lads are playing some of the best football I've seen,” said Timbrell, who is in his second full season coaching the Knights. “We just have to fine-tune a few things, which will come together throughout the season. The team is really young, and we are looking at the long term, not just the short. The plan is to create a style and system of play that Turner Ashby will be known for, for years to come.”
The Knights had little problems in a pair of non-district wins over Shenandoah District opponents Waynesboro and Fort Defiance, outscoring them 8-1.
Even in a scoreless draw against William Monroe and a 2-2 battle with Wilson Memorial, who is one of the favorites in the Shenandoah, the Knights played well.
As TA now prepares to face those same four opponents over the next two weeks ahead of district play beginning against Broadway on April 14, Timbrell is pleased.
“The coaches work hard to offer the lads the best education and insight into the way soccer should be played,” Timbrell said about the team’s hot start this season. “It's one thing to just want to win and kick the ball long, but we want to do it the right way as it will serve the players and program better in the long run.”
In other prep sports:
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 0: Daniel Romanchuk scored twice as Spotswood stayed unbeaten with a shutout of Waynesboro in non-district road action Friday.
Yoel Galeano Molina added a goal of his own for the Trailblazers (2-0-1).
William Blackwell led Spotswood with two saves while Aiden Grefe added another.
Harrisonburg 4, Millbrook 2: In Winchester, freshman Isaack Cruz Gonzalez scored twice for Harrisonburg in a non-district win over Millbrook on Friday.
Daniel Romero and Elvis Canas scored a goal apiece for the Blue Streaks (1-0-1).
East Rockingham 0, Strasburg 0: East Rockingham battled to a scoreless draw in low-scoring Bull Run District action at Madison County on Thursday.
Zachary Joyner posted the shutout in goal for the Eagles (0-2-1, 0-2-1 Bull Run).
Central 2, Luray 0: Luc Retrosi and Diego Gomez each scored a goal as Central earned a Bull Run District win over Luray on Friday at Bulldog Field.
Gomez and Parker Gwyn had an assist each for the Falcons (2-0-1, 2-0 Bull Run).
Girls Soccer
Fort Defiance 4, Turner Ashby 0: James Madison commit Ellie Cook had two goals and an assist and Cadyn Dunbrack added two goals as well as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten with a shutout of Turner Ashby on Friday.
Adriana Shields and Jessica Monroy Ponce added an assist each for the Indians (2-0) in the non-district rivalry win over the winless Knights (0-4).
Waynesboro 3, Spotswood 2: Sydney Hill, Jaden Sprouse and Kate Ledford scored one goal apiece as Waynesboro completed an impressive season sweep of rival Spotswood with a non-district victory in Penn Laird on Friday.
Ella Frimmer also chipped in with an assist in the win for the Little Giants (3-1).
Riley Thorpe had both goals for SHS (2-2) and Sadie Mayhew had nine saves.
Baseball
Fluvanna County 23, Broadway 4: In Palmyra, Fluvanna County pounded out 14 hits to hand Broadway its first loss of the season in non-district action on Saturday.
The Gobblers (3-1), who also committed five errors in the loss, only registered four hits at the plate and used three different pitchers in the lopsided five-inning rout.
Ryan Martin had a triple for Broadway while Landen Stuhlmiller had a double.
Sy Crider and Hunter Deavers were the only other Gobblers to get a hit with one apiece in the setback while senior Ben Hutcheson had the lone RBI at the plate.
On Friday, Hutcheson’s triple to left brought home Martin for the game-winning run as Broadway earned an impressive 5-3 non-district win over Stuarts Draft in extras.
Seven players had a hit apiece for the Gobblers, with Stuhlmiller’s RBI double, Hutcheson’s run-scoring triple and Ryan Anderson’s RBI single leading the way.
Dylan Shifflett got the start on the mound for Broadway against the Cougars, pitching four innings and giving up three runs — only one of which was earned — on three hits and two walks while striking out three. Deavers then tossed four innings of shutout baseball in relief, giving up three hits while striking out three.
For the Cougars (1-4), Trent Coffey was having a big game before leaving the game with an injury as he tossed the first five innings and gave up just one run on one hit while striking out a season-high 12 batters. He also was 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate while Dane Altis went 3-for-3 with a run scored in the setback.
Broadway 301 00 — 4 4 5
Fluvanna County 1715 0x — 23 14 1
Hertzler, Spiggle, Hall and Crider. Gomez, Gragg and Via. W — Gomez. L — Hertzler.
Spotswood 8, Waynesboro 2: Benjamin Moyer and Benjamin Craig combined to give up just two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out 14 as Spotswood remained unbeaten with a non-district win at Waynesboro on Friday.
Dalton Nicely was 2-for-4 at the plate for the Trailblazers (4-0) while Luke Keister, Trevor Shifflett and Noah Burtner all finished with extra-base hits in the victory.
For the Little Giants (1-4), Zach Rankin was 2-for-2 and Eli Elgersma had a double.
Spotswood 104 120 0 — 8 9 0
Waynesboro 000 200 0 — 2 3 2
Moyer, Craig and Russell. Barker, Rankin, Sherman and Elgersma, Aleshire, Hafer. W — Moyer. L — Barker.
Harrisonburg 9, Millbrook 6: Drew Bowman had two hits and three RBIs as Harrisonburg earned its first win with a non-district victory at Millbrook on Friday.
Senior pitcher James Vance got the win on the mound for the Blue Streaks (1-1) while Dylan Burnette, another senior, earned the save in the victory.
Page County 10, Rappahannock County 4: Mitchel Gaskins and Caden Good had two RBIs apiece as Page County won its second straight to open the season with a Bull Run District home victory over Rappahannock County on Friday.
Everet Foltz finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Panthers (2-0, 2-0 Bull Run) while Aidan Painter added two hits and a pair of runs scored in the win.
Jordan Foster got the start on the mound for Page and went 3.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six. Caleb Knighton then tossed 3.2 innings of shutout baseball while striking out three.
Rappahannock County 002 200 0 — 4 6 5
Page County 002 206 x — 10 9 2
Vandrey, Martz and Clem. Foster, Knighton and Short. W — Knighton. L — Vandrey.
Central 7, Luray 2: In Woodstock, Jacob Walters pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out 12 as Central rolled to a Bull Run District victory over winless Luray on Friday under the lights.
Allen Brill was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the victory for the Falcons (3-2, 1-1 Bull Run) while Samuel Metcalf and Dakota Kibler had two RBIs apiece.
For the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-2 Bull Run), James Cash led the way with two doubles.
Luray 010 100 0 — 2 4 4
Central 022 201 x — 7 5 0
Mongold, Weaver and Lentz. Walters and Bernard, Miller. W — Walters. L — Mongold.
Rockbridge County 8, Staunton 7: Turner Cook’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh lifted Rockbridge County to a thrilling come-from-behind 8-7 walk-off victory over non-district opponent Staunton on Friday in Lexington.
Cook finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs for the Wildcats (4-1), who scored five runs in the seventh, while Keswick Owens was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs and Derek Smith was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs himself.
For the winless Storm (0-4), Troy Tovar, Haiden Engleman, Aaron Neil and Landyn Coggins all finished with one hit apiece while Job Harrell was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Staunton 111 030 1 — 7 7 0
Rockbridge County 000 201 5 — 8 10 4
Engleman, Coggins and Harrell. Entsminger, McAloon, Martino and Owens. W — Martino. L — Coggins. HR — RC: Owens, fourth inning, one on.
Monticello 4, Wilson Memorial 1: Aiden Podgorski struck out 10 over 5.1 innings of work, but gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk and Wilson Memorial finished with just two hits in suffering a non-district loss to Monticello on Friday.
Ryan McDaniel struck out two in 1.2 innings of relief work for the Green Hornets (3-1) while Kyle Wingfield and Finn Irving finished with the team’s only hits.
Monticello 100 102 0 — 4 9 0
Wilson Memorial 000 000 1 — 1 3 0
Shifflett, Roach and Murray. Podgorski, McDaniel and Leavell. W — Shifflett. L — Podgorski.
Softball
Strasburg 8, East Rockingham 7: Kiersten Wisely went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and also tossed 5.1 innings in the circle, giving up four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven as Strasburg earned a thrilling Bull Run District victory over East Rockingham at home on Saturday.
Arleigh Mason was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Rams (2-1, 1-0 Bull Run) while Sidney Duckworth added a three-run homer of her own in the win.
For the Eagles (1-2, 1-1 Bull Run), Sarah Smith was 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and six RBIs while Ashlyn Herring added a single and two runs scored.
East Rockingham 102 020 2 — 7 7 2
Strasburg 102 031 x — 8 10 0
Arbaugh, Kyger and Holland. Wisley, Henderson and Duckworth. W — Wisely. L — Kyger. HR — ER: Smith, seventh inning, one on. STR: Wisely, third inning, one on. Duckworth, fifth inning, two on.
Stuarts Draft 9, Broadway 0: McKenzie Tillman pitched a complete game, one-hitter and struck out nine while also going 3-for-4 with a double as Stuarts Draft earned a shutout of non-district foe Broadway on Friday at home.
Allison Brooks was 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park homer for the Cougars (4-1) while Emberly Coffey and Gracie Martin finished with a trio of hits apiece.
For the Gobblers (1-2), junior infielder Savanah Fox had the only hit.
Broadway 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Stuarts Draft 333 00 x — 9 12 2
Morris and Sauder. Tillman and Bartley. W — Tillman. L — Morris.
Spotswood 4, Waynesboro 2: Cierra Rodriguez pitched a complete game, giving up six hits and striking out seven and also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and three RBIs as Spotswood completed a doubleheader sweep of non-district opponent Waynesboro with an exciting win at Kate Collins Field on Friday.
Taelor Ware went 2-for-3 and Nichole Workman added a single and an RBI in the win for the Trailblazers (4-0), who won the first game Friday by a score of 15-0.
In that victory, Ware pitched a complete-game no-hitter with nine strikeouts. She also went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a trio of RBIs at the plate for SHS.
Also in that win, Workman was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Brooke Morris was 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Kailee Good was 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and a season-high five RBIs as Spotswood remains unbeaten in 2022.
Page County 11, Rappahannock County 7: Taylor Umberger went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Bailee Gaskins went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs as Page County defeated Bull Run District foe Rappahannock County on Friday.
Jocelyne Rinker and Marissa Monger added two RBIs apiece for the Panthers (1-2, 1-0 Bull Run) while Adryn Martin finished with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Gaskins also pitched a complete game for Page, striking out nine in the process.
Rappahannock County 002 410 0 — 7 8 1
Page County 082 100 x — 11 12 1
Keyser, Brown and Jenkins. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Gaskins. L — Keyser. HR — PC: Gaskins, second inning, none on. RC: Keyser, fourth inning, one on.
Rockbridge County 11, Staunton 1: In Lexington, Marla Zollman went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs as Rockbridge County earned its first victory of the season with a five-inning blowout of non-district opponent Staunton on Friday.
Madison Falls and Lillian Purcell had two RBIs apiece for the Wildcats (1-3).
In the circle, Margaret Dudley gave up just two hits while striking out 10.
For the Storm (0-3), Emysja Caul and Serenity Bunch had the only hits.
Staunton 000 10 — 1 2 1
Rockbridge County 231 5x — 11 11 0
Tovar and Lotts. Dudley and Falls. W — Dudley. L — Tovar. HR — RC: Zollman, fourth inning, two on.
Boys Tennis
James Wood 5, Central 4: Ethan George, Ethan Hoover and Anthony Pulizzi all earned singles victories, but Central suffered its second straight loss with a 5-4 setback at the hands of James Wood on Friday in Woodstock.
George/Hoover also won No. 2 doubles for the Falcons (2-2) in the loss.
Riverheads 9, Alleghany County 0: Caden Swatts, Adam Higgins, Ethan Eppard, Colby Cash, Mason Mays and Will Hanger earned singles victories for Riverheads in a big non-district home win over Alleghany County on Friday.
The Gladiators (2-0) remained unbeaten to start the season with the victory.
Girls Tennis
Fort Defiance 6, Turner Ashby 3: Krislyn Mooney/Hency Correa, Logan Braun/Emma Hua and Sara Wine/Olivia Schuhmann swept the three doubles matches to lift Fort Defiance a 6-3 win over Turner Ashby at home on Friday,
Mooney, Correa and Wine also picked up singles victories for the Indians (2-0).
Kendra Gillette, Jolexie Whetzel and Holly Frost earned wins for the Knights (3-1).
“Our seniors were the difference,” veteran Fort coach John Edgecomb said. “They each won their singles matches and then won both their doubles matches, securing the win. … TA is a very good team. Every match was a battle. We won in doubles because we made fewer unforced errors. We have work to do.”
